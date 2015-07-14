NWSL Weekly Round Up

Boston Breakers v. FC Kansas City

On Thursday, FC Kansas City traveled to Boston and left with three points behind the great play of Shea Groom and Erika Tymrak.

Kansas City opened the scoring 30 seconds into the game when Groom’s cross found Tymrak at the back post for the goal and early 1-0 lead.

However, Boston would come back down the field only two minutes later and tie the game at 1 off a corner kick. The corner kick initially found Boston defender Julie King’s head, who put it towards net. The header proved to be too much for Kansas City rookie goalkeeper Katelyn Rowland, who could only slightly parry it directly to Boston’s Morgan Marlborough for the easy goal to tie the game at 1.

Boston would go into halftime though with the lead thanks to a 45th minute goal as Shea Groom took the ball down to the goal line and found a wide-open running Erika Tymrak at the top of the penalty spot for the one-timer goal as well as the 2-1 lead.

In the second half, Boston would find a tying goal in the 60th minute. Boston defender Maddy Evans sent in a low driven cross, which was initially cleared by a Kansas City defender, but only right to the foot of Kristie Mewis for the shot and tying goal at the top of the box.

Shea Groom would continue her great night with the game-winning goal in the 79th minute off a pass from Jen Buczkowski. Groom would put it off the post and in for the lead as well as all three points.

Scoring:

KC: Erika Tymrak (Shea Groom) 1’

BOS: Morgan Marlborough (Julie King) 3’

KC: Erika Tymrak (Shea Groom) 45’

BOS: Kristie Mewis (Maddy Evans) 60’

KC: Shea Groom (Jen Buczkowski) 79’

Discipline:

Kansas City: Frances Silva (Yellow Card) 93’

Starting XI:

Boston: Kranich, Lazo, King, Kallman, Pathman, Barczuk, Schoepfer (Bia, 51’), Mewis, Evans, McCaffrey (Houle, 71’), Marlborough (Wood, 60’)

Kansas City: Rowland, LePeilbet, Buczkowski, Robinson, Moros, Averbuch, Silva, Groom (Lisenby, 83’), Kastor (Hagen, 55’), Laddish, Tymrak (Liz Bogus, 90’+1’)

Sky Blue FC v. Portland Thorns

Sky Blue FC broke a 10 game winless streak as they saw off Portland Thorns to the score of 1-0.

Despite only one goal between them, both sides were able to create good chances on net as Portland had five shots on target while Sky Blue had 3. In addition, both goalkeepers, Portland’s Michelle Betos and Sky Blue’s Brittany Cameron, had great games. Betos, herself, did well on a few breakaways that Sky Blue had to make herself big and protect the net.

In the 52nd minute, Sky Blue would get the best of Betos and the Thorns as Maya Hayes found a wide open Sam Kerr with a cross for the header goal and the 1-0 lead.

Sky Blue would do well the rest of the game to keep this lead and the dangerous Thorns offensive in check for the 3 points.

Scoring:

SBFC: Sam Kerr (Maya Hayes) 52’

Starting XI:

Sky Blue FC: Cameron, Foord, Grubka, Cutshall, Hayes, Stanton, Lytle (Filigno, 88’), Freels, Killion (Gordon, 60’), Nadim, Kerr

Portland Thorns FC: Betos, Menges, Williamson, Shim (Haycook, 90’+2’), Farrelly, Ayo, Long, Kyle, Johnson (Comeau, 89’), Van Hollebeke (Terry, 68’), Kleiner

Seattle Reign v. Western New York Flash

On Saturday, Western New York Flash took on Seattle Reign in Seattle where they lost 4-2.

The Flash actually went into halftime with the lead 1-0, thanks to a cross by Samantha Mewis to the back post. At the back post, Flash midfielder Amanda Frisbie was there to head it into the back of the net for the 1-0 lead.

The first 10 minutes of the second half would prove to the changing point of this game as the Reign scored three goals from the 49th minute to the 55th minute. All three goals would start with a corner kick. The scoring would start when Seattle defender Lauren Barnes picked up the cleared ball and found Beverly Yanez at the top of the box. Yanez did well to control the ball and roofed her goal past Flash goalkeeper Chantel Jones.

Then, three minutes later, Seattle would strike again as Rachel Corsi picked up a mishit clearance around 3 yards out and beat Jones again with a rocketed shot. To add on to their lead, Seattle would add a third off another corner kick as Seattle’s Kendall Fletcher flicked the ball onto the back post for Seattle’s Amber Brooks to head it in unmarked.

From there, the Flash would add one more thanks to a Becky Edwards header to try to make it a close game in the 67th minute. However, Seattle added one more goal for good measure thanks to great play between Brittany Yanez and Jessica Fishlock, who would slot home the goal.

Starting XI:

Western New York: Jones, Eddy, Dahlkemper, Taylor, Hinkle, Nick (Njoya 80’), Edwards, Mewis, Spencer, Williams (Fields 48’), Frisbie

Seattle: Kopmeyer, Corsie, Fletcher, Barnes, Cox, Winters, Fishlock, Little, Brooks (Bullock 77’), Yanez (Foxhoven 85’), Reed (Veje 79’)

Scoring:

WNY: Amanda Frisbie (Samantha Mewis) 33’

SEA: Beverly Yanez (Kim Little) 49’

SEA: Rachel Corsie 53’

SEA: Amber Brooks (Kendall Fletcher) 55’

WNY: Becky Edwards (Jaelene Hinkle) 67’

SEA: Jessica Fishlock (Beverly Yanez) 73’

Discipline:

WNY: Becky Edwards (Yellow Card) 89’

Houston Dash v Chicago Red Stars

On Sunday night, Houston Dash lost to Chicago Red Stars, 2-1, in front of a sellout record crowd in Houston. With their win, Chicago moved into first place in the NWSL standings.

Chicago would open the scoring in the 19th minute as Chicago midfielder Alyssa Mautz hit a low-driven cross, which found Vanessa DiBernardo for the one-timer goal.

Houston would then find an equalizer in the second half. In the 57th minute, Kealia Ohai served in a great cross. Chicago goalkeeper Michele Daulton came to collect the cross but missed which left Tiffany McCarty at the back post with a free header and the tying goal.

Unfortunately, the tie would be short lived for Houston, as Chicago would answer back less than 5 minutes later. In the 61st, after the second ball into the box from a corner kick, Jen Hoy got on the end of a calamity in the box and beat Dash goalkeeper Erin McLeod far post with a left-footed strike.

From there, Chicago held onto their lead for all three points, sending the Dash record-setting crowd home disappointed.

Discipline:

CHI: Danielle Colaprico 3’

HOU: Ellie Brush 84'

Scoring:

CHI: Vanessa DiBernardo (Alssa Mautz) 19’

HOU: Tiffany McCarty (Kealia Ohai) 57’

CHI: Jen Hoy 61’

Starting XI:

Houston Dash: Erin McLeod, Ella Masar (LaPonte 66’), Ellie Brush, Toni Pressley, Camila Pereira (Jackson 77’), Melissa Henderson, Niki Cross, Rachael Axon (Bailey 46’), Tiffany McCarty, Kealia Ohai, Jessica McDonald

Chicago Red Stars: Michele Dalton, Arin Gilliland, Abby Erceg, Tayrn Hemmings, Samantha Johnson, Alyssa Mautz (Tancredi 72’), Danielle Colaprico, Vanessa DiBernardo, Rachel Quon (Walls 90’+3’), Sofia Huerta, Jen Hoy (Lomnicki 83’)