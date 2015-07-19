Two Second Half Goals Lead PSG To Win Over SL Benfica In Toronto

If there ever was a time for Lucas Digne to try and save his PSG career, he has gave it his all this preseason. Stuck behind the likes of Maxwell for the past couple of years, Digne's strong performance of the preseason surely makes him a consideration for starting at that position come the start of the season.

It was PSG who struck first in this game. Kevin Trapp, who had a great performance in goal for the French, stopped a great chance for Benfica on a 3 on 1. That led to a counter attack which was finished off by Kevin-Jean Augustin who is also have a splendid preseason. But at 18 years of age, he still has miles to go before he can break into the squad but his performance will interest some big clubs as a loan spell could be good for his experience.

The Portuguese giants struck back when Talisca scored a beautiful volley into the left handed corner. Talisca found the ball on his left foot after Trapp saved a shot by Jonas and the 21 year old from Brazil shot it on the volley, hit off Sergie Aurier and left Trapp helpless as the ball hit the back of the net.

The champions of Portugal struck again when a great play of skill by Nicolas Gaitan had Trapp off his line and found Jonas for a tap in. Two goals in eight minutes seemed to sting PSG as halftime was called.

Although they were down, the inexperienced PSG fought back and drew the score in the 66th as Lucas slotted home a penalty which was deservedly called. Lucas, who was the senior player in the squad tonight, still showed his worth to the PSG team. He was positive and made good runs and scoring chances for the younger players.

PSG struck again and it was that Digne who received a great pass from Augustin and struck it with enough velocity to beat Paulo Lopes's near post. Digne continued his strong pre-season and is a real consideration for the starting left back spot. The game ended with no other major chances as the French giants held on for the 3-2 win.

Benfica will take on Fiorentina next Friday and PSG will also take on the Italian team on Tuesday.

This was a solid performance from a young PSG side and has given promise that the youth will be able to fill in when the elder statesmen of the team are ready to depart Paris.

As for Benfica, Rui Vitoria should try to stick with the same lineups throughout the whole game. Mass subs during halftime and a goalkeeper switch were the main problems that led to the Benfica game. They were in control at the half and the subs broke that.