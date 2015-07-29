MLS All-Star Rewind: Top 5 All-Star Games

As fans of MLS from across the country prepare to settle in for the 2015 MLS All-Star game agasint Tottenham Hotspur, it'd be best if we reflect on the top five MLS All Star games in the history of MLS All Star games. From the beginning, when it was just superstars from both the Eastern Conference facing off against the superstars of the Western Conference, the league has developed into something much bigger. Playing teams from overseas.

Some may say that it's impossible to name the Top Five MLS All Star Games of all time, but this writer can do their best, right?

Game 5 (1996): The Eastern All-Stars defeated the Western All-Stars by a score of 5-4. The West opened the scoring with a Dante Washington coming in the 11th minute, with a great shot to find the back of the net. LA Galaxy goalkeeper Jorge Campos doubled their lead, when Campos was brought on as a substitute field player. His goal came in the 44th minute, just before halftime.

After the break, Tampa Bay Mutiny's star player Carlos Valderrama brought the East within one when he scored in the 50th minute of play. That set the pace for the East to notch five goals in the second half. A 63rd minute strike by teammate Giuseppe Galderisi tied up the match at 2-2. Familiar name to Columbus Crew fans, as Robert Warzhycha gave the East a one goal lead scoring in the 66th minute and in the 70th minute, DC United man Richie Williams scored to give the East a two goal lead at 4-2.

The West would rally back with two goals of their own, with the help of Digital Takawira, and former US Men's National player Cobi Jones when they scored in the 80th and 86th minute.

With the score tied at 4-4, the nitty gritty factor started to kick in. And then the East scored the game winner. Former Chicago Fire and Columbus Crew legend Brian McBride gave the East the go-ahead goal in the 88th minute, to seal the deal and lead the East to a 5-4 win.

Game 4 (1999): The fourth best game in MLS All-Star History comes from the thrilling 6-4 win by the West in 1999. Although the West took the game, the East came to play.

Roy Lassiter opened the scoring in just the first minute. But that did not last long at all.

Preki found the equalizer goal in the 13th minute, which was then followed by a go-ahead goal by Roman Kosecki in the 32nd minute. Cobi Jones gave the West a two goal lead when he notched one of his own in the 36th minute. But the West weren't done. Preki got his brace when he scored just two minutes later. The West had a 4-1 lead heading into halftime.

When the second half resumed, New England Revolution player Joe Max-Moore scored a penalty to bring the East within two. Strikes from Carlos Valderrama and Stern John brought things back to level terms at 4-4. That string of three goals would be answered by the West when Mauricio Wright scored in the 84th minute and Ronald Cerritos in the 89th minute. That would secure the victory for the West All-Stars.

Game 3 (2001): An MLS All-Star game first saw the 2001 game end in a 6-6 draw which was the second highest scoring match in its six year stint.

Remember when Carli Lloyd scored a hat trick in just 16 minutes? Well, San Jose Earthquakes forward Landon Donovan scored his hat trick in 19 minutes. Close enough. Playing in front of his hometown fans, Donovan opened the scoring for the West by scoring in the 3rd minute. Then again in the 7th minute, and then again in the 18th minute. By minute 19, the West was walking all over the East due to one person. The West would raise their lead to 4-0 when Ariel Graziani slotted home his goal in the 26th minute.

Though the East was practically done by the 27th minute, they weren't down and out just yet. Miami Fusion marquee player Alex Pineda Chacon got his East side to within three goals in the 28th minute. Following that strike, Brian McBride netted two of his own in minutes 34, and 39 to get the East within one goal of the West.

After halftime, Tampa Bay Mutiny forward Mamadou Diallo equalized the game at 4-4 when he scored in the 53rd minute of the match. But the West reclaimed the lead in the 69th minute with a strike from Deva Kovalenko. The East would again retain the lead with two late goals from Jim Rooney in the 84th minute and Cate in the 89th minute.

Just when the East thought they had the game under their belts, Landon Donovan scored his fourth of the match in stoppage time of the second half, to level the score at 6. The game ending in a 6-6 tie.

Game 2 (2012): The MLS All-Stars stepped foot in Philadelphia to take on EPL giants, Chelsea. And that year, the resurrection of Eddie Johnson just kept getting better than ever. The MLS All-Stars defeated Chelsea by a score of 3-2.

San Jose Earthquakes striker Chris Wondolowski got the early laugh in the 21st minute when he was able to slot a low cross from New York Red Bull front man Thierry Henry. Defender and Captain John Terry slipped up, which allowed Wondolowski to give the MLS All Stars a 1-0 lead in the first half. A very crucial moment came in the 27th minute when Sporting Kansas City defender Aurelien Collin collided with Michael Essien near midfield. Collin lay motionless for a moment, but was able to leave under his own power. After coming back on in the 31st minute, his night happened to get worse when he was on the wrong side of the goal, which gave Chelsea the tying goal. Collin was then replaced a few minutes later by Carlos Valdes, who entered with a standing ovation of the Philadelphia Union faithful.

Frank Lampard put Chelsea up 2-1 when he struck a shot to the back of the net by the back post, wide open. But their lead was relinquished when the DC United connection came into play. Dwayne De Rosario tracked the ball into the corner and crossed it in to find a running Chris Pontius who slotted it home to tie the game at 2-2.

As mentioned before, Eddie Johnson reincarnated and became the Soccer God. Playing in his first All Star Game since Kansas City 2007, he found the game winner in the 91st minute. The MLS All Stars win, 3-2.

And last but certainly not least, the top MLS All Star Game came in 2014 in Portland, Oregon.

Game 1 (2014): A loaded MLS All-Star squad coached by Caleb Porter took on Pep Guardiola and FC Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich opened the scoring when Rafinha found Robert Lewandowski who nailed a half-volley striker past Real Salt Lake goalkeeper Nick Rimando. But it's the MLS All Stars and Landon Donovan who would have the last laugh in this.

Bradley Wright Phillips scored in the second half after a well-served ball from Chivas USA star Erik Torres. Wright-Phillips, who led the league in goals scored with 18 at the all-star break, also nailed a half-volley strike past Munich goalkeeper Tom Starke. The score would be tied 1-1.

And then, the "LegenD" struck to get the go-ahead goal, and game winner. Landon Donovan slotted home a close range goal past Manuel Neuer to give the MLS All Stars a 2-1 lead, and secure the victory over Bayern Munich.

If the 2015 MLS All Star Game is as good as these Top 5 were we may just see it in next year's series of MLS All Star Rewind: Top 5 MLS All Star Games.