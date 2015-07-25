Gold Cup: Third Place Match Preview
USMNT head coach Jurgen Klinsmann will be hoping to lock up third place in the 2015 Gold Cup, with a victory over Panama on Saturday at PPL Park. Photo provided by Erich Schlegel- USA TODAY Sports.

Both the United States and Panama are recovering from being eliminated in the semifinals. Now they will face for a second time in the 2015 Gold Cup on Saturday at the PPL Park, but this time with third place on the line.

The USMNT and Los Canaleros lost by the same 2-1 score line. However, the way how the two semifinals were played was very different.

The United States were bullied by the Jamaicans and never had a grip on the game. The Reggae Boyz took control by making it 2-0 in the first half.

The American Captain Michael Bradley did manage to salvage a goal early in the second half to make it an entertaining 2-1 score. However, in the end, the Jamaicans beat the U.S. by keeping their discipline.