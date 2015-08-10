CONCACAF Champions League: MLS Clubs Start On The Right Foot

Four out of the five Major League Soccer (MLS) teams began their CONCACAF Champions League (CCL) in round one and nobody lost. The Los Angeles Galaxy and Real Salt Lake (RSL) defeated their respective opponents. As rivals Vancouver Whitecaps FC and the Seattle Sounders FC played to a 1-1 draw at BC Palace.

RSL was the first MLS side to play in the 2015-2016 CCL. Real kicked off the tournament at Guatemala as they faced Club Social y Deportivo Municipal on Tuesday. Municipal dominated the match as they fired 12 shots, compared to RSL’s four. However, Real Salt Lake’s midfielder Joao Plata scored in the first minute of the game to give RSL the 1-0 lead. Plata recovered a deflection at the top of the penalty box and then placed a low shot to the bottom right hand corner.

After taking the early lead Real Salt Lake was able to withstand Municipal attack and win 1-0. A large part was due to the Guatemalan club blowing multiple chances by only getting three shots on target.

They are currently sitting in first place of group G with three points and a positive one goal differential. RSL will not be back in action in the CCL till Sept. 24th when they host Salvadorian club Santa Tecla F.C. RSL will be expected to lock up the group when they host Santa Tecla. This is the Salvadorians first trip to the CCL. With Real Salt Lake getting past one of their toughest road trips of the group stages they are expected to breeze through the group.

The Cascade rivalry has now been displayed on the international level. Vancouver and the Sounders battled to a 1-1 draw on Wednesday to open up group F. The Sounders started the game with a purpose by out shooting their rivals by six. However, it was the Whitecaps who took the lead with Tim Parker making it 1-0 in the 61st minute.

Vancouver failed to hang on to the narrow lead at home. They allowed the Sounders to tie the game with a powerful close-range goal from Lamar Neagle at the 72nd minute to make it 1-1.

Both Seattle and Vancouver are tied for first with one point each. Since the other team has yet to start the CCL. The Whitecaps will not be in action again till Sept. 16th when they host Hondurans Club Deportivo Olimpia. As for Seattle they will host Olimpia on the 19th of August. After that the Sounders will head to Honduras to face Olimpia on the 26th of August.

Both Seattle and Vancouver will be battling to win the group. However, the Honduras club might be able to pull out some upsets. Olimpia best chance of advancing is when they face the Sounders. Seattle has been in bad form and Olimpia will be looking to capitalize on that. If the Whitecaps dominant play in MLS can translate to the CCL they will be able to win the group without struggling.

As for the Galaxy, they showed the region why they are considered a powerhouse. The Galaxy dismantled Central FC 5-1 on Thursday at the StubHub Center. Central FC was awarded a penalty kick that tied the match 1-1 at the 6th minute. After that the Galaxy never let up and began to wear down the Trinidad & Tobago club defense.

Eventually LA’’s Raul Mendiola made it 2-1 right before halftime. In the second half the Galaxy unleashed three more goals. The night was capped off with Giovani Dos Santos getting his first goal for LA in his debut match.

Los Angeles is now in first place of group D with three points and a positive four goal differential. The Galaxy is expected to win the group easily. They will be able to take control of the group with their next match on the 18th of August. LA will be hosting Guatemalan side Comunicaciones F.C. and will be expected to win.

However, the only obstacle that might present itself for LA is their final two group stages games. The Galaxy’s last two games will be on the road. Los Angeles will be heading to Trinidad & Tobago on Sept. 23rd and then they close group play on Oct. 21st at Guatemala.

As for DC United, they will begin their CCL at Panama, where they will face Club Deportivo Árabe Unido on August the 19th. The Panamanians currently sit in first place of group H after beating Jamaican side Montego Bay United 3-0 at home on Wednesday. DC’s offense will have to show up against Unido next Wednesday. In their last CCL, DC United struggled to get their offense going and the end result was their defense getting bombarded.

If United wants to win the group and advance they will need to make sure that they leave Panama with at least a point. If they fail to get a point then they will have no room for error in their remaining matches.

Highlights provided by CONCACAF.