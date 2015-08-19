CONCACAF Champions League: The Los Angeles Galaxy Dismantle Comunicaciones F.C.

The LA Galaxy thrashed Comunicaciones F.C. 5-0 on Tuesday night at the StubHub Center. With this dominating victory, the Galaxy is now just three points away from securing their spot in the second round of the CONCACAF Champions League (CCL).

Los Angeles started the game on the perfect note, with two early goals. Then they finished the match with two late goals to crush the Guatemalan club. In the goal department LA was led by Robbie Keane and Alan Gordon as they both had two goals apiece. Plus Giovani Dos Santos dished out two assists in his first 90 minute performance in a Galaxy uniform.

“Well certainly we had a very good start tonight, obviously had an impact on the game,” Galaxy’s Head Coach and General Manager Bruce Arena told LA Galaxy Communications after their easy 5-0 victory. “Getting two early goals was critically important, and getting goals four and five were very important as well. All in all, a very good night for us.”

The first goal for LA was not scored by Keane, Gordon or by Gyasi Zardes. Instead the opener came from the Finland international midfielder Mika Väyrynen in the fifth minute. Zardes started the play on the right hand side of the field. He found a cutting Dos Santos and sent short pass to the Mexican international. Dos Santos then entered the penalty box with the ball, while keeping his head up and eyes open. Väyrynen was making a hard run into the box when Dos Santos spotted him.

Multiple yellow Comunicaciones jersey surrounded the Mexican international, but he kept his cool and chipped the ball into the center of the box. The Finland native without any hesitation fired a powerful volley into the roof of the net to give LA the 1-0 lead. Väyrynen scored his first goal as a member of the Galaxy, the caliber of his goal impressed Arena in the process.

“Giovani [dos Santos] played him a great ball, and the finish was spectacular.” Arena told the LA Galaxy Communication. “I’m not sure I’ve seen that out of Mika [Väyrynen] with his left foot. But it was a tremendous goal, and a great way to start.”

The early powerful goal skyrocketed LA’s confidence, while leaving Comunicaciones goalie Juan Paredes in a state of shock. Four minutes later Paredes hand wrapped the Galaxy’s second goal. The keeper received the ball right outside the top of the box. He controlled and stopped the pass and had no pressure.

He then attempted to pass the ball to a defender on his left, however, he miss hit the ball and Gordon pounced on the mistake. The 6 feet 3 inches striker showed his finesse ability, as he eluded Paredes desperate tackle and made it 2-0 in the 9th minute.

However, the Galaxy was not able to increase their lead until the second half. Keane entered the match at the start of the final 45 minutes, and the Irish international took control of the game right away. Surrounded by three defenders in the box, the captain of LA was able to hold the ball until Gordon ran into position. Once Gordon arrived to his left the Irishman quickly dished the ball out.

Keane's smart and patient play with the ball in the box absorbed the attention of three defenders and the goalie. Gordon just had to simply tap the ball to make it 3-0 in the 54th minute.

The Galaxy was in complete control, but they kept on pushing for more goals. LA fired off a total of 16 shots in the match and got seven of those on target. However, it was not until the last three minute when Los Angeles scored their final two goals. Keane’s brace made it 4-0 and 5-0, with both Dos Santos (87th) and midfielder Kenny Walker (89th) setting up the Irishman.

With this result LA is now firmly in first place of group D with a positive nine goal differential and six points.

Gordon, a veteran of the CCL is happy with his team scoring 10 goals in their first two games out of four. However, he is still focused and wary about the final two road matches in their group.

“That’s great. It’s a great little cushion but we still have a lot of work to do.” Gordon told LA Galaxy Communications after the match. “We know it’s very difficult to play in the CONCACAF away from home. Tough conditions, so that’s good to have but we still have our work cut out for us.”

For the Guatemalans they will have a chance to rebound against Central FC at home on August 27th. The loser of that game will be eliminated from the CCL. However, a tie will leave both teams on the verge of being knocked out of the tournament. Since only one club from a group can advance to the second round. With so much at stake, one can expect both clubs to be firing at will at the Estadio Cementos Progreso in Guatemala City.

As for the Galaxy, they will not be in action in the CCL till September 25th. They will travel down to Trinidad & Tobago to face Central FC at the Ato Boldon Stadium. A victory against Central will secure LA’s place in the quarterfinals.

Highlights provided by CONCACAF.