Philadelphia Union vs. New York Red Bulls Live Result and U.S. Open Cup Scores 2015 (1-1)

To Wrap this up, Philly go through thanks to absolutely stellar play by John McCarthy, the young goalkeeper. This is Jordan Wohl, signing off from Red Bull Arena as the Union advance to the U.S. Open Cup Semifinals

AND HE CONVERTS AND THE UNION GO THROUGH!!!!!!

Aristeguieta is up to finish it off

Klejstan is up and CONVERTS! 3-3

FRED IS DENIED BY ROBLES 3-2 after 4 rounds

Fred is up to send the Union into the Semis

SAM'S SHOT IS SAVED BY MCCARTHY NO GOAL

Lloyd Sam is up next for the Red Bull

Edu steps up and converts! 3-2 after 3 rounds!

Mo Edu is up for the Union

Grella is up and cheekily chips it to SCORE! 2-2

Nogueira is up and SCORES TOP SHELF! ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL PENALTY (2-1 after 2 rounds UNION LEAD)

Dax up for Red Bull and scores just past McCarthy, who guessed the right way. 1-1

WILLIAMS SCORES HIS PK 1-0 Union

Sheanon Williams steps up for the Union's 1st

He steps up.... and hits the crossbar!!!! No goal

BWP will be the first to take a Penalty against McCarthy

Lets see if the Magic of the Open Cup continues tonight for the Union as we are waiting for penalties to begin

Kudos to the Union for playing 120 minutes while down a man for about 80 of them.

McCarthy has 9 saves tonight. In the Rochester game, he saves three penalties to send the Union to the Round of 16

Its a shame no one is here because it has been a great game

AND WE GO TO PENALTIES!

120+1': Red Bull Corner Kick

120': Close! BWP with the goal but it is disallowed as he is offsides

120': Fred was there on the end of it but could not put it in

119': Aristeguieta is taking a beating and is fouled 30 yards out from goal

118': Sheanon Williams absolutely obliterated with what looked like an NFL Tackle. Miazga with the yellow card

117': McCarthy claims a long cross

117': Red Bull back around the Union box with all the momentum and pressure

116': Union throw-in around center field

115': MCCARTHY WOW WITH A GREAT LEG SAVE TO STOP A DEFINITE GOAL

114': McCarthy there to claim a Sanchez shot right at him

113': Union really havent got much offense going here

112': Red Bull pressure is high as another cross is pumped into the box

111': Red Bull Corner after they just hit the post!

110': Corner is cleared by Fred

110': Red Bull Corner Kick

108': Sanchez volley goes wide. Goal Kick Union

107': Good save by Robles 1 v 1 with Aristeguieta to save a goal

106':Union Goal Kick

Second Half of extra time starts now!

Still 1-1 after the 1st half of extra time

105': Aristeguieta with the ball on a 1 v 2 but got no help from his teammates at all

104': Gaddis fouled while shielding the ball. Free kick Union in the defensive left

103': McCarthy again with a good save to his left

101': Sam goes one on one with McCarthy and it ends with a curling shot out of bound for a Union Goal Kick

100': Nogueira kick is blocked and cleared for a Union throw in

99': Nogueira fouled about 25 yards out on top of the box. Free Kick Union

98' Red Bulls shots are blocked left and right but still they have the posession and pressure right now

97': Red Bulls earn a corner kick

96': Red Bull gaining momentum going forward. Free Kick Red Bull from the side of the box. Perfect range for a cross

95': Red Bulls cross goes out of bounds. Goal Kick Union

93': Aristeguieta is fouled as he tried to turn on Wallace. Free Kick Union at midfield

92': Free Kick is headed on by Aristeguieta out of bounds. Goal Kick Red Bull

91': Aristeguieta is fouled in the offenseive half. Free Kick Union

1st part of extra time starts now!

Plus, the Union were ball watching quite a lot on that goal

Red Bull got the goal they probably deserved. The Union were too eager to clear the ball out without trying possession.

We are going to overtime!

FULL TIME 1-1

90'+4': GOAL RED BULL DEEP INTO STOPPAGE TIME BY LLOYD SAM 1-1

90'+3': McCarthy claims a long pass

90'+2': Aristeguieta has already made a big impact so far. Made a great tackle and has create some offense.

90'+: Union Corner Kick

90': Philadelphia sub: Aristeguieta on for Ayuk

89': Sam's shot goes over the net into the South Ward. goal Kick Union

88': Union goal Kick. McCarthy taking his time with this one

87': Again a Red Bull cross goes across the net but no one there but Fabinho to clear it out

86': Williams fouls Sacha. Free Kick Red Bull at center field

86': Union Goal Kick after another Red Bull header goes wide

85': Red Bull corner is cleared away by Fred

84': Grella hits it wide with his head. Goal Kick Union

83': Red Bull Corner Kick

82': Union goal kick which could have been a Corner it looked like

82': Red Bull highly pressing and getting very close to scoring.

