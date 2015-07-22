Score United States - Jamaica of 2015 Gold Cup (1-2)

Thank you for following along. The post match recap will be on VAVEL USA soon, if you would like to follow the Mexico - Panama semifinal, click HERE.

FT: USA 1-2 Jamaica. Jamaica players celebrating as if they already won the tournament.

90+2' Foul for Jamaica. Time is running down.

90+1' Cross field pass is too far for Yedlin.

90' Corner Jamaica (x2). Three minutes off added time.

88' Yellow card to DeAndre Yedlin (USA)

87' Long ball time, USA forcing through the air.

Humphrey on for Barnes

83' Bad passing cancels out a US chance in the final third.

81' Corner USA after a Dempsey shot is just saved. Corner is headed to the side.

81' Jamaica free kick finds nobody.

DeAndre Yedlin comes in for Bedoya.

78' Cross in, Gordon's shot is too soft. USA knocking on the door.

77' Corner USA. taken quickly but nobody at the end of it.

74' Corner USA. Corner is cleared.

Alan Gordon comes on for Aron Johannsson.

71' On a long throw in, Brooks' header is saved on the line by Thompson.

70' US with pressure in the Jamaica half.

69' Corner Jamaica. Headed wide for a goal kick.

67' Nice passing and backheel leads to a Zardes shot, but he miss hits it. Mix Diskerud comes in for Kyle Beckerman.

65' US has most pof the possesion at the moment.

61' Through ball for Johannsson is just a foot far for him.

60' Corner USA. Corner headed out.

59' Corner USA after a throw in resulted in a shot being blocked in the box. Corner play is defended.

57' Bradley hits the post! Deflected shot from outside the box hits the post.

56' Corner Jamaica. Cleared.

55' Corner Jamaica. Guzan grabs the kick.

53' Corner USA. Corner goes out of play.

52' Corner Jamaica. Header goes out for a goal kick.

51' The free kick is bobbled again by the keeper, and Johannsson's header goes over the bar on the rebound.

50' Free kick for the USA on the top of the box.

USA Goal scored in the 48th minute by Michael Bradley! Bradley put home a bobble by the Jamaica goalkeeper.

GOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLL USA!

46' Second half underway

Some will say the US had the best chances, and are unlucky to be down 2-0. Jamaica were the quicker team to each ball, and of course, they finished their chances.

HT: USA 0-2 Jamaica

45' Yellow card to Garath McCleary (Jamaica)

44' Through ball to Dempsey, and his shot is saved by Thompson.

42' USA struggling to put a string of good passes together.

39' Free kick for Jamaica on the left flank outside of the box. Kick is bloocked.

37' Austin takes a go at it from outside the box, misses high above the crossbar.

Jamaica goal scored in the 36th minute by Giles Barnes. He scored a beautiful free kick goal.

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLLLLLLL JAMAICA!

35' Guzan called for kicking the ball with use of his hands outside the box. FK for Jamica on the edge of the box

34' Guzan saves a header off a Jamaica free kick.

33' Yellow card to Kyle Beckerman (USA)

Mattocks headed the ball over Guzan on a throw in for the goal.

Jamaica goal scored in the 31st minute by Darren Mattocks.

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLLLL JAMAICA!

29' Johnson twists the defender, his curling shot is saved for a USA corner. Dempsey's header well wide.

28' Back pass to keeper is misshandeld, Johannsson's poke hits the side netting.

27' Barnes misses a sitter from the penalty mark! Close call there for Jamaica on the counter, Barnes should have burried that.

25' Corner USA. They are knocking on the door. Corner goes stright to the keeper.

24' On the counter, Bradley leaves it off for Zardes, but his shot from inside the box on a tough angle goes wide.

23' Johannsson received it in box, cross is deflected near goal line.

21' USA corner after a great build up. Blocked before a cross near the post. Corner coming. Corner was headed out. Another one for the US. Brooks is disspossed by Jamaica.

18' US build up leads to a turnover, and a foul by Zardes in the midfield.

16' Corner Jamaica. The cross goes right over Mattock's head.

15' Dempsey skies a shot on a US advantage. Bradley was cutting through in front and wanted the ball.

13' Bradley's free kick is headed out to saftey.

11' Corner Jamaica. The ball gets to the edge of the box but driven wide of Guzan's goal.

9' Bradley's free kick is driven in well, but just a bit to far and it goes out.

7' Free kick Jamaica on the edge of the box. Free kick is headed way high in the air, and Guzan is fouled.

7' John Brooks underestimated the speed of the Jamaicans, almost got burnt.

