Fabian Castillo Named To MLS All Star Squad Over Ethan Finlay
mlssoccer.com

Well, it's official. The MLS All Star roster has been announced, and there is controversy over a couple of in-from players that didn't make it. A most notable pick, is FC Dallas midfielder Fabian Castillo, who was named to the roster over Ethan Finlay; a player who leads the league in assists with 11. 

Now how does one such as Finlay not make the MLS All Star roster? A league leader in playmaking versus a player who isn't in the top five in assists on the list of 'League Leaders.’ Well simple; just don't pick him. 

Earlier in the week, the MLS All Star Fan XI was announced, and Finlay was left off of that fantasy roster as well. "I guess I'm not a fan favorite," Finlay said jokingly when asked about his impression of being left off the fan voting. (per Andrew King/mlssoccer.com.

In the last five winning matches, Finlay has three goals, and three assists. Two of those three goals came in a 2-1 win over the New York Red Bulls on July 4th, 2015. Not to mention, both of those goals were assisted my league leading goal scorer Kei Kamara, but that's beside the point. 

In this writer's opinion, he would've chose Ethan Finlay first when announcing midfielders. Why? Finlay is an all-around player both defensively, and offensively. A quick, dynamic winger, Finlay can create chances from the wing. 