80': Red Bull sub Sanchez on for Pernielle. Marsch throwing the kitchen sink now

79': Ayuk with a backheel out of bounds.

78': Union Goal Kick after a poor pass by Lloyd Sam

77':Philadelphia Sub: Cristian Maidana off for Fred. Yes You read that right!

76': Another Union Free Kick leads to a collection by Robles

75': Union Free Kick in the defensive half.

72': Corner Kick leads to nothing. But at the end of the play, Williams and Klejstan both down at the edhe of the box. Marsch is furious and so is Sacha

Zizzo is also down in the penalty box with an injury. He is limping pretty good

71': Close! Zizzo gets in behind Fabinho after a good through ball. The ball is played into the middle but cleared by Ethan White

70': Red Bulls Sub: Sal Zizzo in for Felipe

70': Goal Kick Union

69': Union clear it away as Red Bull start the attack over Robles on the ball.

68': Noguiera given a yellow card for an obvious trip. Free Kick Red Bull from shooting distance. Three man wall for the Union

67': Grella gets past two defenders on the touch line but can't keep control of it. Goal Kick Union

66': Fabinho fouled as Union free kick in their half

64': Red Bull Sub: Mike Grella comes in for Anatole Abang

63': Union Corner is cleared out and Red Bulls gain possession again

62': Union seem pretty content to run the counter, which is their bread and butter. When they get all the pieces right on the counter, they are very dangerous.

61': Union Goal Kick

60': Philadelphia Sub: Le Toux out and Sheanon Williams takes his place on the wing

60': Red Bull throw-in in Union half

59': Red Bull right back at it with some possession in the Union half

Apologies, Nogueira with a great individual effort from inside his own half with the ball made his run and ended up finding Ayuk. Nogueira even dummied himself. When he is on, he is a very special player

Nogueira recieved the ball with space and ran towards the box and found a wide open Ayuk for the tap in!

56': AYUK GOALLLLLL!!!!! 1-0 to the Union

54': Red Bull shot on the ground goes wide at the near post. Goal Kick Union

53': McCarthy comes out for the easy collection

52': Fabinho given a yellow card for a poor tackle. Free Kick for the Red Bull from 30 yards out on the right side of the field.

Second Half has started no subs for either side and so far first five minutes the Red Bull have had two great opportunities to score

However, Curtin does have some options on the bench like Aristeguieta, Pfeffer and even Hoppenot

Last Open Cup game, the Union were down a man as well and they went with a False 9 with Chaco Maidana. It will be interesting to see if he tries it again.

Casey stomped on the defender's calf as the defender was sliding. It was a pretty easy call for the official and the right call

Union need to do better with their Corner Kicks as they simply have created nothing off of them at all.

Well, Red Bulls have been the better side so far and havent really conceded many chances on net so far.

HALFTIME: 0-0

45': Corner Kick leads to nothing. But the Union concede another Corner. Only 1 minute of stoppage time added

44': Red Bull Corner Kick

42': Abang with a good chance on a cross but misses it and goes directly to McCarthy

41': RED CARD! CONOR CASEY HAS BEEN SENT OFF

40': McCarthy claims the Corner

39': Red Bull Corner Kick

38': An Ayuk cross finds Casey but Casey can only get a weak shot off and right to Robles

38': Union Corner Kick as Fabinho's cross is deflected out

37':All that possession just leads to Union goal kick

36': Despite a second attempt at a cross, Red Bulls gain possession of the ball and begin building from the back

35':Union Corner Kick

32': Water Break is taken as some players are attended to on the field

31': Red Bull trying to pick on Gaddis still

30': Union cross begging for someone to put it in is cleared out by Red Bull defense.

28': Long ball to BWP goes wide. Red Bull really trying to exploit the Gaddis- BWP matchup

26':McCarthy again makes anohter save to his right this time on a shot fromt he top of the box

24': McCarthy again with another save. He is keeping them in this game so far.

23': BWP wide open on the back post by shanked another good opportunity from close. Red Bull better team so far. Union need to lock in better on defense

22': Red Bull Throw in deep in their own territory

21': Corner Kick leads to nothing in the end but a Red Bull Goal Kick

20': Union Corner Kick

19': Red Bull Corner find BWP from 5 or 6 out but he skies it over

18': SAVE McCarthy! McCarthy stones Lloyd Sam from 8 yards out.

15': Union starting to get more offense going.

