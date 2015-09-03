Predicting The USMNT Starting XI

The United States men's national team (USMNT) is facing Peru on Friday at RFK Stadium, and it is now time to dive into the mind of USMNT Head Coach Jurgen Klinsmann as he selects his starting eleven.

With two matches in September and only four days separating them, Klinsmann will have some choices to make. To add more pressure, the Captain Michael Bradley and Clint Dempsey is not on the current roster. They will arrive to camp for the match against Brazil on September 8th at Gillette Stadium.

So these 23 men he has now will have to make due. More importantly they still have to get a positive result against La Blanquirroja in the nation’s Capital.

Since Bradley is not in the camp, Klinsmann will need to find a new captain for this match. He has picked Jozy Altidore and Jermaine Jones before, and it is clear that those two will be in the race to captain the side against Peru.

However, that being said with Jones just returning to the national team, it will make Altidore a pretty clear cut choice to captain the Yanks.

A simple 4-4-2 is what can be expected the USMNT will be lining up on Friday.

GK: Brad Guzan

Yes, Tim Howard is back with the national team, but Klinsmann has made it public that he is sticking with Guzan. Not just for this match but also for the game against Brazil. The coach has even backed his goalie to the all-important Confederations Cup single-elimination game in October against Mexico.

However, a bad performance against Los Incas might make Klinsmann change his mind and go back to the veteran Howard.

DEF: Geoff Cameron, Omar Gonzalez, Matt Besler and Greg Garza

A veteran backline will be displayed against Peru. The only youngster is Garza, but with leaders at the center back position, he will be stable.

In the 2015 Gold Cup, the Yanks defense looked shaky for the entire tournament, as they finished in fourth place. The USMNT recorded their worst performance since the 2000 Gold Cup; where they were eliminated by Colombia in the quarterfinals.

The experiment of John Brooks and Venture Alvarado has been put on pause for now. It will not be surprising if the two get their chances in the early stages of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifications.

For now it is time to let the veterans take command of the defense once more.

MID: DeAndre Yedlin, Danny Williams, Jones and Alejandro Bedoya

This midfield is designed to keep position and build an attack that comes down the middle. However, if they need to stretch the field Yedlin’s pace will give the Yanks that extra gear and option. The last thing Klinsmann needs is to get his attack neutralized by Peru clogging the middle.

The last time that happened to the U.S. offense was against Jamaica in the Gold Cup. Yes, they attacked plenty of times, but it really did not seem to trouble the Reggae Boyz that much. The USMNT midfield will need to be more creative against the stingy Incas defense to not repeat history.

FWD: Altidore (C) and Aron Johannsson

Altidore is coming off the bench for Toronto FC but he is scoring. Johannsson has just completed a move to Bundesliga side, SV Werder Bremen and has played three games thus far and he has already opened his scoring account for his new club.

Between the three other strikers called into the camp: Gyasi Zardes, Bobby Wood and Andrew Wooten have combined for 21 caps. Altidore and Johannsson have 100 caps between them.

It is say to safe that the former teammates of AZ Alkmaar will start the game. However, the other three will see some time in this match.

Prediction: USA 2, Peru 1

This starting XI will not produce high flying action, but instead a grind out victory for the Yanks at the nation’s Capital. However, a big or a narrow victory for the USMNT is exactly what the doctor order to help forget the disappointing Gold Cup.

“Obviously it happened what happened in the Gold Cup,” Klinsmann told MLS Soccer. “We don’t want to get deeper into that topic; there’s still a little bit of anger in me.”