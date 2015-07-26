Score Mexico - Jamaica in 2015 Gold Cup Final (3-1)

Stay tuned for all post match news and analyssis here at VAVEL USA. From LIncoln Financial Field, I'm Josef Leizerowitz, signing off.

FT: Mexico 3-1 Jamaica

ITS OVER! MEXICO ARE GOLD CUP CHAMPIONS!

90+3' Mexico shot on a counter with an open goal is kicked out of nowhere by the Jamaican defender.

90+' Three minutes of added time

90' Seaton on for Watson (JAM)

88' Nice run by McCanuff but leads to nothing.

86' Javier Orzco on for Jesus Duenas (MEX)

82' Carlos Esquivel on for Jesus Corona (MEX)

Jamaica goal in the 80th minute scored by Darren Mattocks.

80' GOOOOOAAAAALL JAMAICA!

79' 68,930 here tonight at Lincoln Financial Field. Largest crowd ever to watch a soccer match in the city of Philadelphia.

77' From a bad angle Aguilar's shot is saved by Thompson.

74' Humphrey in for Dawkins (JAM)

71' Mexican backheels lead to a great scoring chance, but Thompson keeps it a three goal match.

69' Jamaica with a good build up that leads to absolute nothing.

66' Free kick for Jamaica on the left flank. The kick is skied wide of the goal.

65' Corner Mexico. Goes for a goal kick.

62' Jorge Torres in for Andres Guardado (MEX)

Mexico goal scored in the 61st minute by Oribe Peralta,

GOOOOOOAAAAAAALLLLL MEXICO

60' Darren Mattocks in for Garath McCleary (JAM)

60' Watson gets down the line and past the Mexican defender, but his cross is miss-hit and out of bounds.

59' Mexico holding possesion, Jamaica looks more likley to get a red card then a goal. They need to settle down.

53' Nice build up by Jamaica, but the shot is weak from McAnuff.

52' Corner Jamaica. After being cleared, Jamaica comes close to a shot in the box, but nothing doing.

51' Jamaica having trouble leaving their half of the field.

Mexico goal scored in the 47th minute by Jesus Corona.

47' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAALLLL MEXICO!

46' Second half underway

HT: Mexico 1-0 Jamaica.

45+' One minute of added time

45' Corner for Jamaica after a cross is just deflected from reaching a player on the goal mouth. Corner is headed out.

43' Mexico with most of the possesion in the last few minutes.

38' Free kick Jamaica. Kick is short and kicked out to saftey.

37' Great build up by Jamaica, the cross is tipped by Ochoa, but called for a foul as well.

35' Jamaica's free kick is deflected just over the goal crossbar. The corner is deflected, and eventually goes for a goal kick.

34' Foul for Jamaica on the edge of the box. Yellow card to Diego Reyes (MEX)

Mexico goal scored in the 31st minute by Andres Guardado! Great volley by the captain.

31' GOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAALLLLLL MEXICO!

30' Yellow card to Rodolph Austin (JAM)

30' Corona's shot is just over the bar.

27' Corner Mexico. Goal-line header is called for a foul.

25' Mexico close! Header on the goal mouth is saved by Thompson. Corner Mexico. Thompson saves the weak header off the corner.

24' Yellow card to Je-Waughn Watson (JAM)

22' Guardado's pass across the box is blocked. Mexico had men forward, should have done better.

21' Corner Mexico. Thompson easily grabs the kick.

19' Good build up by Mexico, but the cross leads to nothing.

17' Free kick for Jamaica, although it is pretty far from the box. The kick hits the wall and is cleared.

15' Free kick for Mexico outside the area. Good chance here to put in a nice cross. Cross is headed out for a throw in.

14' Jamaica comes close, but the header off the cross is not strong enough on the ball.

10' Jamaica with the early chances, but their dangerous crosses have not found their destinations in the box.

9' Close call for Jamaica, miss pass on two different occasions ends two great chances at goal for Jamaica.

8' Free kick is whipped in perfectly across the goal mouth, nobody there to put it home. Goal-kick.

7' Free kick on the edge of the box for Jamaica. Yellow card to Jesus Duenas (MEX)

4' Jamaica with some tough challanges early, but nothing called by the officials.

2' Free kick for Jamaica. Mexico heads it out of danger.

0' Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field!

Anthems have been sung, time to get this final started.

Teams are on the pitch, anthems are next!

Players abck into the dressing rooms. Processions and anthems coming up soon!

Both teams are on the field for pregame warmups.

Here is the Starting XI for Jamaica: Thompson; Mariappa, Morgan, Hector, Lawrence; McCleary, Austin, Watson, McAnuff; Dawkins, Barnes.

