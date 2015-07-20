Alex Morgan Makes History As She Joins Lionel Messi On American Cover Of FIFA 16

EA Sports have announced that Alex Morgan will be on the cover of the latest installment of the FIFA video game series.

Morgan will become the first women ever to feature on the cover of the popular sports game, as EA Sports aim to promote the women’s game to a younger demographic of soccer fans worldwide. In late May, EA announced that women’s football will make it’s video game debut in FIFA 16, and EA revealed that the United States, England, Sweden, Brazil, Australia, Germany, Canada, Spain, China, France, Italy and Mexico will all be playable teams in FIFA 16 in and offline games.

After the announcement, Morgan expressed her delight of the opportunity of making history. "It is an incredible honour to be one of the first women featured on the cover of EA SPORTS 'FIFA’. I know people all over the world play this game and I'm really excited that 'FIFA 16' is putting such an important spotlight on women's soccer. And now to share the cover with today's greatest player is surreal."

Morgan is not the only women appearing on the cover of FIFA 16 this year, however, as Christine Sinclair, captain of the Canadian Women’s National Team, was also revealed to be joining Lionel Messi on the cover of the Canadian version of FIFA 16.

Sinclair said: “I’m thrilled that EA SPORTS is celebrating female athletes in FIFA 16. To be featured in the game and to promote women’s soccer with Alex is really special and another exciting step for women in sports.”

Morgan has already had an eventful summer with the USA National Team. The international women’s superstar was an important part of the women’s National Team that triumphed in Canada during this years Women’s World Cup that saw the USA win their third World Cup in a thrilling 5-2 win against international rivals, Japan.

The release date of FIFA 16 in North America is set for September 22, 2015.