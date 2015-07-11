USMNT Manager Jurgen Klinsmann Reacts To 1-0 Victory Over Haiti

FOXBROROUGH-- Jurgen Klinsmann spoke to the press last night following the 1-0 result against Haiti in Foxboro, Massachusetts. A goal from Clint Dempsey was enough to secure qualification to the quarterfinals as well as winning their group which consists of Haiti, Honduras and Panama.

When asked about Gyasi Zardes' peformance, he spoke highly of the player stating that: ''He has this special talent to take people on and also with his speed and surprising elements. It’s a process that we are watching, that we are helping with. He’s doing a tremendous job. He has a lot of talent, a lot of potential and it’s a real joy to work with him.”

Heading into the final group match against Panama this Monday night in Kansas City, Klinsmann stated that: ''The approach is picking up more rhythm, going for another three points, and finishing off the group with three wins. We will give it a very good game and keep on building confidence and fine tuning elements and improve our game. As you saw there was still some stuff that was not so good, so we keep working on that. It’s a nice feeling knowing we are already first, but it doesn’t mean that we are slowing down now. It should be the opposite – we’ve got to keep raising the bar.”

When asked about the huge change of the back line from last game: “When you don’t concede a goal, your back line is always good. It was important to see where these players are and for them to get their foot into the tournament as well. We’ll sit back a second and watch the game again and then have a better idea of what went well and what didn’t go well.”

Finally, with qualification having already been secured, he was asked if there was the possibility that Brad Guzan rests for Monday's match and William Yarbrough starts on Monday, he said ''possibly not''.