River Plate 3-0 Tigres: Millionarios Win Third Ever Copa Libertadores

And so the fairy tale story has finally came true. River Plate of Argentina have won their 3rd ever Copa Libertadores title in clubs history by beating Tigres of Mexico 3-0 in the Estadio Monumental on goals from Lucas Alario, Carlos Sanchez and Ramiro Funes Mori.

The fantasy becomes true

A vivid crowd in Buenos Aires was the motivation as both sides came onto the pitch and attacked deeply for various chances. The first chance for Tigres came in the 15th minute when Ramiro Funes Mori was able to give Tigres a golden chance, when he was able to recover himself after a tackle from Rafael Sobis. Moving on from there, various fouls were made as roughly five yellow cards were given among various players from both sides. Outside of that, it wasn't a good first half as Gignac missed a good chance in the 23rd minute and Fernando Cavenaghi did the same only 16 minutes later, failing to beat Nahuel Guzman.

River did break the two legged deadlock in the 44th minute. Following a brilliant pass by Leonel Vangioni, Alario was able to stoop right in and provide the goal inside the box past his compatriot rival to give los Millionarios the belief that they can indeed win their third ever Libertadores at the end of halftime.

El mas grande sigue siendo River Plate

''The biggest team continues to be River Plate'', the heading saids. And so that is true heading into the second half. Frenchman Andre-Pierre Gignac was brought in from Marseille to win the Libertadores for Tigres, but he failed to make an impact in both legs of the finals, despite his great performances in the semifinals against Brazilian side Internacional of Porto Alegre.

The Mexicans had a chance in the 55th minute when Gignac fired over the bar and in the 68th minute, Jurgen Damm was able to give a good ball to Javier Aquino at the back post, but he failed to finish from there. River Plate continued to attack and got a lifeline with a penalty in the 75th minute after a Tigres player fouled Uruguayan Carlos Sanchez. Just like his spot kick against Boca Juniors in the same stadium in the first leg of the Round of 16, the Uruguayan scored the goal to all but ensure River Plate the Copa Libertadores of America, and he looks to be a possible contender to win the South American Player of the Year award following his fantastic display in the Libertadores all year.

There was a tiny chance that maybe Tigres would pull off a miracle but they were soon killed off as Funes Mori scored the third and final goal for River Plate. The center back was able to nod in Leonardo Pisculichi’s corner kick to send Buenos Aires into raptures through the entire rainy night, and rightly so as the whistle blew and the result gave River Plate their third ever Copa Libertadores in club history, their first since 1996 and 29 years after they first won it in 1986, all ironically won at home.

They now have the same amount of titles as Brazilian sides Santos and Sâo Paulo, Uruguayan side Nacional and Paraguayan side Olimpia.

Tigres now become the third Mexican side since they were invited to participate in the Copa Libertadores in 1998 to have failed at the final hurdle, just like their neighbors Cruz Azul and Chivas did in 2001 and 2010.

Stats aside, they were back on top of South American fútbol once more. Marcelo Gallardo became the 7th player to win Copa Libertadores as player and manager and becomes the first person to win the Libertadores and Sudamericana as player & manager, despite not being on the sidelines as his assistants Matías Buscay and Hernán Buján managed from the touchline. The captain Cavenaghi lifted the Libertadores trophy, and announced that was his last game for River and announced his retirement, a perfect way to end his career.

However, River aren't done. They become the first side ever to hold the Libertadores and Sudamericana simultaneously and will now leave for Japan tomorrow to play the Suruga Bank Championship against J.League Cup champions Gamba Osaka and will return there in December to play in the FIFA Club World Cup to most likely play the final against European champions FC Barcelona, but not before a semifinal match with one of the other continental champions.

In the end, this was a side that was relegated four years ago to the second division, went back the following year, won the league in 2013 and the Sudamericana last year. Now, with this Copa Libertadores, the perfect comeback has been completed, and well done to Los Millionarios and Gallardo, who brought this team at the top of the South American football food chain.