Here is the Starting XI for Mexico:

Before this Mexico - Jamaica live game, Jamaica doubled their shock lead in the 36th minute, when Giles Barnes scored on a beautiful free kick. Brad Guzan had his foot outside the box when punting the ball, and the referee called a foul on the literal edge of the box. Barnes put the ball behind Guzan before he had the chance to even get to it. A sense of shock was sensed from the Georgia Dome crowd. Jamaica, in the span of six minutes, completely changed the course of the match. Being attacked for most of the first thirty minutes, Jamaica used two opportunistic chances to give them hope in beating the mighty United States. Klinsmann came out with the exact same lineup in the second half, despite being out played in the latter part of the half.

The US dominated the entire second half, and despite that they still could not even the match. Michael Bradley gave the fans hope in the 48th minute, when Jamaica's goalie bobbled the first two shots at home, and Bradley cleaned up the mess. From then on, he US had forty-two minutes to find an equalizer. They threw everything towards the Jamaicans; even Alan Gordon came on to help in the strength and size department.

Michael Hector thinks a win would change the thinking of Jamaican soccer in this Gold Cup final. "People in England might think Jamaica is not as big as they think they are; if we do well in big tournaments, people will take notice," he told the Jamaica Observer. "For me it's just about putting Jamaica back on the map as it's a massive sporting country, and down the road we should be qualifying for the World Cup." [Winning the Gold Cup] would mean the world to me as all my family members from Jamaica are now living in London," Hector added. "So to bring a medal back home would obviously mean a lot and to my family which is a big part of me."

Some of Mexico's star players may not be able to play tonight. "There are a few players hurt," Herrera said on Saturday in his pregame news conference. "We'll see about Gio and Jona later in the afternoon. Guardado is better."

"United States played a great game, came, but did not take chances," Miguel Herrera said. "Jamaica plays well, keep possession well and have quick players. We have to be attentive, nothing is easy."

“Before and after the match [Jurgen] told me my team is fantastic – organized and disciplined and playing German style, but with Jamaican passion and heart," Schaefer told the Jamaica Observer. "Jurgen had one problem in this match," Schaefer said. "He was under a lot of pressure because it’s very important for a coach of a big team when he plays against a small team. He can’t afford to lose. He knows what’s coming when he loses to a small country,” he said.

"Mexico is one of the best teams in CONCACAF, not only CONCACAF," Schafer, Jamaica's coach, said. "In the World Cup, [they] played fantastic football. I like this football, one touch, two touch. Celebration."

Darren Mattocks headed home a long range throw-in in the 31st to give Jamaica the lead. All of the play and chances in the first part of the half was attacking by the United States before the first goal. Mattock's goal changed the momentum of the first half. Many thought that that first goal would wake the Untied States, something they needed. In the previous match, the USA had beaten Cuba by six goals to none.

In their semifinal, Jamaica shocked everyone by beating the tournament favorite United States 2-1 at the Georgia Dome.

Herrera continued on about the lack of play from Mexico. "Now I’ve spoken with the boys – we all saw that the game wasn’t a good one and we were all conscious of that," Herrera said. We weren’t partying after that game – people were frustrated because they were aware of how they’d been doing the whole tournament to come out ahead, and we didn’t do that with Panama. We noticed that and that’s important, we have to correct some errors. Thankfully, we’re able to correct those errors while winning."

Mexican coach Miguel Herrera agreed with the press that the first penalty should have not been called. "This is not the ideal situation," Herrera said. "It wasn't the ideal way to win. We didn't produce football," he said. "We had nothing to do with that."

Mexico star Andres Guardado considered missing his first penalty kick on purpose as a sign of sportsmanship. "I thought about it, but one has to be professional," Guardado said, per CBS Sports. "We've been on the other side."

Mexico beat Panama 2-1, but that doesn’t begin to tell the story of match that was decided by a horrible refereeing decision with less than two minutes of regulation remaining. It will also be remembered for its ugly scenes of discontent from players and fans alike. Panama's Ramon Torres scored on a header early in the second half, and the 1-0 lead held until Guardado's penalty kick in stoppage time.

In the 88th minute a penalty was called on Torres for touching the ball in the penalty area with his hands. Panama players protested and Mexican fans began to throw debris such as bottles onto the field for the second time in the match. The match had to be stopped for around 10 minutes, and then the penalty was taken.

The Univision Deportes call of the goal was perfect: "GOLLL DE MARK GEIGER, ARBITRO DE ESTADOS UNIDOS" Andres Guardado converted the late penalty just like he did in the quarterfinals against Costa Rica, and then another one in extra time to keep El Tri alive in their quest for Gold Cup glory. Panama's bench applauded sarcastically for Geiger, knowing its future in the tournament had been sealed. Panama’s players rushed at referee Mark Geiger at the final whistle, before security stepped in and moved the official away to safety.

In their last match, Mexico beat Panama in a very controversial match in Atlanta before this Mexico - Jamaica live.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL USA's LIVE coverage of this evening's 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup Final match between Mexico vs Jamaica Live. My name is Josef Leizerowitz, and it is my pleasure to be taking you all through this evening's action. There's still quite a bit of time until kickoff, which is scheduled for 7:30 PM EST, so sit back, relax, and allow me take you through the build up to this one.