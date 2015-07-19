Score Mexico - Costa Rica in CONCACAF Gold Cup 2015 (1-0)

FT: MEXICO 1-0 COSTA RICA

MEXICO GOAL SCORED IN THE 125TH MINUTE ON A PENALTY Shot BY ANDRES GUADRADO.

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLLL DE MEXICO!

120+2' PENALTY TO MEXICO

120' Two mintues of added time

Yellow card to Jose M. Cubero (CRC)

117' Corner Mexico. Corner is headed out to saftey.

114' Costa Rica free kick wasted.

Yellow card to Oribe Peralta. (MEX)

Yellow card to Jonathan Dos Santos (MEX)

110' Campbell went past the whole Mexican defense but is just saved by Ochoa. Amazing stuff.

109' Almost a goal on the counter for Mexico, corner.

108' Free kick for Mexico outside the box. Cleared by Costa Rica.

106' The second half of extra time has begun

End of the first half of extra time: Mexico 0-0 Costa Rica

105+' One minute of added time

100' Yellow card to Fransisco Rodriguez (MEX)

99' Yellow card to Dave Myrie (CRC)

Substitution, Out: Gamboa In: Myrie (CRC)

92' Mexico with some nice build up but it is cleared.

The first half of extra time has begun

End of regulation: Mexico 0-0 Costa Rica

90+4' Corner Mexico. Cleared by Costa Rica.

90+' Four minutes of added time

Substitution, Out: Y. Corona In: Alanis (MEX)

87' Costa Rica having good build ups but bad sequences in the final third.

Substitution, Out: Vela In: J. Corona (MEX)

Yellow card to Carlos Vela (MEX)

Yellow card to Giancarlo Gonzalez (CRC)

81' match getting very tense on both sides. Both a bit afraid to push up.

Substitution, Out: Bryan Ruiz In: Roy Miller (CRC)

75' Corner Mexico. Results in a goal kick after a penalty shout from the Mexican forwards goes without discussion from the ref. 74,187 is the announced attendance for today's doubleheader in New Jersey.

74' On the exact same play as the one five minutes ago in the same spot, Vela skies it again! Fustrating night for him so far.

69' On the counter, Vela gets the ball one on one in the box, but his shot is blasted into the second tier of seating.

66' Esquivel streaks through the midfield but his shot is just over the bar.

64' Esquivel hits the crossbar! Corner Mexico. Corona's header is high and out.

Substitution, Out: David Ramirez In: Elias Aguilar (CRC)

Substitution, Out: Hector Herrera In: Carlos Esquivel (MEX)

58' Campbell flies up the flank, jukes one dfender ebfore Ochoa saves his shot at goal.

57' Match has really started to open up.

53' Nice passing combinaitons by Costa Rica end with a skied shot by Campbell.

51' Peralta hits the POST!

47' Costa Rica come out attacking and have held possesion in the early moments.

46' Second half underway from MetLife Stadium

End of the first half: Mexico 0-0 Costa Rica

45' Peralta recieves the ball in a point blank position, seems to get deflected and out. Ref gives a goal kick. One minute of added time.

44' Mexico gets up the field, but the cross isnt good enough and cleared.

42' Costa Rica misses a glorious chance, as the pass to the open man is fed right on the top of the box. He skies it high and wide. Missed oppurtunity there for Costa Rica.

40' Free kick for Costa Rica right outside the box. Kick is weak, headed out for a throw in.

37' Corner Mexico off a beautiful strike from outside the box that is saved. Header to the right post is saved.

Yellow card to Corona (MEX)

35' Venegas' chip goes JUST over the Mexican bar. He had the defense and goalkeeper beat.

30' Corner Mexico. The cross is good, the connection with the ball in the area is not. Goal kick.

28' Free kick for Costa Rica from a dangerous angle. Mexico clears.

25' Costa Rica with some great movement, but does not lead to a chance.

22' A Mexican cross goes just over the bar for a goal kick.

20' Free kick is blocked down by Mexico, no harm done there.

19' Free kick for Costa Rica some yards form the box.

18' Shot from Peralta is saved.

14' Play halted due to an injury.

Yellow card to Joel Campbell (CR)

13' Costa Rica comes close. Nice dazzling dribbles into the box, saved.

