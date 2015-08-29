Score Philadelphia Union - New England Revolution in 2015 MLS Regular Season (0-1)

FULL TIME Revolution take all three points with a 1-0 win.

90'+4': RED CARD! Maidana gets a red card for a foolish foul

90'+3': blake makes a good save but concedes a corner

Aristeguieta gets his head on it but cant put it in

90'+1': Union corner kick

4 minutes of stoppage time

90': Revs taking their time

86': Union shot goes way over the net. goal kick Revs

81': Union free kick at midfield

80': Corner kick is played away for a Revs throw in

79': good save by Blake off of a deflected shot leads to a Revs corner kick

77': Revs sub Davies out for Agudelo

77': Free kick is taken and the header by Sapong goes over the bar

76': Sapong is fouled by midfield

74': Foul on the ensuing corner by Sapong. Free kick

74': Aristeguieta in for Fabinho and Wenger in for Le Toux

73': good work by Le Toux to get a Union corner kick

71': Wenger and Aristeguieta are both about to come on

68': Le Toux fouls shuttlesworth in the box

67': Union opportunity but Le Toux gives it away

65':Kobyashi with a shot but way over. Goal kick Union

65': Union sub Barnetta out for Ayuk

64': Revs sub Fagundez out for Bunbury

63': Union with an opportunity but Sapong is offside

62': Revs sub Jones out for Kobayashi

59': Corner Kick Union

55': Union waste a Free Kick as it goes out of bound by midfield

54': Revs throw in the offensive half

51': GOAL! Fagundez goes past almost all the Union defense and shoots it at the top of the box past Blake. 1-0

Halftime! 0-0

44': Free Kick on the ensuin free kick as Sapong fouls Jones

44': Handball by the Revolution, free kick Union

43': Fabinho cross is way over the net

41': Goal Kick Revolution

38': Yellow Card for Barnetta for continuous dissent

37': Weirdly deflected shot ends up right in the hands of Blake

36': Shuttlesworth come out to claim a Fabinho cross

35': Both teams have had some opportunities but nothing really for either side so far

29': Blake comes out to claim a 50/50 ball meant for Davies

26': Fabinho fouled in the defensive half, free kick Union

Short corner by the Revs leads to a shot by Lee Nguyen, which never troubled Blake. Goal kick

24': Revolution Corner kick

23': A tricky Corner Kick leads to a Maidana in on net. His shot hits the side netting. Goal Kick

22': Union corner kick after a good shot by Barnetta

19': Revs have been trying to go at Fabinho and Marquez it looks like but both are doing a good job so far with the pressure

17': Blakes first test is a weak shot right to him. Easily collected

16': Revs with some sustained offensive posession at the moment

12': Revs possession was beginning to build but Fabinho was fouled for a Free Kick to the Union by the eighteen box

10': Union tempo beginning to build

9': Close! Barnetta with an opportunity off a bunch up in the box but puts it wide. Should have done better

8': Throw in for the Union deep in New England territory

7': nice run by Davies finds a open Fagundez inside the box but Diego puts it way over into the river end. Goal Kick Union

2': back and forth so far. Revs with much of the possession so far

Here we go, Kickoff, New England starts with it

Procession! Both teams walk onto the field as the national anthem will be played in a second

Crowd is a little thin tonight with the Eagles on tonight but still a decent showing tonight

That said the Union need three. It does not matter how they get it but they cannot accept less than three points

With NYCFC and Montreal losing, Union can take sixth place and only be four points behind the Revolution for fifth place

For the Union, it is good to see Wenger back in the 18. He should be able to be an impact sub for this team.

New England Substitutes: Knighton, Neumann, Alston, Kobayashi, Bunbury, Agudelo, Woodberry

New England Starting XI: Shuttleworth; Hall, Farrell, Goncalves, Tierney; Jones (c), Caldwell; Rowe, Nguyen, Fagundez; Davies

Philadelphia Substitutes: McCarthy, White, Creavalle, Lahoud, Wenger, Ayuk, Aristeguieta

Were here live at PPL Park! Lineups in a second!

Until gametime nears, feel free to follow and tweet predictions, comments,etc. to @VAVEL_UNION and we will answer back!

VAVEL's preview of tonight's game can be read here.

Curtin himself has said the “key to the match” for his Union side is to “really win the transition game going from offense to defense quickly, and vice versa, defense to offense quickly.” As Curtin alluded to here, the Philadelphia Union are at their best when they counter attack.

Another couple of players to watch here will be winger Andrew Wenger as well as goalkeeper Andre Blake. Blake will make his second MLS start of the year after last week’s win. To be fair, Blake was not tested much in the Montreal game. He should be tested a little more against a very talented New England team.

The key to watch here will be the relationship between Nogueira, Cristian Maidana and Tranquillo Barnetta. When Nogueira and Maidana are on the field together, the Union are a better overall team without much doubt. To add in a player with quality like Barnetta, the Union could have one of best groups of midfielders in Major League Soccer. However, when any new player is inserted into a lineup, there will always be a feeling out process. Keep an eye out for how Barnetta and Nogueira work together.

With the stakes explained, lets go into some keys for this game. Philadelphia Union midfielder Vincent Nogueira, if fit, will most likely get the start tonight after he played 24 minutes in last Saturday’s win over Montreal. By inserting Nogueira into the lineup, the Union will not go with two central defensive midfielders. Nogueira plays more of the number eight positon as opposed to the six. With this, a lot more will be shoveled onto the plate of either Brian Carroll or Michael Lahoud.

In his Wednesday press conference, Philadelphia manager Jim Curtin did not really acknowledge Philadelphia’s playoff chances. “We’re not in the playoff race right now,” Curtin said Wednesday. “Until you’re above that red line, we’re not even going to call or talk about the playoffs because we’ve done that in the past and that’s not what we’re going to do anymore.”

To add more about New England’s road woes, they currently average conceding 2.2 goals a game on the road while only scoring 1.1. To compare, the Revolution only give up 0.7 goals a game at Gillette Stadium while scoring 1.6 goals. Moreover, New England has been shutout four times on the road and have not scored more than two goals in any game on the road.

Because Montreal have four games more to play, this makes tonight’s matchup crucial. New England, who are seven points ahead of the Union, have only one game in hand and have only taken two points on the road from their last eight road games. With a win tonight and other results going their way, the Union could move over the red line into the sixth spot for the MLS playoffs.

Despite being a point behind Montreal for the last spot in the MLS Eastern Conference Playoffs, the Philadelphia Union have played four more games than the Impact. Montreal will have opportunities to increase their gap between the rest of the teams below the red line with their four games in hand.

This game is another de facto elimination game for the Union and their very slim chance of making the playoffs out of the Eastern Conference. As of 12:00PM EST, the Union sit on 27 points through 26 games, which is good enough for ninth place in the Eastern Conference. The teams above Philadelphia are: eighth place Orlando City (28 points/26 games), seventh place New York City FC (28 points/26 games), sixth place Montreal Impact FC (28 points/22 games and fifth place New England Revolution (34 points/25 games).

Last time these two teams met, the Revolution came back from a one goal halftime deficit to beat the Union 2-1. In that game, substitute Teal Bunbury was the catalyst as he racked up an assist as well as a goal.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL’s live coverage of the Philadelphia Union against the New England Revolution. I am Jordan Wohl (@jdwohl2) and will be live from the game keeping you up to date with what's happening. Kickoff is scheduled for around 7:00PM EST at PPL Park.