Score Trinidad and Tobago - Panama in Gold Cup 2015 (1-2)

Fulltime: Trinidad and Tobago (5) 1-1 (6) Panama

Panama wins the match in penalties!

(9) T&T: X

(9) PAN: √

After eight rounds the score is 5-5.

(8) T&T: √

(8) PAN: √

After seven rounds the score is 4-4

(7) T&T: X

(7) PAN: X

After six rounds the score is 4-4

(6) T&T: √

(6) PAN: √

After five rounds the score is 3-3

(5) T&T: √

(5) PAN: √

After four rounds the score is 2-2

(4) T&T: √

(4) PAN: √

After three rounds the score is 1-1

(3) T&T: X

(3) PAN: X

After two rounds the score is 1-1

(2) T&T: X

(2) PAN: √

After 1 round it is 1-0 T&T

(1) T&T: √

(1) PAN: X

Time for Penalties!

End of Extra Time: Trinidad and Tobago 1-1 Panama

119' Panama sitting on the top of the box, crossed in and finds an open man who misses his volley!

117' Both sides trying to exhaust all of the energy left in them, nothing close yet.

112' Penalty shouts from Panama, ref not giving anything.

110' A T&T shot is over the bar and goes for a goal kick.

109' Corner Panama, again. Corner cleared once again.

108' Corner for Panama. Pings in the box, including a major miss from a Panamanian player, and goes out for another corner. That one is cleared out.

107' Quintero's shot just over the T&T goal.

Second half of extra time is underway

End of the first half of extra time: Trinidad and Tobago 1-1 Panama.

105' Panama on the break but the through pass is too far.

104' Corner Panama. Corner headed out.

101' Yellow card to Armando Cooper (T&T)

97' Shot from Cooper goes over the Panama goal.

94' Corner Panama. Corner is cleared.

92' Corner Panama. Corner is cleared, then whipped right in only for the volley to go right over the bar.

91' The first half of extra time has begun.

Substitution; Off: Hyland On: Guerra (T&T)

End of regulation Trinidad and Tabago 1-1 Panama

90+' Perez gets the ball off a cross on his own behind the defense from point blank and misses wide. Wow. That was the match winner, and he blew it.

Two minutes of stoppage time

89' Both teams looking for a late winner.

84' Cooper dazzles into the box, but two shots are saved by the T&T goalkeeper.

Substitution: Off Tejeda On: Torres (PAN)

Substitution Off: Cummings On: Boucaud (T&T)

78' Corner for Panama. A high rising header from Torres is just wide.

77' Free kick for Panama. Yellow card to Kevan George (T&T). Free kick is wasted.

72' A Panama cross is inches from getting to Perez's fet in the box, but is cleared.

70' Corner Panama. Corner is cleared.

70' A T&T counter leads to a shot that is soft and saved. Called offsides as well.

Substitution; Off: Cato On: Peltier (T&T)

65' Panama counter leads to a Perez shot being blocked fora corner. Corner is cleared.

61' Play is halted due to an injury.

59' Corner Panama. Corner cleared out by the T&T defense.

59' Free kick for Panama on thr right flank once again.

56' Free kick on the right flank outside the box for Panama. He takes it directly, and it is way wide of the goal.

55' Perez gets a pass at the penalty spot but hits it with little force. Golden chance that one was for Panama.

Trinidad and Tobago goal scored in the 54th minute by Kenwyne Jones.

GOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLLLLLL TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO!

54' Match becoming chippy on both sides, Panama clearly not happy with the fouls being called.

49' Not much possesion holding by T&T yet. Panama trying to push up the field up the flanks.

46' Second half has begun

Halftime: Trinidad & Tabago 0-1 Panama

45+2' A beautiful passing play leads to a cross into the box, where Jones is wide open but misses his diving header wide. Huge miss there for T&T.

45+' Three minutes of added time

41' Nice ball over the top to Perez, who has his shot saved by Phillip.

That was pretty horrific defending by T&T on the goal. ^JL

Panama goal scored in the 37th minute by Luis Tejada.

37' GOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAALLLL PANAMA

34' Panama play it side to side, shot from the flank saved nicely by Phillip.

33' Play stopped due to injuries.

28' Corner Panama. Header off the corner hits a defender, and ping pongs around the box before being fired out of bounds. Panama wanted a penaty.

25' Off a throw in to the box, Jones' header is just over the bar for T&T.