Yellow card to Junior Diaz (CR)

10' Another Costa Rica corner. Taken by the goalie.

9' Corner Costa Rica, after a deflected shot was just saved from going in.

8' Costa Rica so far has been sloppy with the ball.

5' Mexico goal waved off.

4' Corner Mexico.

4' Mexico trying to work of the flanks early.

2' Both sides going directly at each other to start the match.

0' ​Kickoff!

About to kickoff here in New Jersey!

Teams are walking on the pitch. Time for anthems!

Here is the lineup card for tongiht's match.

“Against Jamaica it ended as a tie that could have been a victory and the same for El Salvador where points were left on the board,” captain Bryan Ruíz said at a news conference. “We hope we can start a run in the quarterfinals, but we’re not feeling pressure. We’re visualizing a run to the final but we have to take it step by step,” Ruíz said.

He also spoke on the big match and atmosphere surrounding it at MetLife Stadium. "It'll be a very good party and a good opportunity," stated Wanchope. "We always like to play in a full stadium, independently of whether it is at home or away. It awakens the competitive spark, the internal calling that the boys possess and I'm sure that they are anxious for game-day to show what they are worth. The key is emotional control, which we've talked about," said Wanchope. "Our players have to have the ability to control their emotions with 90,000 or 80,000 supporting Mexico, take charge of the game and the moments of the game to be able to get the victory."

"There are many ways [to hurt Mexico]," said Wanchope in an interview with ESPN. "Obviously, I'm not going to express what we feel, see and analyze, due to respect. The balance between the attack and defense is something they have to resolve," said Wanchope.

Costa Rica manager Paulo Wanchope spoke about the high expectations for his team in the tournament. “We need to win the game on [Sunday] to gain confidence,” Wanchope told La Nacion. “We want to win the Gold Cup. Yes, there is tension. There is great concern from many fans and the media, but this is normal at the start of a process. The Gold Cup has never been easy for us. Even though this is true, the people want to see their team scoring goals. The people need to know that that we do understand this. I have spent many years in football. This is not easy, but I hope God wants us to play a better match and move us closer to our objective.”

Herrera spoke to reporters about how is team played against Trinidad. “We did 60 minutes of what we thought about and what we planned, and we did it almost perfectly,” Herrera said. “We had 13 corner kicks. We shot more than 20 times toward goal. Then the mistakes arrived from both teams. I see that we have a strong team and we must prove it against Costa Rica.”

“The coach must get results,” Mexican head coach Herrera told reporters during a press conference on Saturday. “If they are not there, then the decision will come from there. If you support the coach (and his direction), you think he will do better things to reach the World Cup solidly. Right now, I just think about going to Philadelphia and winning the Gold Cup.”

Costa Rica manager Paulo Wanchope is focusing on the task at hand, not the rumors of his future with the national team. "I can say I'm focused on Mexico. I cannot be thinking about what will happen if we cannot get past Mexico," Wanchope said. "Right now I just think you want to win against Mexico."

Giovani Dos Santos is not expected to play for El Tri. According to ESPN, the new LA Galaxy signing Dos Santos likely will miss the match against Costa Rica with a leg issue. "Unfortunately, he left with a problem in his left abductor muscle," Mexico doctor Gerardo Aguilar told the media. "If it is fasciitis, Gio will be out for three to five days." Oribe Peralta is expected to take his spot in the lineup.

Los Ticos did not win any of their group stage matches, losing leads in both of their first two matches and settling for draws in all three matches.

Costa Rica are coming off a 0-0 tie with Canada.

Mexico was down 3-2 to Trinidad in the latter part of the second half; only to score twice within minutes to take a shocking 4-3 lead into the 90th minute. The Islanders scored on the last play of the match, a corner that was whipped in while Mexican fans threw debris towards the corner flag. The corner was placed perfectly, and Trinidad was able to secure a last minute draw and thus taking the top spot in the group. Mexico would have to settle for second.

Mexico drew 4-4 with Trinidad & Tobago in their last match.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL USA's LIVE coverage of this evening's Gold Cup 2015 match between Mexico and Costa Rica. My name is Josef Leizerowitz, and it is my pleasure to be taking you all through this evening's action. There's still quite a bit of time until kickoff, which is scheduled for 7:30 PM EST, so sit back, relax, and allow me take you through the build up to this one.