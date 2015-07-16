FC Dallas Trade Kyle Bekker For Montreal Impact's Bakary Soumare

The Montreal Impact and FC Dallas have agreed to a trade. The Impact will send defender Bakary Soumare to Dallas in exchange for midfielder Kyle Bekker. This trade happened one day after Soumare publicly announced he wanted to be trade from the Impact.

Soumare had appeared in 16 of the Impact’s 24 games across all competitions which included all six CONCACAF Champions League games. Since May 30th, Soumare has only started twice on June 20th and June 24th.

“I want to play,” Soumare told reporters. “I don’t know how long I’ll keep playing. … I don’t know yet. I want to play. It’s true that it’s been a little bit up and down in terms of performance on my part, I understand that. If there comes a time when I think I'm not really needed anymore or I’m not part of the club’s plans anymore, it’s best to go elsewhere.”

Head Coach Frank Klopas had this to say in regards to Soumare’s request; “Bakary had asked us to be traded because he was not happy with his playing time. I accepted his request and I am happy that we could find a quick solution which is also positive for the club."

Bekker comes over from Dallas appearing in only eight matches so far this year. Bekker was in his first season with the club. He was the third overall pick in the 2013 MLS SuperDraft by Toronto FC. He appeared in just 29 MLS games for Toronto in those two years. He was also a member of the 2015 Gold Cup squad for Canada, appearing in only one of their three matches.

"We are happy to bring a young Canadian player to our team who has a lot of potential. We look forward to having him integrate with our group," Impact technical director Adam Braz said in the club’s statement. "We thank Bakary for his services and wish him all the best with his new club."