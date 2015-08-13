Score New York City FC - DC United in 2015 MLS (3-1)

Thanks for following along, stay tuned for post match recap and more MLS news on VAVEL USA. From Yankee Stadium, this is Josef Leizerowitz, signing off.

FT: NYCFC 3-1 DC United

90+3' Substitution: Mullins on for Poku (NYCFC)

90+' Three minutes of added time.

New York City FC goal scored in the 88th minute by Kwadwo Poku.

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAALLLLLL NYCFC!

87' On a NYCFC coutner, Poku's shot is saved, a scramble ensues but is cleared.

83' Poku pass to Villa, who's shot is just saved by Hamid. Corner NYCFC. Play goes for a goal kick.

82' Yellow card David Villa (NYCFC)

New York City FC goal scored in the 80th minute by David Villa.

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLLLL NYCFC!

79' Substitutions: Aguilar on for Korb (DCU), Velasquez on for Diskerud.

77' Corner NYCFC. Corner deflected out for a NYCFC throw in.

75' Substitution: Pontiues on for Doyle (DCU)

75' Yellow card to Thomas McNamara (NYCFC)

72' Strong Villa strike is saved by Hamid.

71' Corner NYCFC. On the set play, Angelino's strike is wide of the net.

70' Quick cut and shot from McNamara on the top of the box, it goes high over the goal.

67' NYCFC turnover leads to glorious DC chance, but they go offside (and wide).

64' Substitution: Farfan on for Halsti (DCU)

64' Poku hits the post on a beautiful set up. Poku was on the goal mouth, hit the metal and it goes out.

61' Lay off from Poku, Villa's shot is inches from the post wide.

60' NYCFC buildup leads to a Hamid tip to clear out of danger.

58' Corner NYCFC. NYCFC is offside on the set play.

56' A go from Pirlo from some ways out is wide.

54' Corner DC. Corner is cleared.

52' Substitution: Andoni Iraoloa on for RJ Allen (NYCFC)

New York City FC goal scored in the 51st minute by Thomas McNamara.

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAALLLLL NYCFC!

50' Poku has a great look from the edge of the box, shot is saved by Hamid.

49' NYCFC looking to push the pace early.

46' The second half has begun.

HT: NYCFC 0-1 DC United

45+' One minute of added time.

44' McNamara tries from long range but is overshot over the bar.

43' Pirlo skies a free kick into the stands.

38' David Villa sure goal is blocked on the goal line by a United defender. What a missed oppurtunity.

DC United goal scored by Alvaro Saborio in the 36th minute.

GOOOOOOOOOOAAAAALLLLLLL DC UNITED!

33' Corner DC. Boswell's header is wide.

31' Yellow card to Shay Facey (NYCFC)

28' Great buildup by NYCFC, but entry into the box needs some improvement.

24' Weak shot by Saborio is saved by Saunders.

23' Streaking run across the midfield by RJ Allen, but the ball is deflected off him for a goal kick.

21' Villa runs past defenders and into the box, but his shot is saved by Hamid.

19' Villa is played in alone, but ruled offside.

18' Good build up by United, but a foul in the box is a DC turnover.

15' Nice one-two between a Villa pass and McNamara heel flip leads to nothing.

11' Corner DC. Corner eventually goes for a goal kick.

9' Good buildups are starting to occur for NYCFC. They need to work on their crosses.

6' Most of possesion so far has been with DC.

4' Saunders stones Doyle on a one on one. Close call there.

3' Both sides feeling each other out, trying to use the long cross as a set up.

0' Kickoff in New York

Kickoff is next.....

Anthem time at Yankee Stadium!

DCU Starting XI: Hamid; Korb, Boswell Birnbaum, Kemp; Franklin, Kitchen, Halsti, Doyle; Rolfe, Saborio

NYCFC Starting XI:

DC United enter the match with three-match win streak following wins against Philadelphia (3-2 on July 26), Real Salt Lake (6-4 on Aug. 1) and Montreal (1-0 on Aug. 8).

This is the first ever matchup between New York City FC and DC United.

Lampard has only featured in two NYCFC games since becoming eligible to play for the club on July 8.He has missed July matches against Toronto FC, New England Revolution, and Orlando City SC before subbing on against Montreal for his debut and starting last Sunday's loss at the New York Red Bulls in the New York Derby.

Kreis said it will be a "judgment call over the next 24 hours" on whether Lampard will be available

Frank Lampard is questionable for the game against DC United after leaving practice early yesterday.

“Training has been good,” Mullins said. “It’s a fresh start after the unfortunate result over the weekend. I think we’re excited to get back out on the field as soon as possible.”

“A big key is to match D.C.’s intensity,” NYCFC striker Patrick Mullins said. “They’re a very hard-working, blue-collar team that brings that kind of work rate every weekend from the defense to the midfield to the forwards up front. To give ourselves a chance against a really good team we have to make sure to top that energy because I think we have enough quality that it will speak for itself at the end of the day.”

“It’s going to take a lot of fight and continuing to try to play the way we’ve been asking the guys to play,” NYCFC coach CJ Brown said. “That means keeping the ball moving, looking to play in through the middle and up through David [Villa]. We have to be active getting forward and most important is how well we transition defensively and try to keep the ball out of our net. I think it’s going to take a lot of grit and fight.”

DC coach Ben Olsen on Bill Hamid's performance in goal: "Bill was Bill. He bailed us out a few times. But a shutout on the road is very hard to do in this league, especially against a team with the firepower they have, and they're getting more, so I read. They're going to be a real tough team to deal with in the East.

We rode our luck at times and weren't at our sharpest. But we get our goal on the road, Bill makes a few saves, a few guys make some big defensive plays for us, and we take home three points."

In Saturday's game against Montreal, DC played with its 23rd different starting lineup in 25 games.

Outshot 25-1, D.C. United became the first team in MLS history to win with only one shot.

Chris Rolfe scored his team-leading and career high-matching ninth goal in the 13th minute, the only goal in the match.

United are coming off a 1-0 victory at the Montreal Impact.

“You have to get over the defeat and pick yourself back up as soon as possible,” defender Shay Facey said. “We have to focus on the next game. D.C. is a strong team. It’s a must-win game for us.”

“We got into a few areas where maybe we should have done better with the final ball,” Thomas McNamara said. “That’s what I think it came down to today; execution."

New York City held possession for the first part of the second half, but failed to execute in the final third.

“I still feel that this team is alive and with a chance,” NYCFC boss Jason Kreis said.

"We have to win some games moving forward now against good teams, but we're a good team and we believe in this," NYCFC midfielder Mix Diskerud said.

“From my point of view, he (the referee) had a very poor night,” Kreis said. Kreis also called the foul prior to the first goal "ridiculous".

Jefferson Mena's error in the 21st minute allowed Bradley's goal, his fourth in three matches against City. Jason Kreis believed the goal should never have happened, as the referee's decision to award the Red Bulls a foul before the Mena error was wrong.

Bradley Wright-Phillips scored the opening goal in the first half and Felipe sealed the win with five minutes on the clock in front of 25,219 fans in New Jersey.

NYCFC are coming off a 2-0 loss to the Red Bulls.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL USA's LIVE coverage of this evening's MLS Regular Season match between New York City FC and D.C. United. My name is Josef Leizerowitz, and it is my pleasure to be taking you all through this evening's action. There's still quite a bit of time until kickoff, which is scheduled for 7:00 PM EST, so sit back, relax, and allow me take you through the build up to this one.