24' Not much being mustered up by any of the two sides.

17' Panama free kick is easily saved by Phillip.

14' Lots of back and forth action with many turnovers.

10' T&T having their way with the Panaminian back line, just toying with them.

8' Yellow card to Pimentel (PAN)

6' Cato with two nice dribbling moves, but gives the ball up after losing control.

4' Through ball played in for T&T, man taken down in the box but nothing given by the ref.

3' Panama cross is taken and to an open player, but he is hesiant and loses his chance at goal.

2' Early position from Panama, but pressure being put on by T&T.

0' Kickoff from MetLife Stadium

Players are making their way on to the pitch, anthems arec up next.

Players leaving the pitch after they finished their warmups. Kickoff soon!

Here are the lineups for today's match:

Both nations have different styles of play, but the biggest difference so far in the Gold Cup has been the difference in amount of offense created. The Islanders have been able to score regulary and at a good rate, including the four goals against Mexico. Panama, on the other hand, has only scored three goals the whole tournamnet, as they have had three straight 1-1 matches in their group stage.

Jones is also the only Trinidad player left from their 2006 World Cup team. Teammate Yohance Marshall expressed how much of a leader he is for the whole team. “Kenwyne is our leader,” said Marshall after the match against Mexico. “He is our captain and we look to him for inspiration. He is one of the biggest names on our team and when we see he is having that type of game, the rest of the squad feeds off of that. I’m very happy and proud of him.”

Jones was just happy to help the team succeed. “I was just happy to be a part of the team tonight,” Jones said. “It was a match that fans can only dream of and as a team we showed a lot of steel and character to come back. My teammates and manager were great. It’s a tremendous achievement. We are really enjoying ourselves at the moment.”

Trinidad and Tobago suprised everyone by winning their group by drawing Mexico, and their accomplishment came because of the amazing play of Kenwyne Jones. “Kenwyne was fantastic,” Trinidad head coach Stephen Hart said. “Especially in the second half. He was a perfect case of what it means to lead by example.” “I think what Kenwyne did for us tonight was extremely important, by occupying the two center backs throughout the match, he was able to open up a lot of space for Cummings. I was thrilled to see us capitalize on that.”

Many will say that they have a preferance on who they play in the knockout phase, but not Gomez. “I have seen a very difficult Gold Cup, very close…no names of favorites, but all was very even on the field,” said the Colombian born Gomez. “We did well in the group with difficult teams where we committed ourselves, but always left with the initiative.”

“Trinidad and Tobago, like all the Caribbean teams, has worked well in the Cup,” said Panama head coach Hernan Gomez. “They have been imposed their strength and speed, and have added to the defensive organization of their side and have become a very competitive and very difficult team. Here, the most important thing about this is that Panama maintains and imposes its style and not betray its style. Between that and playing good football, the results will come.”

Trinidad and Tobago on the other hand won their first two matches against Guatemala and Cuba, while drawing against Mexico in Charlotte. The Islanders were even up 3-2 at one point of the match, but had to score in extra time to salvage a point and take the group from Mexico.

Panama finished second in the 2013 edition of the Gold Cup, losing to the US in the final at Soldier Field. Los Canaleros have looked far from their best so far, drawing all three matches in the group stage without one match in which they dominated play.

Panama scored first in Kansas City against the US, but a lapse in the defense allowed the States to tie the match. With the tie, the USA finished first while Panama finished second in Group A.

Panama are coming off a draw with the United States.

Trinidad and Tobago suprisingly finished ahead of Gold Cup favorites Mexico in their group. T&T will face a tough foe in Panama in their quarterfinal.

Mexico were down 3-2 to Trinidad in the latter part of the second half only to score twice within minutes to take a shocking 4-3 lead into the 90th minute. It had seemed that El Tri had stolen the group right from Trinidad’s grasp. The Islanders scored on the last play of the match, a corner that was whipped in while Mexican fans threw debris towards the corner flag. The corner was placed perfectly, and Trinidad was able to secure a last minute draw and thus take the top spot in the group.

Trinidad and Tobago are coming off a draw with Mexico.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL USA's LIVE coverage of this evening's 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup match between Trinidad and Tobago and Panama. My name is Josef Leizerowitz, and it is my pleasure to be taking you all through this evening's action. There's still quite a bit of time until kickoff, which is scheduled for 4:30 PM EST, so sit back, relax, and allow me take you through the build up to this one.