Kei Kamara Named Week 23 Player Of The Week

"And it's Kamara! He is, the head master!." - Ian Darke

Kei Kamara. What a name. What a player. Columbus Crew SC really made a grab when signing the Sierra Leonean. Leading the league with 17 goals, the stellar striker has earned him the title of 'Player of the Week' for match week 23. The announcement came after Kamara's brace against the Colorado Rapids lifted the Crew 2-1 victory.

The first goal was an absolute one time stunner to the far post past keeper Clint Irwin to tie the game at one all. Kamara later gave Columbus their only lead of the game after slotting home a right footed shot to the bottom left hand of the net.

Week 23 isn't the only time he was named Player of the Week. Kamara was also named Player of the Week after his two goal performance against the Chicago Fire at MAPFRE Stadium the first time those two teams met. Another notable brace that Kamara has notched, was his two goal game against the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Kei Kamara is chasing the Golden Boot with Toronto FC forward Sebastian Giovinco, who sits with 16 goals.

Since coming back to MLS, Kei Kamara has been the name that has fans talking around the league. Signing with the Crew, he has made a huge impact on the team, and himself. In desperate need of a striker, Columbus found their man in Kamara when they signed him at the beginning of the season.

If it weren't for the dynamic goal scoring of Kamara, Columbus wouldn't be sitting third in the Eastern Conference, and wouldn't be making a promising push for the MLS Cup Playoffs. They would most likely be sitting seventh in the conference, battling for a spot above the red line to make the postseason. So who would be the leading goal scorer for Columbus? One can only say Federico Higuain or Ethan Finlay.

With Kei Kamara on the squad, the team is more comfortable on the ball, and can create chances to someone they know can finish strong.