4' Evans on the ball a lot early, he is the lone change in the USA lineup.

1' Corner USA. Corner cleared off the line by Jamaica.

0' Underway from Atlanta!

Kickoff is moments away!

The players are walking on to the pitch now. Anthems are about to be sung.

USA start in a 4-2-3-1, as Jamaica start in a 4-4-2 formation.

Both sides have gone back in to the dressing rooms. Walkthrough and anthems coming up!

This is Jamaica's Staring XI for today's match: Thompson; Lawrence, Hector, Morgan, Mariappa; McAnuff, Watson, Austin, McCleary; Mattocks, Barnes

This is today's USA Starting XI in United States - Jamaica live game:

Jamaica coach Winfried Schafer talked about Klinsmann in his post-match United States - Jamaica press conference. He jokingly said that when Klinsmann played in Germany, that Klinsmann's team would take all of his good players. He also said he had the pleasure of coaching Klinsmann during a testimonial match.

Meanwhile, Jamaica played in a tight 1-0 victory over Haiti in the second match of the doubleheader in Baltimore. Striker Giles Barnes struck inside the first ten minutes to send the The Reggae Boys through but there was some clear tension throughout the match. Haiti would be in control after the goal seeing off some chances from distance but could not find the target to any avail. Maurice forced Thompson into action by as the Jamaica keeper had to make a save. Duckens Nazon was closest to equalizing in the first half as he ripped one from 25 yards out, but the ball just hit the post. Haiti continued to have chances but they either could not find the target or Thompson was there to save the day. In the dying minutes of the game, a cross from the right found Belfort but he would head is just wide for Haiti's last great chance as they would end up losing 1-0.



On the challenges that Jamaica (and Haiti) posed. He mentioned, "The coaching staff will stay behind to see that game. Obviously two very different teams. We played Haiti and it was a real grind. Whoever goes through, it will be a very difficult match on Wednesday night in Atlanta."

On Timothy Chandler's knee injury. He said, "It shouldn't be a big deal. During the water break at about half an hour, the knee bothered him. He told him that he would go on until halftime then would make a switch."

On if he changed anything tactically after coming out firing compared to group stage struggles. "No, we approach every opponent in its own specific way. We were fortunate to go through the group stage with two wins right away, it then allowed us to rotate some players and find more elements we wanted to see. I think we are in a very good spot right now going to Atlanta, well-prepared. Our goal is as simple as that, to win the Gold Cup."

He continued by saying, "For strikers, in games like this, it's a huge opportunity. You don't want to kind of miss that chance maybe of getting more opportunities than you'll usually get in an international game. That's what I told him. Don't waste any chances and that's one point I made about the tournament so far. Once we are in the box, we don't need many chances. We are very clinical and Clint is the best example. Those are the games you want to have a few more than planned."

On Dempsey's first international hat-trick. "I didn't know it was his first international hat-trick... took him a long time," he joked as the room was filled with laughter after that comment. In a game like this with us being the favorite, and Cuba being a huge surprise going through, compliment to what they did, but obviously the pressure's on us. The expectations are on us, and you just wanna make sure they get the message that they really started with the right approach and right attitude," he said.

USA team boss Jurgen Klinsmann was very happy with his team's result and play.

The USA, with the help of a Clint Dempsey hat-trick, beat Cuba 6-0 last Saturday in Baltimore.

The USA beat Cuba in their quarterfinal match. In that match against Cuba, it was an absolute US beatdown of the Cubans. Clint Dempsey kicked off the scoring just five minutes in off of a Timothy Chandler cross. That goal made him lone top scorer of the tournament. About ten minutes later, they struck again as a Fabian Johnson cross off of an indirect free kick found the right foot of LA Galaxy man Gyasi Zardes to make it 2-0.

It took awhile again for the United States to get going, but just before halftime, Aron Johannsson delightfully lobbed the keeper to make it a 3-0 lead. Omar Gonzalez would make it 4-0 just seconds before the half after Bradley's cross was kept in by Johannsson. The "Ice Man" was a force to be reckoned with again as he drew the penalty which allowed Clint Dempsey to earn his double. Dempsey completed the hat-trick as Bradley latched onto a ball given away by the Cuban defense and passed it to a slipping "Deuce" Dempsey who stuck it in the back of the net for his first international hat-trick and the last goal of the game.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL USA's LIVE coverage of this evening's 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup match between the United States vs Jamaica live. My name is Josef Leizerowitz, and it is my pleasure to be taking you all through this evening's action. There's still quite a bit of time until kickoff, which is scheduled for 6:00 PM EST, so sit back, relax, and allow me take you through the build up to this one.