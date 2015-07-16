Gold Cup Group A: USMNT, Panama, and Haiti Head To Knockout Round

The group is over after all four nations played their final group stage matches on Monday at Sporting Park.

Haiti eliminated Honduras from the Gold Cup by defeating the Catrachos 1-0. The Central Americans came into the group as favorites to advance and the Haitians were expected to finish in last.

However, on Monday both teams entered the final match needing a result to qualify to the quarterfinals. The urgency on both countries showed as they fired eight shots a piece and they were tackling each other constantly. Both nations combined for 29 tackles and 24 fouls.

In the 14th minute Haiti broke through Honduras defense. Haiti's forward Duckens Nazon made a run towards the top of the penalty box. Nazon out stretched his leg to complete the half volley to make it 1-0 and sink Honduras.

Panama in the second game nearly surprised the United States as they entered the second half with a 1-0 lead.

Pesky veteran forward Blas Perez completed his run into the heart of the box. He then tapped the ball into the back of the net to give Los Canaleros the 1-0 lead at the 34th minute.

The United States began to show signs of life in the second half as their midfield began to control the possession. The USMNT effort paid off with the captain Michael Bradley diving in the box to toe poke in the tying goal in the 55th minute.

After giving up the lead Panama kept up the pressure as they got 7 of their 13 shots on target. However, American goalie Brad Guzan made six saves to preserve the 1-1 score line.

This is how the group finished:

Group A Nations PTS GP W L D GF GA GD USA 7 3 2 0 1 4 2 2 Haiti 4 3 1 1 1 2 2 0 Panama 3 3 0 0 3 3 3 0 Honduras 1 3 0 2 1 2 4 -2

The United States won the group but did not impress. They only managed to score four goals and gave up two in the process. Their offense was inconsistent at best, and the defense broke down numerous times. If not for Guzan the Yanks might have been out of the Gold Cup.

Haiti was the surprise country of the group. The Caribbean nations finished in second place and eliminated favorites Honduras.

Les Grenadiers defense was stingy and physical as they completed 35 tackles in the process. Haiti’s offense was not lethal but their athleticism did cause havoc to opposing defenses.

As for the Panamanian they never lost nor did they win. The Central Americans tied every match by the identical score of 1-1. Los Canaleros developed a bad habit of giving up their leads in every game they played in the tournament, thus far.

As for Honduras, this Gold Cup is just a disappointment. The Catrachos were predicated to make a run into the semifinals or possibly to the final. However, Honduras will now be heading home and regrouping for the World Cup Qualifiers that start in November.

However, the group stages are done and the quarterfinals are here.

Quarterfinals:

The Yanks and Haiti will be playing on Saturday at the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. The USMNT will be facing Cuba, after the Cubans stunned Guatemala 1-0 on Wednesday at the Bank of America Stadium. As for Haiti, they will be facing their Caribbean rivals Jamaica.

On Sunday at MetLife Stadium Panama will be facing surprise Group C winners Trinidad & Tobago.

Highlights provided by CONCACAF.