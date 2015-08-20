CONCACAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: D.C. United Squeak By Árabe Unido

D.C. United rookie Miguel Aguilar has now become a fan favorite for the Red and Black after securing the 1-0 road victory. The 21-year-old midfielder scored the winning goal at the 85th minute on Wednesday against Club Deportivo Árabe Unido in their CONCACAF Champions League (CCL) opener.

United midfielder Michael Farfan received the ball a little more then 20-yards from the top of the penalty box. With his back to goal he back-heeled a pass right to Aguilar. The rookie midfielder controlled the pass right on the edge of the box. The Mexican native finesse touch set up his shot in the process. He quickly turned towards the goal and had two Árabe Unido’s defenders following him. Before the defenders killed the play, Aguilar fired off a shot. He outstretched his right leg and toe poked the ball into the back of the net to give D.C. the 1-0 road victory.

"Of course we are really happy about the win. It wasn’t that good as we would [have] hoped but a win is a win and that’s most important," United's captain of the match Markus Halsti told D.C. United reporters after the narrow 1-0 road victory. “The first half we were not really [able to get] our own game going and just a little too much bouncing and fighting and losing it. But a good second half…a better second half so you have to be happy."

The Red and Black for the entire match were under constant bombardment. The Panamanians took 13 shots and got four of them on target. Each time they fired a shot United's backup goalie Andrew Dykstra smothered the ball.

It was clear that the Árabe Unido’s players were growing frustrated with every minute that passed, as they accumulated 13 fouls. However, eventually the referee blew his whistle and the match ended 1-0 in United's favor.

With this result the Black and Red are now in first place of group H, but they are not celebrating anything yet.

“Getting this result puts us in a good position, but we still have three games to play," D.C. United’s Assistant Coach Chad Ashton told D.C. reporters. “We know the job is not done, that we have a lot further to go with this competition. You can’t take anything for granted.”

D.C. will be back in action in the CCL on August 25th. They will be hosting Jamaican club Montego Bay United F.C. A victory against Montego Bay will give them full control of the group. It won't be easy though as D.C. United plays host to the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday, August 22nd in MLS action before making their trip to Jamaica.

As for the Panamanians they will not play another game till Sept. 15th. Árabe Unido will be traveling to RFK Stadium to face D.C.

Highlights provided by CONCACAF.