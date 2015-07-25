Gold Cup: Third Place Match Preview

Both the United States and Panama are recovering from being eliminated in the semifinals. Now they will face for a second time in the 2015 Gold Cup on Saturday at the PPL Park, but this time with third place on the line.

The USMNT and Los Canaleros lost by the same 2-1 score line. However, the way how the two semifinals were played was very different.

The United States were bullied by the Jamaicans and never had a grip on the game. The Reggae Boyz took control by making it 2-0 in the first half.

The American Captain Michael Bradley did manage to salvage a goal early in the second half to make it an entertaining 2-1 score. However, in the end, the Jamaicans beat the U.S. by keeping their discipline.

For the Panamanians, it was two converted penalties from Mexico’s Captain Andres Guardado that sunk them. Both were controversial and left the Central Americans depleted and furious as their 1-0 upset was taken away in the final minutes

.

However, both counties have stated that they will be aiming to end the Gold Cup on high note.

Panama’s road to victory:

After having their place in the finals stripped away in the final seconds by referee Mark Geiger, the Georgia Dome became chaotic and a couple of suspensions were handed out.

However, the Canaleros have regrouped and are now putting the pieces back together. The two suspensions were veteran forward Luis Tejada and goalie Jaime Penedo.

The coach of Panama has announced that he will sit three more key players in the third place match. Pesky forward Blas Perez, midfielders Gabriel Gomez and Valentin Pimentel will not play against the Yanks on Saturday.

Panama will enter the match with many key players missing, and it will force them to rely solely on the counter. Their main hope is to bother the American midfield enough to force them to commit turnovers.

GK: Jose Calderon

DEF: Roman Torres, Harold Cummings, Eric Davis and Adolfo Machado

MID: Alberto Quintero, Anibal Godoy, Armando Cooper and Darwin Pinzon

FWD: Roberto Nurse and Gabriel Torres

The United States road to victory:

The USMNT were shocked by the Reggae Boyz on Wednesday. However, for head coach Jurgen Klinsmann, if they fail to defeat the depleted Central Americans on Saturday, his job might be on the line.

The Yanks have no suspension and Klinsmann will have an entire roster to choose from. The German loves to make changes and this game provides him a perfect chance to do that.

The Americans come in as favorites and should be able to win with ease. The only thing they must do is finish their chances. However, there is another reason why the USMNT will be motivated to win the game.

His name is DaMarcus Beasley; the veteran midfielder/defender will be playing in his last match for the USMNT on Saturday. The Yanks will be hoping to send the former American captain out with a victory.

The one thing the Yanks must make sure to do is not turn over the ball. Panama might be hobbling into the match, but the U.S. backline have been stuck in a consistent nightmare.

A fast break for the Canaleros will force the shaky USMNT defense into making decisions to prevent a goal and possibly another upset.

GK: William Yarbough

DEF: Fabian Johnson, Venture Alvardo, John Anthony Brooks and Timothy Chandler

MID: Alejandro Bedoya, Michael Bradley, Mix Diskerud and DeAndre Yedlin

FWD: Clint Dempsey and Aron Jóhannsson

Prediction: USA 3-1 Panama

Highlights provided by CONCACAF.