Score New York Red Bulls - Toronto FC in MLS 2015 (1-0)

FT: New York Red Bulls 3-0 Toronto FC

New York Red Bulls goal scored in the 93rd minute by Gonzalo Veron.

GOOOOOOOOOOOAAALLLL RED BULLS!

90+1' Veron to SWP in the box, but his scisor-kick is saved.

90+' Three minutes of added time

87' Substitution: Sean Davis in for Sacha Kljestan (RBNY).

86' Through ball to Giovinco, but Robles gets to it.

84' Felipe free kick is blocked.

79' Substitutions: Shaun Wright Phillips on for Llyod Sam (RBNY), Veron on for Grella (RBNY)

78' Yellow card to Connor Lade (RBNY)

74' Gomez rocket is saved, and Giovinco scores on the rebound. Goal is rulled offside.

72' Corner Toronto. Lovitz's shot is just over the bar.

71' Substitutions: Herculez Gomes on for Cheyrou (TFC), Lovitz for Morgan (TFC)

69' Corner New York. Corner play goes to Miazga's head, but is hit wide of the goal.

New York Red Bulls goal scored in the 66th minute by Anthony Wallace.

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAALLLL RED BULLS!

64' Red Bulls press forward, but the cross is to far from BWP.

60' Yellow card to Llyod Sam (RBNY)

56' Sebastian Giovinco is down after being knocked down by Wallace. He has returned to the match after receiving treatment.

55' Kljestan's free kick is headed to saftey.

50' Sam to BWP, but BWP is offside. Nice play there by Sam to make space for his cross.

46' On a through ball, BWP's shot is saved by Bendik.

46' Second half has begun in New Jersey

HT: New York Red Bulls 1-0 Toronto FC

45+1' A Giovinco strike is stopped by Robles.

45+' One minute of added time

45' A flick header by BWP is just over the bar.

41' A Kantari header off a free kick is just over the Red Bulls' goal.

40' Nice set up, but BWP's shot from the top of the box is high over the goal.

38' Robles slide tackles to stop Giovinco from getting to the ball in the box.

37' Yellow card to Jozy Altidore (TFC)

36' Corner Red Bulls. Corner is cleared.

35' Great passing by the Red Bulls around the box, leads to nothing.

30' Yellow card to Dax McCarty (RBNY)

New York Red Bulls goal scored by Bradley Wright-Phillips in the 27th minute.

GOOOOOOOOOOAAAALLLL RED BULLS!

26' Corner Red Bulls after a long strike from Sam is saved. Corner play is defended and cleared.

23' Yellow card to Michael Bradley (TFC)

19' A high ball, and Robles goes up for it uncontested. Ball goes through his hands, but Altidore can't get to it. Close call there.

18' Corner Toronto. Ball is headed out for another corner. Corner is headed out fir a TFC throw in.

16' Giovinco dances around defenders in the box, and is taken down. No penalty call from the ref.

14' Nice work by BWP, but his semi-low cross into the area finds nobody.

9' Corner Red Bulls. Major scrum in the area before the kick, lots of pushing and shoving. Miazga and Giovinco look to be in the middle of it. On the corner, a foul is called on the Red Bulls.

5' Giovinco through ball gets Delgado ahead of the defense, but his shot is wide of the net.

4' Corner Red Bulls. Cleared.

0' Kickoff from Red Bull Arena

Anthems have been sung, time to get this match started!

Time for the anthems!

Toronto FC Starting XI: Bendik; Morgan, Kantari, Williams, Morrow; Cheyrou, Warner, Delgado, Bradley; Giovinco, Altidore.

Starting XI and bench for the Red Bulls:

Former Red Bull Jozy Altidore will play at Red Bull Arena for the first time on Saturday.

The Red Bulls are undefeated at Red Bull Arena all-time vs. Toronto FC, with five wins and a draw (and a 17-4 goal differential). TFC’s only away win vs. New York came in 2008, a 3-1 win at Giants Stadium.

