CONCACAF Champions League: MLS Clubs Start On The Right Foot
Gary A. Vasquez - USA TODAY Sports

Four out of the five Major League Soccer (MLS) teams began their CONCACAF Champions League (CCL) in round one and nobody lost. The Los Angeles Galaxy and Real Salt Lake (RSL) defeated their respective opponents. As rivals Vancouver Whitecaps FC and the Seattle Sounders FC played to a 1-1 draw at BC Palace.

RSL was the first MLS side to play in the 2015-2016 CCL. Real kicked off the tournament at Guatemala as they faced Club Social y Deportivo Municipal on Tuesday. Municipal dominated the match as they fired 12 shots, compared to RSL’s four. However, Real Salt Lake’s midfielder Joao Plata scored in the first minute of the game to give RSL the 1-0 lead. Plata recovered a deflection at the top of the penalty box and then placed a low shot to the bottom right hand corner.

After taking the early lead Real Salt Lake was able to withstand Municipal attack and win 1-0. A large part was due to the Guatemalan club blowing multiple chances by only getting three shots on target.