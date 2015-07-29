Result MLS All Stars - Tottenham Hotspur 2015 (2-1)

FT: MLS All Stars 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur FC

90+' One minute of added time

90' Altidore's header goes wide.

89' Great hustle by Finlay to save the ball from going out, and then make a pass into the box.

89' Corner MLS. The corner is cleared by Spurs.

87' Kamara shows some skills, but his shot from outside the box is wide.

84' Corner MLS. Kick is headed out of the box by Spurs.

82' Two good saves by Ousted to keep a 2-1 MLS lead.

81' Corner MLS. Shot is deflected and into the keeper's hands.

80' Announced attendance is a sell-out crowd of 18,671 here at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

79' Castillo shot just deflected from going in. Corner MLS. Ball ping pongs in the box but is cleared.

78' Corner MLS. The corner was over-hit and MLS backtracks to the keeper.

74' Corner Spurs. The kick is headed out by the MLS defense.

73' Onomah's shot is saved by Ousted.

72' Corner Spurs. Corner is cleared.

70' Great run by Kamara, and at the end of his through ball Castillo is taken down in the box, but no call from the ref.

69' Nice build up by Spurs, can't get the shot on target.

65' Walker's ball across the box finds nobody.

62' Chadli has a go from outside the box, just wide.

60' Kane recieved a through ball, but tackled and dispossesed by the defense befor eeh could get a shot off.

57' Corner Spurs. Corner is cleared by MLS.

54' Great cross field through ball, but Chadli can not get it on target,

51' On the MLS counter, it looked as if Kei Kamara was off to the races. The through ball was just offside.

49' Loads of possesion for Spurs, nothing dangerous so far...

47' Early possesion for Spurs is wasted.

46' Second half underway

HT: MLS All Stars 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur FC

45+' One minute of added time.

45' Corner MLS. Dempsey's header is saved.

44' CLOSE! Dempsey shot from the goal mouth is deflected for a corner. Corner is cleared.

43' Kaka through pass to Zardes just out of his reach.

40' Good action by both sides, but nothing on target.

Tottenham Hotspur goal scored by Harry Kane in the 37th minute.

GOOOOOOOAAAAAALLLL TOTTENHAM!

36' Yellow card to Erik Dier (THFC)

34' CLOSE for Spurs! Harry Kane robbed of a goal on the goal mouth by Rimando again.

33' Great back and forth battles, Kaka and Villa showing great chemistry.

28' MLS with some great passing, leads to a lost chance by a streaking Villa.

27' Spurs having trouble keeping possesion.

MLS All Stars goal scored in the 23rd minute by David Villa!

GOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAALLLLL MLS!

22' CLOSE for Spurs! Rimando saves Kane's volley inches from the goal line from a cross.

MLS All Stars goal scored in the 20th minute on a penalty shot by Kaka!

GOOOOOOOAAAAAALLLLL MLS!

20' Penalty for MLS! Ball was touched by a Spurs player in the box using a hand.

19' Corner MLS.

18' Some hard tackles being put in by both sides...

14' Beasley tackles for a Spurs corner. Shot off the corner is blocked.

11' Nice run by Walker forces a Spurs corner. Corner is wasted for a goal kick.

9' Harry Kane with a nice chance at goal, saved for a Spurs corner. The header deflected in the box, just wide of the net.

8' Good midfield battles, not much consistancy in possesion for either side.

4' Corner Spurs. From the back pass, the cross into the box is wasted.

3' Another turnover by Spurs, Dempsey shot wide.

2' Early pressure from MLS, sloppy in the back by Spurs.

0' Kickoff from Colorado!

Anthem has been sung, time to kick the match off!

Players making their way on the pitch...

Time to get things underway!

Tonight's Starting XI for Spurs: Vorm; Walker, Alderweireld, Vertonghen (c), Davies; Bentaleb, Dier; Chadli, Dembele, Eriksen; Kane.

Here is the Starting XI for the MLS All Stars: Rimando; Beltran, Gonzalez, Besler, Beasley; Zusi, McCarty, Kaka (C), Zardes; Villa, Dempsey

Kaka has enjoyed the festivities around the match. "It's very good, for me it's a great experience."

Drew Moor, the Colorado Rapids longtime captain, couldn't believe it when he was named to the 2015 MLS All-Star roster. "Unbelievable," Moor said. "I'm still in awe when I get in the same car with David Villa in the back seat and go to an appearance. It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," Moor told the Colorado Springs Gazette.