Dax McCarty has appeared in 131 games for the New York Red Bulls, and is one game shy of tying Jeff Parke for sixth all-time. McCarty is also fourth all-time in games started for the Red Bulls with 126. With two more starts, the Red Bulls captain will tie Carlos Mendes for third on the all-time list.

“More than anything, this is a big game in their season,” Marsch said. “We played each other a couple of times in the preseason, we got a taste for each other a little bit there. Obviously it’s our first matchup during the year. I have a lot of respect for how they played this year and Giovinco is very dangerous. They know that they need to come here and figure out a way to get points. As much energy as we put into the last match we’ve got to find a way to recharge the batteries and go out there again because in many ways it’s a bigger game in terms of the table.”

“He’s been very important, probably one of the best players in the league, if not the best player in the league,” McCarty said. “I think he accounts for like 70 or 80 percent of their goals. It’s something ridiculous like that. He’s by far the most dangerous player the league, certainly for them he’s a big part of the success and what they do going forward in the attacking end of the field. It’s a huge challenge for us. We haven’t played them this year but we know what they’re all about. We’ve seen a couple of their games. We know he’s going to be a big threat. No matter how much you try to contain him and stop him you can only do so much. It’s a real group effort, it’s a team effort. It’s not just the defenders that have to do a good job on him, it’s the entire team. It’s a big challenge to have to defend against him, but it’s not just him. He’s got a lot of help around him in Michael Bradley and Jozy.”

“We have to be well aware of him,” Grella said. “I’m a huge Juventus fan and I watched him for a lot years over in Italy. He’s very fast. He’s quick, he’s smart, he can shoot with both feet. He’s like a withdrawn striker. We have to keep an eye on him at all times, but we have to still do what we want to do, play the game we want to play and implement we want to implement, but keeping an eye on him and making sure that he’s kept quiet.”

Mike Grella and Dax McCarty will have a hard time in stopping Giovinco.

Damien Perrinell was given a two-game suspension by the MLS Disciplinary Committee for a swipe at the face of New York City FC’s Jefferson Mena in last week's clash. “I thought it was a little harsh, given I didn’t think the action was that egregious,” Marsch said of the Perrinelle suspension. “I understand the hands to the face part, which can often warrant a one-game suspension, but that’s the disciplinary committee’s decision.”

Even with many defensive guys not available, Red Bulls' boss Jesse Marsch is not worried. “We’ve actually benefitted from having to call on a lot of different guys, so that when we need them and when they need to step on the field they know their roles and that they step on the field with confidence, and that part’s been good,” Marsch said. “We’re in another moment where we need to test our depth, but I expect Karl (Ouimette) and Anthony (Wallace) to step on the field and be ready to go.”

Twenty-year-old Matt Miazga will be the lone starter on the back line due to injuries and suspensions for the Red Bulls tonight.

Red Bulls' 'keeper Luis Robles won MLS Save of the Week for his beautiful stop on a Mix Diskerud volley in the 1st half - NYCFC. It's Robles' first Save of the Week win this season, collecting 36.51 percent of the ballots. Sporting Kansas City goalkeeper Tim Melia finished a close second with 29.31 percent of the vote.

Despite another goal from the incredible Sebastian Giovinco, Toronto's defense struggled against a hungry SKC team.

Toronto FC lost to Sporting KC, 3-1, at home last weekend.

Red Bulls coach Jesse Marsch was incredibly happy with his team's performance against NYCFC, both in this match and during the other two matches they have won. "It's a statement of what we're trying to accomplish here. We have a fearless team. Those guys wanted to prove a point."

In each of the derby matchups this year, City has brought new faces, new lineups and newfound energy. Yet each time the Red Bulls have been the dominant side, showing why it is so hard for an expansion side to make the playoffs. Bradley Wright-Phillips scored the opening goal in the first half and Felipe sealed the win with five minutes on the clock in front of 25,219 fans in New Jersey.

The Red Bulls beat New York City FC at home last Sunday, 2-0.

