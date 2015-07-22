T2 Stunningly Shoot Down EPL Side Newcastle United FC with Shock and Awe Performance
Photo Courtesy of Brandon Farris/VAVEL USA

PORTLAND, OR -- In a highly-unexpected result, the USL's Timbers 2 side more than handled English Premier League club Newcastle to grab a 4-3 win in an international friendly match. 

After newly-acquired Georginio Wijnaldum scored the first goal for Newcastle United in the 6th minute, T2 netted four straight scores to take a commanding 4-1 lead from which they would not fall. Fatawu Safiu started off the Timbers' outburst in the 13th to equalize, and Anthony Manning headed home a lobbed-in free kick to take the lead. 

Taylor Peay added another goal shortly later to go into half time with a resounding 3-1 lead. As the second half remained scoreless approaching the 70th minute mark, T2 tacked on a fourth with a back post header by Nick Besler.

Rolando Aarons added a mighty speedy brace with goals in less than two minutes, scoring in the 75th and 76th minutes. The first of the two was a thrilling bicycle finish by Aarons that left all fans with a smile on their face.