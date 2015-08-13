Seattle Reign Defeat Houston Dash 2-1, Win Fourth Straight Game

The Seattle Reign entered this match looking to extend their incredible unbeaten record at Memorial Stadium in downtown Seattle in front of 6,021. The Houston Dash entered looking to end a two game losing streak and break the hearts of the Reign supporters. The Reign got Hope Solo back in goal for the first time since May. For those of you that may have been living under a rock, Solo missed time for USWNT duty and a slight knee injury once she got back with the team.

The Dash took the opening kickoff and looked to quite the crowd early. However, it was the Reign that had the first real chance of the game in just the third minute. Kendall Fletcher played a great through ball to Beverly Yanez, but she was unable to control it and the Dash cleared it for a Reign throw in.

Just a few minutes later, the Dash earned their first corner of the night. Merritt Mathias was able to clear away the danger. The Reign went right back down the pitch in the tenth minute looking for the opening goal. Stephanie Cox played a ball about 16 yards from goal, but neither of the two Reign players in the area could get control of the ball. Just two minutes later, Megan Rapinoe played a beautiful through ball to Cox. Stephanie played a cross at the top of the six yard box, but there were no Seattle players within ten yards.

The Dash finally found a little bit of momentum three minutes later and a deflected ball fell to the feet of Kealia Ohai who was able to shoot the ball to the far post past a diving Solo and into the back of the net. The early goal gave the Dash their first lead of the night.

It didn’t take long for the Reign to get back down the field, but Mathias shot was wide right and way too high to bother Dash goalkeeper Erin McLeod. In the 20th minute, Cox played another ball into the box, but Jess Fishlock was able to generate much power on the shot.

The Reign finally found their goal in the 22nd minute. Rapinoe played a gorgeous through ball to Mathias. McLeod came out and challenged Mathias, but she was able to keep the ball in front of her and rounded the ‘keeper to tie the game at 1-1. Dash defenders were looking for a handball by Mathias after the ball was deflected up into the air, but the referee ignored their pleas.

The next twenty minutes was mainly controlled by the Reign by playing keep away. They used a series of passes looking for an opening in the defense. There were a few times it looked that they found some holes, but to only be called back for being offside.

The Reign had a shout for a penalty in the 44th minute. Little was dribbling in the box and looked to be taken down from behind. The referee waved it off and told her to get up of the turf. After a minimum of one minute of stoppage time, the teams headed to the locker room tied at 1-1.

The Reign took the second half kickoff looking for the lead. The Reign controlled the opening ten minutes of the first half and came within inches of finding the back of the net. In the 52nd minute, a ball was played into the box and Fishlock got on the end of it. Unfortunately for her and Reign fans, she hit the post. Just a minute later, another Reign shot came inches from going in. This time Megan Klingenberg cleared it off the line with her head.

Finally in the 59th minute, the Reign would break through. Cox sent in a ball off a corner and Rachel Corsie was able to get her head to it. McLeod got a hand on it, but was unable to keep it out of the net as it hit off the post. The same post that Fishlock hit just seven minutes prior.

The Dash kept trying to get that goal back, but was not able to crack the Reign defense. The Rein continued to assault the Dash back four and goal with shot after shot, but were not able to find the back of the net.

In the 73rd minute, Little found herself alone running towards McLeod and she tried to cut the ball back inside the box, but a Dash defender arrived to save the day. Carli Lloyd finally found herself in the game around the 77th minute as she worked her way to the top of the penalty box. She fired a shot towards goal, but it was deflected by the defense.

Late in the game, the Dash looked for the equalizer, but in the end was not able to find it. After three minutes of stoppage time, the referee called an end to the match.

With the win, the Reign has won four straight matches while the Dash has lost their last three. Seattle currently has a five point lead in the NWSL standings and the loss did not help the Dash at all in their hopes of making the postseason for the first time ever. The Reign also became the first team to clinch a spot in the 2015 NWSL Playoffs.

The two will meet again on August 21 in Houston. The game is scheduled to kickoff at 8pm EST time and can be seen on Fox Sports 1.