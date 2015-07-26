Rooney, Lingard, Januzaj Score for the Red Devils to Down UCL Champs FC Barcelona

SANTA CLARA, CA -- Jesse Lingard had a goal and an assist for Manchester United while Wayne Rooney and Adnan Januzaj added goals of their own to down Spanish club FC Barcelona, 3-1, in an International Champions Cup match. Rafinha scored the lone shot past Sam Johnstone in the 90th minute to get Barça on the scoreboard in this defeat.

Man United are still keeping their undefeated streak going on this tour, and Rooney ended an eight-game goal-less run by heading in a first-half Ashley Young corner at Levi's Stadium in Northern California, home to the NFL's San Francisco 49ers.

This win against probably the top club in the world is a morale booster for the whole team in general as well as for specific players like Rooney, "The Wonder Boy".

Rooney visibly shoved Adriano in the back before heading Young's cross past Marc Andre ter Stegen, but the referee upheld the goal despite protests from the defender.

It was one frustrating afternoon for Barcelona players, as until Rafinha's last-minute volley, no shots or play had been going right or in for the team. Luis Suarez in particular had a tough night, hitting the crossbar twice and taking some rough defensive treatment from his former BPL foes from back when he played striker for Liverpool.

Lingard's goal came as the second one in the match, doubling the Red Devils' lead in the 65th minute. Even when Barça scored in the 90th, Man U were right there to score another one just a minute later, as Adnan Januzaj crushed the hopes of a comeback with his goal to make the full time final 3-1 in Manchester United's favor.

Barcelona as usual dominated possession, this match with a 66% to 34% advantage, but Louis Van Gaal's' team struck first and kept up the pressure. Manchester played a dangerous game with lots of physical defense as well as passing at the back amid the pressure from Barcelona forwards. Phil Jones in particular was very rough on the Uruguayan Suarez. He was finally booked for a foul on Pedro in the second half.

Manchester United had 26 fouls to FC Barcelona's 8, just to give some perspective.

David De Gea held a clean sheet in his first appearance back from injury, letting the only shot that beat him be a Suarez free kick that clanked off the bar and out unluckily for the star forward.

There was no sign Angel Di Maria, the Argentine forward for Man United rumored to be on his way to Paris Saint Germain on transfer, further confirming the rumors that Di Maria is indeed headed to Laurent Blanc's French club.

FC Barcelona next take on Chelsea in ICC play at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Tuesday at 8 PM. Manchester United will face PSG themselves a day later, kicking off at 8 PM from Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.