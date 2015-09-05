Jozy Altidore Leads USMNT To Comeback Victory Over Peru

Captain Jozy Altidore put on the cape and bagged a brace in a nine minute span to come back and defeat Peru 2-1 on Friday night at RFK Stadium.

The 25-year-old forward scored the winning goal at the 68th minute. However, the play did not unfold as plan or quickly for the captain.

He began the play by sending the speedy DeAndre Yedlin into the right hand corner of the penalty box. Yedlin then eluded a Peruvian defender by cutting back; the captain followed the play and was soon in the perfect position to score.

Yedlin saw an open Alitdore and sent a low accurate cross to the 25-year-old veteran. It seemed destined that the striker was going to bury the ball into the back of the net, but at the last second a defender completed his slide tackle and cleared the danger.

The Toronto FC forward did not give up on the play, as he continued to move towards the mouth of the goal.

While Gyasi Zardes collected the loose ball inside the box at the left hand side, he started to run towards the end line, but then quickly crossed the ball to the center. His pass was deflected, but Altidore continued his run and hammered the ball into the back of the net to give the USMNT the 2-1 lead.

After scoring the eventual game winner, a relief Alitdore celebrated and was not able to stop smiling.

"Confidence…confidence,” Altidore told MLS Soccer, after delivering the victory against Peru for the Yanks. "You love talking about that, huh? Man, look, I’m just happy to get back out there. I felt much better on the field, obviously, coming off the injury; I feel much better now. I’m just happy to win the game and be a part of a winning effort.”

However, the game did not start well for the USMNT. Los Incas started the game aggressively as they dominated possession of the ball. Their efforts were awarded early in the match.

Peruvian striker Daniel Chávez received the ball near the top of the box. He then took advantage of U.S. center back Omar Gonzalez making the mistake of giving him space. The 27-year-old forward quickly turned and fired a shot. Gonzalez still managed to deflect the shot, but the danger was not over.

The shot flew high in the air; suddenly the ball began to drop and was heading directly into the net. USMNT goalie Brad Guzan was caught off guard by the drastic movement of the ball, in result Peru took the 1-0 lead at the 20th minute.

The United States kept their composure after going down a goal, and began to attack La Blanquirroja. The Yanks offensive surge was led by: Zardes creativity, Yedlin’s pace, Altidore’s persistent and Jones' determination and power. It resulted with five shots and two of the six U.S. corners.

However, their momentum failed to produce goal. A big part was due to Peru’s goalie Pedro Gallese making two of his three saves to send Los Incas into the break with the 1-0 lead.

In the second half, the United States continued their attack and was awarded a penalty at the 58th minute. Altidore was brought down in the box after flicking the ball in the air to get by the Peruvian defender.

The captain stepped up and fired the ball into the bottom right hand corner. However, Gallese was there to stop it again. Unfortunately for Gallese, the ball bounced right into the path of Altidore. The forward wasted no time and blasted the ball into the net to tie the game 1-1 at the 59th minute.

The game opened up after the Yanks tied it, both nations fought to control the tempo but the USMNT prevailed. A few minutes later Altidore was at it again and scored the winning goal to secure the 2-1 comeback, while also ending the Americans two game losing streak in the process.

“Jozy’s coming from a little bit of a difficult couple of weeks or months after the Gold Cup,” USMNT Head Coach Jurgen Klinsmann told MLS Soccer after the game. “Getting back into a rhythm with Toronto, coming off the bench here and there. The hope was really kind of seeing the maximum [he could play]. We said, ‘We’ll see how that goes,’ and I was actually surprised that he went [the full 90.] It’s just great to have him back."

The Yanks will now need to move on and turn their attention to Brazil. They will face the five-time World Cup champions on Tuesday at Gillette Stadium at 8 P.M. ET and 5 P.M. PT.

La Blanquirroja will be facing CONMEBOL rivals Colombia on Tuesday at Red Bull Arena at 8 P.M. ET and 5 P.M. PT.

Highlights provided by US Soccer.