Score Jamaica - El Salvador in Gold Cup 2015 (0-0)

McCleary's lone goal in the 72nd minute proves to be the decisive one as the Jamaicans did well to sustain the Salvadoran pressure early in the second half. Winfried Schäfer will be delighted his side have picked up the victory and will be moving onto the quarterfinals.

With the win, Jamaica have topped Group B with seven points to their names. El Salvador remain in third hold a slim chance of advancing.

90 +3' The final whistle is blown. Jamaica have escaped with the narrow 1-0 victory over El Salvador.

90 +2' Everyone forward for El Salvador as they earn a corner kick.

90 +1' Bonilla's effort comes close, but hits the side netting.

90' Jamaica take it to the corner to try and kill the clock. Three minutes addd on.

89' The Jamaican defence standing tall and deflecting any Salvadoran attacks.

88' Jamaica finally able to get out of their half after clearing their lines.

87' Thompson down with an injury.

86' El Salvador pushing men forward.

85' Yellow card shown to Ceren after a nasty challenge on McCleary.

84' El Salvador player looks to be down with a cramp.

83' Jamaica now putting everyone behind the ball as they try and hold onto this lead.

82' Mattocks taking his time to walk off the field.

81' SECOND YELLOW CARD AND MATTOCKS IS SENT OFF! Mattocks goes hard into a challenge at midfield and is off to the showers.

80' El Salvador corner kick.

79' Jamaica defending well and clearing everything.

78' El Salvador desperate for an equalizer, pushing numbers forward.

77' You can see the confidence flowing through the Jamaicans now. Pressing for a second.

76' Now El Salvador's turn to be pinned back in their half.

75' Corner kick Jamaica.

74' After it was all El Salvador, Jamaica have now found their way into this game and ahead 1-0.

73' McAnuff has his harmless shot bushed wide by Carrillo, but right into the path of McClearly who has an empty net to finish into.

72' GOAL FOR JAMAICA! THE REGGAE BOYZ STRIKE FIRST.

71' Alvarez has his hands on his head in disbelief as he sees his shot trickle just wide of the post. El Salvador with all the pressure in this second half.

70' Back and forth exchange of attacks that didn't result with much.

69' Frustrations starting to boil over. Lots of yellow cards being handed out.

68' Jamaica hanging on to dear life; struggling to get anything going.

67' Freekick goes wide of the right post.

66' Freekick being lined up.

65' El Salvador earn another dangerous freekick from 25 yards out.

64' Mattocks having a hard time getting touches on the ball. Isolated up front for Jamaica.

63' El Salvador have just two men back as they look for the game's first goal.

62' Jamaica struggling to get out of their half for the past five minutes.

61' Doube substitution from El Salvador. Herrera OFF, Bonilla ON. Flores OFF, Alvarez ON.

60' El Salvador corner.

59' El Salvador's supporters can almost feel a goal coming, shaking the stadium with their noise.

58' Thompson pushes the ball to the side, and gets up quickly to kick out the rebound.

57' Freekick to El Salvador on the halfway line.

56' Still no real chances on goal this second half. Just the one shot from McCleary on the stat sheet.

55' McCleary's effort for Jamaica is rolls easily into the arms of Carrillo.

54' El Salvador's counter attack earns them a corner kick.

53' Chance for El Salvador, but the Jamaican defence remain strong and clear the ball.

52' El Salvador being pinned back.

51' Jamaica knocking on the door, but the danger is cleared.

50' No chances from either side in the opening five minutes of the second half.

49' The freekick is struck against the Salvadoran wall.

48' Free kick for Jamaica from 25 yards out.

47' Goal kick for Jamaica.

46' The second half is underway.

Teams are back out on the field and ready for second half kickoff.

Deadlocked at zeros here in Toronto as we head into the intermission. Neither side has been able to establish themselves in this game, rather, it has gone back and forth with both exchanging periods of possession.

45 +3' The match official has blown for halftime.

45 +2' Mattocks earns himself a booking after a hard foul.

