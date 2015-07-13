2015 Gold Cup: The Reggae Boyz Take Control Of Group B
The Reggae Boyz defeated the Canadians 1-0 on Saturday at the BBVA Compass Stadium. Photo provided by Troy Taormina - USA Today Sports.

The group that once was wide open now has leader emerging, the Jamaicans. The Reggae Boyz scored a late game winner to defeat Canada 1-0 on Saturday at BBVA Compass Stadium. Also with the help of El Salvador stealing Costa Rica three points by scoring the tying goal in the 92nd minute. The Caribbean nation is now just 90 minutes away from securing a spot in the quarterfinals.  

The Jamaicans and the Canadians entered Houston knowing that a victory will propel them to first in the group. However, the Jamaicans came out showing their eagerness to win. The Reggae Boyz took 14 more shots and their pace was proving to be too much for the Canucks to handle. However, it was the Canadians that nearly took the lead at the 11th minute.

Les Rouge forward Tosaint Ricketts received a pass that lead him right into the penalty box. The speedy forward was alone with only the Jamaican keeper Dwayne Miller in front of the goal. Ricketts took a few steps towards the goal and fired a low hard shot destined to enter the net. However, Miller dove to the ground and blocked the shot.

For the rest of the game the Canucks did not produce another clear chance. After the close call the Jamaicans took over and began to bombard the North Americans. Canada’s goalie Kyriakos Stamatopoulos was busy for the entire 90 minutes. He made five saves to keep the Reggae Boyz at bay.

However, in the second minute of stoppage time defender Adrian Mariappa sent in a cross from the right hand side of the field. His ball floated into the heart of the penalty box. Veteran Jamaican midfielder Rodolph Austin ran into the box to hammer in the 1-0 victory.