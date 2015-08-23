Philadelphia Union Take Three Points In Didier's Drogba Debut For Montreal Impact

The Philadelphia Union traveled to Saputo Stadium on Saturday night and left with all three points thanks to a Sebastien Le Toux goal. This was Philadelphia’s first win in Montreal in their history.

Not only was this game a crucial Eastern conference matchup, but also this game featured a few key player storylines. For Philadelphia, it was the story of the return of Vincent Nogueira as well as the first start for goalkeeper Andre Blake on the season. The number one overall in the 2014 MLS SuperDraft, Blake, has battled a few knee injuries this season and was finally deemed healthy enough to start in net.

For Montreal, it was the reinstatement of MLS All-Star center back Laurent Ciman as well as the arrival of Didier Drogba to the Impact 18.

The first half featured both sides battling to establish offense and create shots on net. Despite Montreal possessing the ball 67 percent of the first 45 minutes, the Impact only produced one shot on target that was easily corralled by Blake. For Philadelphia, the only shot in the first half went off target as forward CJ Sapong tried to curl a ball far post but was unsuccessful.

The second half featured both sides creating more opportunities on net. Forward CJ Sapong nearly broke the 0-0 scoreline in the 57th minute when he ran onto a pass from winger Tranquillo Barnetta and deflected it towards goal but was unable to find the back of the net.

For the Impact faithful, the big moment of the game happened in the 59th minute when Dilly Duka was subbed off for Didier Drogba. Drogba, in his 31 minute MLS debut, had two shots on the night as well as receiving two free kicks for Montreal.

However, Drogba’s debut was spoiled thanks to good offensive team play from the Union with only 12 minutes left in the game. In the 78th minute, Sapong crossed the ball into the box where Eric Ayuk connected with the cross in an volley. On Ayuk’s attempted volley, Union winger Sebastien Le Toux redirected the ball from six yards out into the back of the net from the 1-0 lead.

Undeterred by the goal deficit and the limited amount of time on the clock, Montreal pushed hard to find the equalizer. In the 89th minute, Drogba stepped up for a free kick from about 27 yards out with an attempt to equalize for the Impact. Drogba’s free kick curled to the back post and froze Andre Blake, but his shot ultimately went wide in the end. Without including the Drogba free kick, the Union did well to not give up any chances at the end of the game and closed out the win through smart possession as well as good passing.

There were many strong performances all around for the Union but, particularly, Sapong and Barnetta. Sapong continued to be the Union’s main offensive threat through his great hold up play as well as his ability to use his pace and strength to create chances for the Union. In addition to Sapong playing well, Barnetta also added a solid performance. He worked well on the wings to find players in the middle and connected well with Cristian Maidana.

The Union will return home on Saturday August 29th to face the New England Revolution in another must-win Eastern Conference game. Montreal will travel to Vancouver for the Canadian Championship on Wednesday and then travel to Toronto on Saturday.

Starting XIs:

Philadelphia:

Blake, Fabinho, Marquez, Vitoria, Gaddis, Carroll, Lahoud (Nogueira 66'), Le Toux, Maidana, Barnetta (Ayuk 75'), Sapong

Montreal:

Bush, Oyongo, Lefevre, Ciman, Toia, Mallace (Jackson-Hamel 81´), Donadel, Romero (Mapp 69´), Venegas, Duka (Drogba 59´), Oduro

Scoring:

PHI: Le Toux 78´ (Ayuk)

Discipline:

MTL: Donadel 25´ (YC)

PHI: Fabinho 73´ (YC)

MTL: Oduro 90’+2´ (YC)