CONCACAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: D.C. United Squeak By Árabe Unido
D.C. United's rookie Miguel Aguilar setting up the eventual winning goal against Árabe Unido Wednesday night on the road in CCL action / Photo provided by CONCACAF

D.C. United rookie Miguel Aguilar has now become a fan favorite for the Red and Black after securing the 1-0 road victory. The 21-year-old midfielder scored the winning goal at the 85th minute on Wednesday against Club Deportivo Árabe Unido in their CONCACAF Champions League (CCL) opener.

United midfielder Michael Farfan received the ball a little more then 20-yards from the top of the penalty box. With his back to goal he back-heeled a pass right to Aguilar. The rookie midfielder controlled the pass right on the edge of the box. The Mexican native finesse touch set up his shot in the process. He quickly turned towards the goal and had two Árabe Unido’s defenders following him. Before the defenders killed the play, Aguilar fired off a shot. He outstretched his right leg and toe poked the ball into the back of the net to give D.C. the 1-0 road victory.

"Of course we are really happy about the win. It wasn’t that good as we would [have] hoped but a win is a win and that’s most important," United's captain of the match Markus Halsti told D.C. United reporters after the narrow 1-0 road victory. “The first half we were not really [able to get] our own game going and just a little too much bouncing and fighting and losing it. But a good second half…a better second half so you have to be happy."

The Red and Black for the entire match were under constant bombardment. The Panamanians took 13 shots and got four of them on target. Each time they fired a shot United's backup goalie Andrew Dykstra smothered the ball.

It was clear that the Árabe Unido’s players were growing frustrated with every minute that passed, as they accumulated 13 fouls. However, eventually the referee blew his whistle and the match ended 1-0 in United's favor.