Kei Kamara Named Week 23 Player Of The Week
mlssoccer.com

"And it's Kamara! He is, the head master!." - Ian Darke

Kei Kamara. What a name. What a player. Columbus Crew SC really made a grab when signing the Sierra Leonean. Leading the league with 17 goals, the stellar striker has earned him the title of 'Player of the Week' for match week 23. The announcement came after Kamara's brace against the Colorado Rapids lifted the Crew 2-1 victory.

 