All-Star Jerseys Released by Major League Soccer

The 2015 Major League Soccer All-Star Game will be a match against Barclays Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur on July 29th in Colorado. Now, the kits to be worn by the All-Stars of the premier division of US Soccer, the MLS, have been released.

Red, white, and blue are the colors on which the jersey is centered around, no surprise there. Surely, it is another way that Major League Soccer is showing pride for the emergence of soccer in the United States of America.

A Canadian maple leaf is also featured on the jersey, and paired with a star from the US flag, commemorates the fact that both nations are participants of MLS soccer. Also, according to the league itself, red, white, and blue are a nod to the colors in the new Major League Soccer.

Because it is currently the 20th anniversary season of Major League Soccer, a special jock patch is featured on the lower left area of the kit. Multiple places on the shirt also feature three stars of the MLS logo, and one of those places is on the top back of the jersey where the words representing Major League Soccer's three pillars are present: club, country, and community.

The players to take the pitch at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Denver will all be released soon. Monday night, the commissioner Don Garber elected to place Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard on the squad. The fan XI was released as well Monday night.

Nick Rimando, Matt Besler, Omar Gonzalez, DaMarcus Beasley, Kaká, Michael Bradley, Benny Feilhaber, Graham Zusi, David Villa, Clint Dempsey, and Obafemi Martins were named to the team.

Oba Martins was put on the team for winning the EA Sports "More than a vote challenge", having the most goals scored with his virtual counterpart on EA's 'FIFA 15' video game.

We'll wait and see how the team fares on the 29th against Tottenham Hotspur.