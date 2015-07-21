Score PSG - Fiorentina of 2015 Guinness International Champions Cup (4-2)

FT: PSG 4-2 Fiorentina

90' Three minutes of added time

88' Corner PSG.

82' Pressure by PSG's youngsters. They are hungry to get their name on the scoresheet.

Yellow card to Nicolo Fazzi (Fiorentina)

Fiorentina goal scored in the 79th minute on a penalty kick by Giuseppe Rossi!

GOOOOOOOOOOAAALLLL FIORENTINA!

78' Penalty to Fiorentina!

PSG goal scored in the 75th minute by Jean-Kevin Augustin!

BUUUUUUUUUUUUTTTTTT PSG!

Rossi has enetred the match in the 73rd minute.

PSG goal scored in the 69th minute by ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC! Zlatan comes off to be substituted to a huge roar from the RBA crowd.

BUUUUUUUUUUUUUUT PSG!

PSG making plenty of subs, newcomer Stambouli one of those to enter the match.

65' Fiorentina goal waved off! Offside.

62' Babcar almost gets the equalizer for the Italians!

Fiorentina goal scored in the 60th minute by Jaoquin Sanchez.

60' GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLASOOOOOO FIORENTINA!

58' Ibra's shot from inside the box is just over the crossbar.

56' Corner for Fiorentina after a flury of chances in the box. Corner is cleared.

55' Fiorentina shot from outside the box is wide of the goal.

Yellow card to Matias Vecino (Fiorentina)

52' Corner for Fiorentina. Ibra heads it to saftey.

50' Ibra's hustle creates a corner for PSG. Corner results in nada.

46' Fiorentina comes close.

46' Second half underway

HT- PSG 2-0 Fiorentina

44' Free kick for PSG. PSG kick is hit in to the wall.

43' Corner PSG. The play of the corner is traced back to the defenders.

PSG goal scored in the 41st minute by Jean-Kevin Augustin.

BUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUT PSG!

38' Fiorentina corner is wasted into the goal keeper's hand.

PSG goal scored in the 35th minute by Blaise Matuidi!

BUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUTTTTT PSG!

34' PSG having most of possesion. Not many scoring chances, though.

28' Ibra plays a one-two, his shots goes inches wide.

24' Lucas asks for a handball in the box, and the trailing man is taken down. Both calls for a penalty go unheard.

20' Ibra collides with the keeper, but was already offside.

13' Ibra's shot is easily saved.

10' Free kick for Fiorentina right outside the PSG box. Vecino's beautiful kick hits the POST!

8' Not much action. This is a friendly, may I remind you.

2' Gomez taken down in the PSG box, nothing given by the referee.

0' Underway from Red Bull Arena

Teams about to come out for the presentations

Here are tonight's teams :

This upcoming season, PSG will be judged on whether or not they win the UEFA Champions League. That seems unfair, given that they pulled off a remarkable domestic treble last season, winning Ligue 1, the Coupe de France, and the Coupe de la Ligue. However, they once again failed at the continental hurdle, going out at the quarterfinal stage in the Champions League, losing to eventual winners FC Barcelona 5-1 on aggregate. For most teams, it would have been an exceptional season. Unfortunately for the management and backroom staff at the Parc des Princes, their Qatari ownership group expects more. Given the amount of money which has been funneled into this team, the owners expect nothing less than to be crowned champions of Europe this upcoming season.

Giuseppe Rossi spoke to ViolaChannel about his return to the pitch. "Finally I am back on the pitch after more than a year out of action. It wasn’t easy today against a Serie A side like Carpi, but I was so happy. We did well today. These months have been very tough, but finally today I got the right opportunity to step back on to the field."

The PSG boss was really happy with his team's performance - Benfica in Toronto. "The young players played well," he said.

Mourinho also confirmed Mohamed Salah, who rejected the chance to rejoin Fiorentina on loan, is definitely not a part of his plans. “I see his future elsewhere, either as a loan or an offer that we are happy to accept. We have five players for these positions. It is better not to have so many.”

Mourinho said: "The market is open but wingers - I have Eden Hazard, Willian, Bertrand Traore, Victor Moses and Cuadrado. To go for somebody it's because I lose somebody. If I lose somebody, it's not because I want somebody in. It's because somebody wants to leave and because somebody brings the perfect offer for Chelsea to accept. At the moment I have five and I'm not going for a sixth."

Juventus, Roma and Inter Milan all interested in bringing the Colombia international back to Serie A, where he had previous success. So far the only offers that have been made have either been loan deals or for a fraction of the price.

In the winter transfer market, Fiorentina sold argubly thier top player. Chelsea signed Fiorentina winger Juan Cuadrado for an initial fee of £23.3m, with Mohamed Salah going the other way on loan.

Last year, PSG won two trophies. They won their league trophy, as well as Trophée des Champions against Bordeaux.

In last a press conference, Blanc revealed Lucas Digne has asked to leave PSG & Zlatan Ibrahimovic could play vs. Fiorentina.

According to TiqIQ.com, tickets for International Champions Cup entrance into Red Bull Arena have an average price of $87.85 with a get-in price of $37.

Both clubs are likely to make ten or eleven changes at half time, so expect to see two completly different squads.

Guiseppi Rossi will be back tonight for Fiorentina, and with Mario Gomez struggling last season, he wil be the focal point of the team's offense.

Besides the South American players who played in Copa America, expect a full squad for PSG.

Per @CanalSupporters, PSG's assistant sporting director Olivier Letang is currently in Manchester to continue negotiations for Angel Di Maria.

Guinness International Champions Cup Live, Score and Commentary

Thiago Motta's agent, Alessandro Canovi, insisted that his client did not refuse to train yesterday (as reported) & simply trained indoors. (per @Jon_LeGossip)

Per Goal.com, "The 24-year-old joined Spurs from Montpellier last summer for a fee believed to be £4.7 million (€6m) but made just 12 Premier League appearances in his maiden Premier League campaign.



PSG are reported to have agreed to pay £6m (€8.6m) to secure Stambouli's signature this summer, and Blanc has now revealed that the midfielder's move is done."

PSG completed the signing of Benjamin Stambouli from Tottenham Hotspur earlier today.

Fiorentina finished fourth in the Italian league last season, but they don’t start their league campaign until two weeks after PSG does.

Thiago Silva & Marquinhos also not expected to feature vs. Fiorentina, but Benjamin Stambouli should play some part. (per @Jon_LeGossip).

Here is some squad news: PSG's Edinson Cavani & David Luiz are now in USA & already training. Neither will play vs. Fiorentina though.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL USA's LIVE coverage of this evening's International Champions Cup match between Paris Saint-German and Fiorentina. My name is Josef Leizerowitz, and it is my pleasure to be taking you all through this evening's action. There's still quite a bit of time until kickoff, which is scheduled for 8:30 PM EST, so sit back, relax, and allow me take you through the build up to this one.