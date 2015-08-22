Lucas Melano The Hero As Portland Timbers Fight Back For 2-2 Draw Against Houston Dynamo

Sometimes, the power of Providence Park is quite something to behold. While venues like Anfield and Celtic Park are world-renowned for the ability of their home crowds to suck the ball into the back of the net, they may soon be joined by Providence Park, where the Timbers Army has an uncanny ability to roar the Portland Timbers on whenever they most need a goal.

That ability was on full display on Friday night when the Timbers rallied from two goals down to the Houston Dynamo to come back and draw 2-2, scoring twice in the game's final 15 minutes.

Houston came out playing with the fire and passion of a team who know that they need points desperately in order to make the MLS Cup Playoffs. However, it was Portland who bossed the early encounters. They were on top for the majority of the opening period, and it was against the run of play when Oscar "Boniek" Garcia opened the scoring in the 40th minute after a lovely passage of play.

The goal seemed to knock the wind out of the Timbers' sails, and when they saw a legitimate penalty appeal turned down just moments later, it seemed to put the team into a stupor of sorts. Houston noticed as well, and quickly capitalized when Will Bruin took advantage of a defensive lapse in concentration and scored to make it 2-0 on the stroke of haltime.

Portland manager Caleb Porter was disappointed with the end to the first half, especially given how well the Timbers had been playing up until that point.

"That first half, the five minute period where we gave up two goals, that can't happen," said Porter of the 40-45 minute mark. "We started out very well, those first 35 minutes we were sharp, we were aggressive, we were on the front foot, they were hanging on. We had chances, they were starting to soften up, and then we give up a goal against the run [of play]. That happens in football; sometimes you give up a goal against the run [of play], but what can't happen is the response, giving up the next goal."

That and conceding first are not problems alien to the Timbers this season, and Porter acknowledged this fact, saying: "That's happened in a few games this year. [Against] LA, first half we give up multiple goals, then Dallas, then Philly, all three of those goals we gave up the first goal and then the next one and the next one. We'll learn from that, and we haven't been able to learn from that prior to this game."

Particularly, Porter believes that his team will be able to learn from this performance because of how well they performed in the second half. The Timbers were constantly on the front foot looking for the goal which would get them back into the game, and it came in the 76th minute from Darlington Nagbe. After picking up the ball out on the right wing, the midfielder took off on a marauding run into the center of the park, where he exhanged a quick 1-2 with Lucas Melano. The Argentine slipped Nagbe in on goal, and he made no mistake as he nutmegged Houston goalkeeper Tyler Deric to send the Timbers Army into raptures.

The goal seemed to give the Timbers an extra half step of pace, and from that point forward they always looked odds on to get an equalizer. The equalizer finally came in the 86th minute when captain Will Johnson whipped a ball into the box. Melano got a foot to it, and glanced the ball inside the side netting at the far post to bring Portland back level.

With the wind at their backs and the Timbers Army in full voice, it seemed Portland might be able to find a third goal. However, the sting was taken out of the end of the match when Diego Chara was sent off in the first minute of stoppage time for a high elbow on Bruin. Chara will be duly suspended for next week's Cascadia Cup derby against the Seattle Sounders.

In spite of the red card issued to Chara, Porter was thrilled with the fightback from his team. "That second half... those 45 minutes might be the most important 45 minutes [of] this season, because we had to dig deep as a team and do what we hadn't done all year, and that's come from behind. We weren't able to do that in those three games that I mentioned we gave up a third goal, and then a fourth goal, and in LA a fifth; so, we'll grow from that second half."

If they can manage to grow from Friday's match, they could be a remarkably dangerous team come the end of the season. Portland have taken seven points from their last three fixtures, and currently sit in fourth place in the Western Conference on 40 points, just three points out of first. While it will be difficult to vault themselves all the way up to the top of the Conference standings, they will prove a tricky proposition for any team come the postseason, such is the strength of their home field advantage.

Meanwhile, Houston really are on the outside looking in at the moment. Although the Seattle Sounders have been in free fall as of late, they look to have righted the ship after their 4-0 victory over Orlando City SC last weekend. While the Dynamo are only three points behind Seattle for that sixth and final playoff slot in the West, given that the Sounders are now healthy and at full strength one would expect they'll put significant points on the board between now and the end of the season, making them difficult to catch.