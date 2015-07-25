USA - Panama Live Score Updates in Gold Cup 2015 (1-2)

Panama defeats the USA in penalties, and finishes 3rd in the Gold Cup.

(5) USA: X

After four rounds the score is 3-2 Panama

(4) PAN: √

(4) USA: X

After three rounds the score is 2-2

(3) PAN: X

(3) USA: X

After two rounds the score is 2-2

(2) PAN: √

(2) USA: √

After one round the score is 1-1

(1) PAN: √

(1) USA: √

FT: USA 1-1 Panama. penalties next.....

120' Corner USA. Dempsey called for the foul in the box.

119' Corner USA. Kick is way over hit.

115' Yellow card to Ramon Torres. Free kick from a great spot just outside the box for the USA. Free kick is blocked.

111' Another through ball to Nurse, this time saved by Guzan for a corner. Corner is wasted.

108' Through ball for Nurse, he takes his time and Yedlin catches up to deflect it just wide. Corner for Panama. Corner is headed out.

Second half of extra time has begun

ET HT: USA 1-1 Panama

105' One minute of added time

Interesting: Via @2010MisterChip: "Panama is the first in history to draw 6 matches in a row with the same result at the end of 90 minutes."

102' Tim Ream injured after a collision with Guzan in midair.

97' Both teams in a big scrum at midfield. Yellow card to Timmy Chandler (USA), Yellow card to DeAndre Yedlin (USA), Yellow card to Anibal Godoy (PAN).

96' US come close, but Bradley could not get a shot on from inside the box.

95' Good work by Beasley on defense.

Extra time has begun.

Pinzon for Stephens (PAN), Beasley for Gonzalez (USA)

FT: USA 1-1 Panama

90+' Through ball to Arroyo is perfect, but he is off balance and strikes the side netting.

90+' Three minutes of added time.

87' Yellow card to Armando Cougar. Free kick for the States on a dangerous angle. Rolando Blackburn off for Arroyo (PAN). Free kick is saved by the GK.

86' Panama come close again, bolley in the box goes wide.

83' Good pressure put on by Panama, leads to a curling shot that goes wide.

81' Corner Panama. Off the header, Guzan stops the ball on the goal line with a diving save.

80' Corner USA. Corner play goes wrong, cleared.

78' Free kick for Panama in a dangerous spot outside the box. Kick easily taken by Guzan.

74' Water break.

73' USA come close! Dempsey header is wide by inches.

71' Corner Panama after Guzan saves again. Cleared and then saved once more by Guzan.

USA goal scored in the 70th minute by Clint Dempsey! Beautiful assist by Yedlin, as if it were a Seattle match last year!

70' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAAALLLLLL USA!

69' Stephens played through, but weak shot is saved by Guzan.

67' A header for Panama on the coutner is way high over the bar.

65' Roman Torres' volley is just wide of the post.

60' Wondo and Zusi off, Dempsey and Yedlin on (USA).

Panama goal scored in the 55th minute by Roberto Nurse!

55' GOOOOOOAAAL PANAMA!

53' Corner Panama. Header off the corner is desperately cleared off the line by Fabian Johnson.

51' Nice build up by the States, cross from the right flank is headed just wide by Wondo.

48' Free kick for the US near the edge of the box on the left flank. The ball in is overhit and cleared.

Second half underway

Alfrdo Stevens on for Miguel Camargo (PAN)

HT: USA 0-0 Panama

45+' Panama comes close! Off a cross, Blackburn flicks it but just wide if the post.

45+' Four minutes of added time

43' Off a free kick, Panama come close but the shot hits their own men.

40' Great through ball to Nurse, but his shot his badly missed. He had beaten the defenders. Goal kick US.

37' Tim Ream with the goal-line clearance that keeps it 0-0. Close from Panama! Corner for Panama. Cleared, but the cross back goes straight to the Panamianian striker who loses control in front of Guzan. He was alone. Another close call.

35' Two weak shots from Panama, nothing troubling.

30' Yellow card to Fabian Johnson (USA)

28' Water break

25' On the counter, Zusi's cross to Bradley gets into the keeper's hands.

24' Corner Panama. Corner cleared by Wondo.

22' Foul on Aron Jóhannsson stops a nice U.S. buildup.

18' US holding most of possesion, but their through balls have not been on point.

16' USA gets the ball gets up field and bounces around the box before coverd up.

14' USA Free kick set play leads to a chance for a shot on net, but hesitation leads to a turnover.

12' Free kick for Panama is saved, bobbled, and covered by Guzan.

8' Not much action. Both sides look extremly bored and uninterested in being here.

5' Corner Panama. Corner leads to nothing.

2' Early pressure from the USA

Kickoff from PPL Park

Kickoff is next!

Time for the anthems.

Teams are coming in the field.

US Starting XI: Guzan; Chandler, Gonzalez, Brooks, Ream; Zusi, Corona, Bradley, Johnson; Johannsson, Wondolowski.