45 +1' Thompson punches the ball to safety.

45' El Salvador freekick two yards out of the penalty are on the left side.

44' Yellow card given to Austin for kicking the ball away and time wasting.

43' Jamaica now deep in the opponent's half.

42' Thompson grabs the ball from in front of the Salvadoran attacker.

41' It is now Jamaica who are struggling to get out of their half. Back and forth possession.

40' Nearing halftime and still deadlocked at 0-0 here at BMO Field.

39' Breakout from Jamaica amounts to nothing.

38' Jamaica being pinned back and trying to find a way out of their half.

37' Jamaica freekick is picked off by Carrillo in mid-air.

36' El Salvador now pushing numbers forward and pressing.

35' El Salvador's corner kick cleared by the Jamaican defence.

34' Penalty appeal from Jamaica waved off.

33' Little coming together between teams after a rash challenge from El Salvador.

32' Offside called on El Salvador.

31' Jamaica really upping the pressure. El Salvador unable to hang on to the ball.

30' The freekick is spilled by Carrillo, the rebound is cleared off the line.

29' The freekick being lined up.

28' Jamaica earn a freekick right outside the El Salvador penalty area.

27' Jamaica now seeing more of the ball.

26' Back and forth long balls. No real possession at the moment.

25' Neither side taking a hold of this game.

24' A nightmare situation for Jamaica head coach Winfried Schäfer. Just 23 minutes into the game and he is already down to one substitution.

23' Miller is forced off. Ryan Thompson replaces him in goal.

22' They are now calling for the stretcher.

21' Miller still down on the field.

20' Miller quick off his line to grab the ball. He's down with an injury and seeking medical attention.

19' Jamaica upping the pressure; earn a corner.

18' Jamaica captain Rodolph Austin sees his effort from distance go just wide.

17' Hard coming together between two players. Both get up and look fine to continue.

16' El Salvador seeing most of the ball so far.

15' Jamaica content with sitting back.

14' The sun has cast over most of the field, a small shadow remains in the Salvadoran corner.

13' Pabo Punyed sees his chance go over the bar.

12' Dwayne Miller punches it away.

11' Back and forth so far. No real chances yet.

10' Derby Carrillo throws the ball from safety.

9' Jamaica are forced into an early sub as Kemar Lawrence is stretchered off. Michael Hector replaces him.

8' Free kick in favour of El Salvador in the Jamaican half.

7' Ball back to the Jamaican goalkeeper after they kicked it out of bounds for an injured teammate.

6' El Salvador have a good look at a counter attack, but the ball is given away.

5' The game's first corner kick to Jamaica.

4' Early yellow card given to El Salvador's captain Andres Flores for a hard tackle.

3' Freekick to Jamaica deep in the El Salvador half.

2' Electrifying crowd here. The El Salvador fans have come out in numbers and are making their voices heard.

1' We are underway at BMO Field!

National anthems complete, team photos taken, coin toss done, captain handshakes, team huddle, and the team's are lined up and ready to go.

Teams are walking out of the tunnel. We are minutes away from kickoff!

Nearing kickoff here at BMO Field in Toronto. Both teams have head back to their respective locker rooms. First whistle is 10 minutes away.

El Salvador have also opted to make one change to their starting lineup from the team that drew Costa Rica 1-1 on Saturday. Arturo Alvarez comes out in favour of Andres Flores.

Jamaica have made just one change to their starting lineup from the team that managed a 1-0 win over Canada on Saturday. Vancouver Whitecaps forward Darren Mattocks comes in for Simon Dawkins.

El Salvador's starting lineup: Derby Carrillo; Alexander Larín, Milton Molina, Alexander Méndoza, Moises Xavier Garcia; Darwin Cerén, Richard Menjivar, Andres Flores; Pablo Punyed, Jamie Alas, Irving Herrera.

Jamaica's starting lineup: Dwayne Miller; Kemar Lawrence, Jermaine Taylor, Wes Morgan, Adrian Mariappa; Joel McAnuff, Je-Vaughn Watson, Rodolph Austin, Gareth McCleary; Darren Mattocks, Giles Barnes.

