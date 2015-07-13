2015 Gold Cup: The Reggae Boyz Take Control Of Group B

The group that once was wide open now has leader emerging, the Jamaicans. The Reggae Boyz scored a late game winner to defeat Canada 1-0 on Saturday at BBVA Compass Stadium. Also with the help of El Salvador stealing Costa Rica three points by scoring the tying goal in the 92nd minute. The Caribbean nation is now just 90 minutes away from securing a spot in the quarterfinals.

The Jamaicans and the Canadians entered Houston knowing that a victory will propel them to first in the group. However, the Jamaicans came out showing their eagerness to win. The Reggae Boyz took 14 more shots and their pace was proving to be too much for the Canucks to handle. However, it was the Canadians that nearly took the lead at the 11th minute.

Les Rouge forward Tosaint Ricketts received a pass that lead him right into the penalty box. The speedy forward was alone with only the Jamaican keeper Dwayne Miller in front of the goal. Ricketts took a few steps towards the goal and fired a low hard shot destined to enter the net. However, Miller dove to the ground and blocked the shot.

For the rest of the game the Canucks did not produce another clear chance. After the close call the Jamaicans took over and began to bombard the North Americans. Canada’s goalie Kyriakos Stamatopoulos was busy for the entire 90 minutes. He made five saves to keep the Reggae Boyz at bay.

However, in the second minute of stoppage time defender Adrian Mariappa sent in a cross from the right hand side of the field. His ball floated into the heart of the penalty box. Veteran Jamaican midfielder Rodolph Austin ran into the box to hammer in the 1-0 victory.

The second game of the group was just as dramatic as the first. It was another heated Central American battle that saw a combined: 37 tackles, 32 fouls and 19 shots.

However, the Salvadorians did manage to fire four more shots that were on target.

Regardless that Costa Rica only took two shots that were on frame, they broke the deadlock at the 61st minute. Ticos forward Álvaro Saborío sent high lob towards a cutting Bryan Ruiz.

The captain Ruiz calmly headed the ball to control the lob while being chased down by two Salvadorians in the box. He then took two full strides closer to the net. The crafty midfielder was in a better position to center the ball then to take a shot.

He was getting closer to running out of bounds when he pulled the trigger from the left hand side of the box. Ruiz placed the ball into the bottom right hand corner to take the 1-0 lead.

However, La Selecta did not back down after giving up a goal. Instead they regained the momentum and forced the Ticos to bunker in and hold out.

Their efforts paid off right before the game ended. Captain Arturo Álvarez took a set piece from the left hand side of the field. The former U.S. youth international sent a cross right smack into the center of the penalty box.

Where substitute midfielder Dustin Corea was there to make it 1-1 at the 92nd minute.

How group B looks now:

Group B Nations PTS GP W L D GF GA GD Jamaica 4 2 1 0 1 3 2 1 Costa Rica 2 2 0 0 2 3 3 0 El Salvador 2 2 0 0 2 1 1 0 Canada 1 2 0 1 1 0 1 -1

Next matches:

The final two matches of group “B” will be played in Toronto, Canada at BMO Field on Tuesday.

Jamaica vs. El Salvador

A draw will be enough to qualify the Jamaicans to the next round for the first time since the 2011 Gold Cup. However, a tie will not guarantee the Reggae Boyz first place.

To win the group Jamaica will have to beat the Salvadorians. However, if they lose then their quarterfinal dreams will be out of their hands.

La Selecta in the other hand need to win. A draw will only give them a total of three points, and if Canada beats the Ticos then they might be eliminated.

The crafty attack of Salvador will need to be present at BMO Field to give the Central Americans a chance.

Prediction: Jamaica 2-1 El Salvador

Canada vs. Costa Rica

The Ticos are currently seating in second place but their quarterfinals ticket is not secured. Just like the Salvadorians if they lose or draw the Costa Ricans will be in trouble.

The Canadians cannot leave BMO Field without three points. If they do then it will be another short tournament for the Canucks.

However, these two games for group “B” will make history. For the first time in the Gold Cup a match will be played in Canada.

The Canucks will be aiming to end two bad Gold Cup records with the help of their loyal fans: the first is to end the 450 minutes goal less drought, which has now stretched over two different cups. Also Les Rouges will be hoping to make the quarterfinals for the first time since the 2009 tournament.

Prediction: Canada 1-0 Costa Rica

Highlights provided by CONCACAF.