Unlike Panama, the US lost fair and square to Jamaica Wednesday. Some fans and media members called for the dissmissal of USA coach Jurgen Klinnsmann. The US must get ready for Olympic Qualification as well as the playoff with the Gold Cup winner for the berth in the Confederations Cup in 2017.

Panamanian soccer federation president alleged at a press conference on Friday that their match against Mexico was fixed. “We perceive that this match was manipulated, and not by the Mexican federation, but there are interested third parties,” said Panama FA president Pedro Chaluja. “The bad refereeing decisions were deliberate and with the intention of protecting the third parties. These events can only be decrypted if FIFA and CONCACAF join together to carry out a thorough investigation into the development that referee Mark Geiger was so unfavorable and ended up robbing the victory and the dreams of all Panamanians.”

After the game, the Panamanian players posed for a team picture with a banner reading (translated): CONCACAF THIEVES. CORRUPT!

On Friday, CONCACAF announced that it was reviewing the situation following official protests from both the Panamanian federation and the Costa Rican federation, who complained about the officiating in their quarterfinal loss to Mexico. "We met with both the Referee Department leadership and referee Mark Geiger," CONCACAF's Hawit said in the statement. "Mr. Geiger, one of the best regarded referees in the region with vast international experience and a proven track record, accepted that officiating errors had been made during Wednesday’s match and that these impacted the outcome of the game. We at CONCACAF regret these circumstances but accept that such human errors are part of the game."

USA coach Klinsmann on the third place match: "We need to finish off in style Saturday in front of our fans. Approaching that game the right way. We owe that to our fans."

Mexican coach Miguel Herrera agreed with the press that the first penalty should have not been called. "This is not the ideal situation," Herrera said. "It wasn't the ideal way to win. We didn't produce football," he said. "We had nothing to do with that."

Mexico star Andres Guardado even considered missing his first penalty kick on purpose as a sign of protest and sportsmanship. "I thought about it, but one has to be professional," Guardado said, per CBS Sports. "We've been on the other side."

The scoreline will read that the Mexicans beat Panama 2-1, but that doesn’t begin to tell the story of match that was decided by a horrible refereeing decision with less than two minutes of regulation remaining. It will also be remembered for its ugly scenes of discontent from players and fans alike. Panama's Roman Torres scored on a header early in the second half, and the 1-0 lead held until Guardado's penalty kick in stoppage time. In the 88th minute a penalty was called on Torres for touching the ball in the penalty area with his hands. Panama players protested and Mexican fans began to throw debris such as bottles onto the field for the second time in the match. The match had to be stopped for around 10 minutes, and then the penalty was taken. The Univision Deportes call of the goal was perfect: "GOLLL DE MARK GEIGER, ARBITRO DE ESTADOS UNIDOS" Andres Guardado converted the late penalty just like he did in the quarterfinals against Costa Rica, and then another one in extra time to keep El Tri alive in their quest for Gold Cup glory. Panama's bench applauded sarcastically for Geiger, knowing its future in the tournament had been sealed. Panama’s players rushed at referee Mark Geiger at the final whistle, before security stepped in and moved the official away to safety.

Panama lost to Mexico in their semifinal, a match filled with match fixing allegations and horrible calls by American referee Mark Geiger.

Darren Mattocks headed home a long range throw-in in the 31st to give Jamaica the lead. Before the goal, all of the play and chances in the first part of the half was attacking by the United States. Mattock's goal changed the momentum of the first half. Many thought that that first goal would wake the Untied States, something they needed. Before this match, the US had not played a real and challenging opponent in the tournament. In the previous match, they had beaten Cuba by six goals to none. Jamaica doubled their shock lead in the 36th minute, when Giles Barnes scored on a beautiful free kick. Brad Guzan had his foot outside the box when punting the ball, and the referee called a foul on the literal edge of the box. Barnes put the ball behind Guzan before he had the chance to even get to it. A sense of shock and disbelief was sensed from the Georgia Dome crowd. Jamaica, in the span of six minutes, completely changed the course of the match. Being attacked for most of the first thirty minutes, Jamaica used two opportunistic chances to give them hope in beating the mighty United States. Klinsmann came out with the exact same lineup in the second half, despite being out played in the latter part of the half. The US dominated the entire second half, and despite that they still could not even the match. Michael Bradley gave the fans hope in the 48th minute, when Jamaica's goalie bobbled the first two shots at home, and Bradley cleaned up the mess. From then on, he US had forty-two minutes to find an equalizer. They threw everything towards the Jamaicans; even Alan Gordon came on to help in the strength and size department.

In their last match, the United States lost shockingly to Jamaica in the semifinals.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL USA's LIVE coverage of this afternoon's 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup match between the United States vs Panama live. My name is Josef Leizerowitz, and it is my pleasure to be taking you all through this evening's action. There's still quite a bit of time until kickoff, which is scheduled for 4:00 PM EST, so sit back, relax, and allow me take you through the build up to this one.