Lineups have been released. Jamaica - El Salvador starting lineups:

Irving Herrera will be a name to look out for. The forward was his team’s best player in their opening game against Canada, despite the 0-0 outcome. Herrera came into the game at the 10 minute mark after Nelson Bonilla bowed out with an injury. He quickly adjusted and had the Salvadorans' best chances in the game. With a great performance, he was rewarded the start in the next game. However, after a lackluster showing, he was substituted out in the 68th minute. Look for him to have a bounce back outing if he is called upon by head coach Roca.

El Salvador (4-2-3-1 formation): Derby Carrillo; Alexander Larín, Milton Molina, Alexander Méndoza, Moises Xavier Garcia; Darwin Cerén, Richard Menjivar; Arturo Alvarez, Pablo Punyed, Jamie Alas; Irving Herrera.

Jamaica (4-4-2 formation): Dwayne Miller; Kemar Lawrence, Jermaine Taylor, Wes Morgan, Adrian Mariappa; Joel McAnuff, Je-Vaughn Watson, Rodolph Austin, Gareth McCleary; Simon Dawkins, Giles Barnes.

Predicted Jamaica - El Salvador starting lineups:

After Bryan Ruiz scored in the 61st minute to put Costa Rica up 1-0 in the second round of games, El Salvador would equalize at the death with a minute of second half stoppage-time having been already played. Dustin Corea snatched a draw for his country when he volleyed home a free-kick from Arturo Alvarez from six yards out and the Salvadoran players rejoiced.

Despite having yet to win a game, pundits have been quick to praise the efforts of this year’s El Salvadoran team. With not much expectation resting on their shoulders coming into the tournament, Albert Roca’s men have stepped up to the plate and been an entertaining watch. Unlucky to not have beaten Canada in their opening game after dominating much of the match, they followed that up with a magnificent performance to come back from 1-0 down, and against all odds, draw against powerhouse Costa Rica.

These are members of Jamaica’s national team squad arriving at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Sunday, a short drive away from BMO Field (photo via Sean Williams).

With one of the tournament favourites Costa Rica not playing up to their true potential, Winfried Schäfer's side have a great chance of locking up top spot in the group and aiding their seeding position for the quarterfinals.

Coming into this contest, the Jamaicans have all the momentum in the world possible swinging in their favour. After drawing their first game of the tournament against Costa Rica and again being deadlocked with Canada for 90 minutes Saturday, midfielder Rodolph Austin scored a stoppage-time winner to give the Reggae Boyz the win and the upper hand in their group. To this point, they remain as the only team to have registered three points in the group with Costa Rica and El Salvador drawing both their games and Canada losing one and drawing the other.

Jamaica will certainly fancy their chances against a side they are ranked 12 spots above in the FIFA World Rankings, despite the Salvadorans' surprisingly positive results. “We're a very motivated group, and we believe in each other, and that's what's motivating us going forward because we know that we can achieve things,” Crystal Palace defender Adrian Mariappa told the Jamaica Gleaner newspaper. “So this tournament is something we're all very focused about, achieving what we think we can. So going into the next game, we definitely want to get another positive result.”

2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup

Tonight’s matchup is the exciting conclusion of Group B action with group leaders Jamaica squaring off against underdogs El Salvador. Stay tuned right here at VAVEL USA as we bring you LIVE updates of today’s happenings, buildup to the game, breaking news of lineups and injuries and photos from the stadium and media booth.

BMO Field will be welcoming the Gold Cup today, Tuesday July 14th, hosting a Group B double header that will be featuring Jamaica - El Salvador and Canada - Costa Rica. This will mark the first time that Canada will play as co-hosts in the tournament’s history.

Hello and good evening, everyone! Welcome to LIVE coverage of the 2015 Gold Cup at VAVEL USA. VAVEL will be coming to you live today from BMO Field in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. I am your host for today, Bassil Thayabeh.