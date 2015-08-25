Major League Soccer: Reviewing The Chaotic Week
The Los Angeles Galaxy are catching on fire and the rest of Major League Soccer will need to start playing catch up. (Photo provided by Gary A. Vasquez- USA TODAY Sports.)

Eleven games were played this week in Major League Soccer (MLS). In those matches there were 34 goals scored and four games ended with a combined five goals. To say that this week in MLS was anything else but action packed is an understatement.

Only two matches ended in draws. However, even both of the ties ended with the identical 2-2 score line.

As for the home clubs, they did not fare as well as they finished with a pedestrian 5-4-2 record.

However, now it’s time for the games of the week.

Los Angeles 5-1 New York City FC

The Galaxy faced New York for the first time in their history on Sunday, and the citizens of LA sold out the StubHub Center. New York came into the match with some momentum after earning four points in their last two games.

However, Andrea Pirlo’s and David Villa’s presences did not slow down the lethal Galaxy attack. Instead it motivated the five-time MLS Cup champions.

The Galaxy responded by dropping five goals on the expansion side. The reigning MVP Robbie Keane led the way for LA with two goals and an assist.  