Tottenham kicks off the EPL season at Manchester United on Aug. 8. "We take it quite seriously, of course, because we are in the preseason," said Tottenham's Toby Alderweireld. "We have to prepare ourselves for the game in two weeks in the Premier League. I think these times there is no friendly game anymore, everybody wants to show themselves and wants to give their best."

“It’s a tricky type of game,” Seattle forward Clint Dempsey said. “This is our first training session today and we have the game tomorrow. If we win, we’re supposed to win because we’re in midseason. If we lose, it’s a bad reflection on the league. We have to make sure we go out and represent ourselves well and do well.”

“There are very few events that are real, competitive matches where guys are going out and putting their pride on the line,” MLS commissioner Don Garber said at a MLS WORKS event Monday afternoon. “It’s not just a showcase. Part of that is we want to show we can go toe-to-toe with any team in the world. Sometimes, we get our butts kicked. Sometimes, we do a pretty good job of kicking butt ourselves.”

“I think it’s a celebration and where the league is at,” Sporting Kansas City defender Matt Besler said. “For the players, we want to do our best to show and represent what this league is about. The best way to do that is to beat teams and win games. We’ve seen it in years past what a win over a top club in the world can do for the league. We’re hoping to do that again this year.”

“We need to understand for the all-stars it’s a very important game, I think for us it’s the same,” Spurs coach Mauricio Pochettino said. “We expect a very tough game.”

With new TV deals worldwide, players in larger leagues have taken notice of MLS. “I think it’s getting bigger and better,” Spurs forward Harry Kane said. “Maybe before players were coming over towards the end of their career when maybe they weren’t as fast and they weren’t as sharp, but because it’s gotten better and the league has gotten better players are now seeing it as an opportunity to go and express themselves worldwide in a top league. I think you’ll see more and more in the future coming over halfway through their careers or maybe at the start of their careers.”

Pablo Mastroeni had to make some last minute roster changes ahead of the match against Tottenham as four players dropped out of the game. Los Angeles Galaxy stars Robbie Keane and Steven Gerrard will not play as well as Michael Bradley and Chris Tierney. They join Obafemi Martins and Frank Lampard on the withdrawn list. Martins and Lampard announced earlier that they would not be appearing as they recover from injuries.

MLS All Stars - Tottenham Hotspur Live

Goakeepers: David Ousted (Vancouver Whitecaps), Nick Rimando (Real Salt Lake)

Defenders: DaMarcus Beasley (Houston Dynamo), Tony Beltran (Real Salt Lake), Matt Besler (Sporting Kansas City), Laurent Ciman (Montreal Impact), Waylon Francis (Columbus Crew SC), Omar Gonzalez (LA Galaxy), Chad Marshall (Seattle Sounders), Drew Moor, (Colorado Rapids).

Tottenham Friendly Live and Commentary

Midfielders: Sam Cronin (Colorado Rapids), Fabián Castillo (FC Dallas), Benny Fielhaber (Sporting Kansas City), Ethan Finlay (Columbus Crew), Juninho (LA Galaxy), Kaká (Orlando CIty SC), Dax McCarty (New York Red Bulls), Graham Zusi (Sporting Kansas City).

Forwards: Clint Dempsey (Seattle Sounders FC), Sebastian Giovinco (Toronto FC), Kei Kamara (Columbus Crew SC), David Villa (New York FC), Gyasi Zardes (LA Galaxy).

MLS - Tottenham Live Coverage

Who is on the 2015 MLS All-Star team roster?

Colorado Rapids manager Pablo Mastroeni will manage the 2015 MLS All-Star team.

Live coverage of 2015 Tottenham Hotspur Summer Tour

Bayern Munich manager Pep Guardiola refused a post-match handshake with last year's All Stars manager Caleb Porter after the All Stars played a physical match, including a hard tackle on Bastian Schweinstiger.

In last year's All Star Game at Providence Park in Portland, the MLS All Stars beat Bayern Munich 2-1, with goals from Bradley Wright-Phillips and Landon Donovan.

2015 MLS All Star Game Live Score

The MLS All-Stars are 7-3-1 all-time against international competition.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL USA's LIVE coverage of this evening's 2015 AT&T MLS All Star Match between the MLS All Star Team and Tottenham Hotspur of the English Premiere League. My name is Josef Leizerowitz, and it is my pleasure to be taking you all through this evening's action live from Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Colorado. There's still quite a bit of time until kickoff, which is scheduled for 9:00 PM EST, so sit back, relax, and allow me take you through the build up to this one.