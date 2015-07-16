Gold Cup Group A: USMNT, Panama, and Haiti Head To Knockout Round
USA TODAY Sports

The group is over after all four nations played their final group stage matches on Monday at Sporting Park.

Haiti eliminated Honduras from the Gold Cup by defeating the Catrachos 1-0. The Central Americans came into the group as favorites to advance and the Haitians were expected to finish in last.

However, on Monday both teams entered the final match needing a result to qualify to the quarterfinals. The urgency on both countries showed as they fired eight shots a piece and they were tackling each other constantly. Both nations combined for 29 tackles and 24 fouls.

In the 14th minute Haiti broke through Honduras defense. Haiti's forward Duckens Nazon made a run towards the top of the penalty box. Nazon out stretched his leg to complete the half volley to make it 1-0 and sink Honduras.