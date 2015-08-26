CONCACAF Champions League: DC United Walk Over Montego Bay United F.C.

D.C. United flexed their muscles as they walked over Montego Bay United F.C. 3-0 at RFK Stadium in the CONCACAF Champions League (CCL). The Red and Black are now in complete control of their second round lives with the home victory.

“It’s a win, a 3-0 win. I think, if we’re getting greedy, it should’ve been more than that. I think if that group had more playing time together, maybe some of that final stuff would’ve clicked better,” United’s Head Coach Ben Olsen told DC United Communications after the match. “I give Montego Bay credit. They came here and gave everything they had.”

D.C. dominated the match from the very start and launched 23 shots and got seven of them on target. As for the Jamaican side, they did take13 shots on the road but only managed to get three on target.

Miguel Aguilar again got on the scoring sheet for the Red and Black in the CCL. Michael Farfan got his first of two assists in the match by slipping a pass through two defenders and right into the feet of Aguilar.

The Mexican native quickly took a touch on the ball and eluded a defender while entering the penalty box. He then blasted the ball into the back of the net to give D.C. the 1-0 lead at the 37th minute.

“We asked Miguel tonight to just simplify his game. He got his goal down in Panama, but I didn’t think he had a great game. We asked him to simplify his game, connect passes and move. When he does that, he’s a very good young player,” Olsen told DC United Communications about Aguilar after the game. “He always has the ability to score. He has the most success running off the ball. Tonight he created a lot of possession; he picked the right times for his magic, and for the most part, he played simple. He was one of the bright spots tonight.”

United kept on putting pressure on the Jamaican club. However, Montego Bay goalie Jacomeno Barrett was keeping the game close as he made four saves.

Regardless of his efforts, D.C. broke through late in the second half. Farfan centered a pass into the heart of the box in the 70th minute. Defender Kofi Opare then finished the play by tapping the ball into the open net to give the Red and Black the 2-0 lead.

Right before the game ended former U.S. youth international Conor Doyle scored the third goal. He received the ball in the left hand side of the box. Doyle then quickly guided the ball into the bottom right hand corner to secure the 3-0 easy victory for D.C.

With this result, D.C. is in first place of group H and is now just three points away from clinching their spot in the quarterfinals. Their next CCL game will be against Club Deportivo Árabe Unido on the 15th of Sept at home.

As for Montego Bay United, they will not be back in action in the tournament until the 22nd of Sept. The Seba’s will have a rematch against D.C., but this time at the Montego Bay Sports Complex. If the Jamaicans lose their next game, they are out of the CCL.

Highlights provided by CONCACAF.