14': Fabinho fouled down by the Union goal line trying to shiled the ball out

13': Mo is up and seems to be okay. He was down for about 30 seconds before play stopped

10': Maurice Edu is down. Not a good sight for Union fans

9': Nogueira with a tough challenge. Free Kick Red Bull

8': Union establish some possession but an errant Casey pass at the top of the box ends that

6': Union Throw-in around midfield

5': After some heading of the ball around the box, McCarthy claims it

5': Another Red Bull Corner

4': McCarthy with a great diving save to his left. Corner Kick Red Bull

3': Early possession by the Red Bull around midfield

1': Union have a corner kick but it sails out of bounds

KICKOFF

South Ward has some straglers but really very empty at the moment

We are about 10 minutes from start and its pretty much empty at the stadium. Sons of Ben have almost made this a home game. They are quite loud at the moment

Sons of Ben are here in the upper deck and supposedly Philadelphia has brought around 600 fans to this game. A good showing for a day game an hour or so away

Pretty much the usual strong starting XI from Red Bulls

RBNY Starting XI and Bench:





In Curtin's mind, Ethan White earned another start today at centerback as he chose to start him over Vitoria

Union Reserves: Trey Mitchell, Williams, Fred, McLaughlin, Pfeffer, Hoppenot, Aristeguieta

Union Starting XI: McCarthy; Fabinho, White, Edu (C), Gaddis; Carroll, Nogueira; Le Toux, Maidana, Ayuk; Casey

We are live from Red Bull Arena! Trey Mitchell, MLS pool goalkeeper, will be the Union's backup goalkeeper tonight

One possible snub from the Red Bulls' standpoint is defender Matt Miazga. Miazga has played in 14 games (12 starts) for the Red Bulls so far this season. Miazga played a significant role with the United States Under-20 National Team that reached the quarterfinals in the U-20 World Cup this summer.

In other news, Zach Pfeffer of the Phildelphia Union and Sean Davis of the New York Red Bulls were named to the roster to play in the 2015 Chipotle Homegrown game. The game features 22 MLS Homegrown players taking on Club America’s U-20 team. The recently retired Landon Donovan will serve as coach for the team. The full roster can be read about here.

One key to the game today is the ability for each team to manage the resulting temperature and heat with today’s later afternoon start. “The sun will be out, so it won’t make life easy on either team. We’re going to manage that the right way” Head Coach Jesse Marsch said pre-game. Temperatures will hover around 90 degrees for the game, which will make it even more important for both sides to use their substitutes wisely.

“The strategy is to go in with a really good team and go after the game with our best team that we think is fresh and ready to go, and then we’ll get through that and move on to the next day with Chelsea.” Marsch said in a preview article that can be read here.

The Red Bulls got to the Quarterfinals via a 3-0 win versus the Atlanta Silverbacks and a 4-1 win against the New York Cosmos. In the convincing 4-1 win in the New York Derby, Sal Zizzo, Anatole Abang, Sacha Kljestan and Mike Grella all scored to put away the Cosmos.

New York Red Bulls are coming off a 2-0 win against Orlando on Saturday. Despite having a game with Chelsea FC tomorrow night, Head Coach Jesse Marsch will still look to play a very strong squad.

At center back, with Marquez out, Curtin will have to mainly decide between the returning Steven Vitoria or Ethan White. Maurice Edu will pair with either of them as he returns from his yellow-card accumluation suspension against Toronto FC. The Philadelphia Union’s official preview can be read here. In the preview, Curtin remarked “Not having C.J. is big...It was a call that kind of went against him, unfortunately, and we tried to appeal that, but they didn’t want to hear anything, so C.J. will be missed. We have to have the next-man-up mentality with Conor and Fernando, who are both back now. They’ll both play a significant role in this game.”

Luckily for the Union, Venezuelan Forward Fernando Aristeguieta will be fit for today’s game and most likely will play significant minutes. There are a few possible replacements for Wenger such as Eric Ayuk or Zach Pfeffer. Philadelphia Coach Jim Curtin could, however, opt to start Fabinho on the left wing while moving Sheanon Williams to left back.

There are other key cogs that will be missing for the Union today as well. Forward C.J. Sapong will be unavailable due to his red card against D.C. United in the Round of 16 U.S. Open Cup game. To add onto that list, both midfielder Andrew Wenger and center back Richie Marquez will both be unavailable due to injuries.

The Philadelphia Union got to the Quarterfinals via a penalty kick shootout win versus Rochester Rhinos and a come from behind victory against D.C. United. In that penalty-kicks win, Philadelphia goalkeeper John McCarthy came up clutch with three saves in the shootout to help the Union advance to the Round of 16. Due to Union goalkeeper Brian Sylvestre being cup-tied to Carolina Railhawks and Andre Blake currently being with the Jamaican National Team, McCarthy will be the starting goalkeeper today.

The Philadelphia Union will take on New York Red Bulls today in the U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals at Red Bull Arena. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:00 PM EDT today. The reason for the matinee kickoff is due to a scheduling conflict at Red Bull Arena as Paris Saint-Germain will play Fiorentina at 8:35PM EDT Tonight as well. VAVEL’s preview for today Open Cup matchup can be read here.