Jozy Altidore Leads USMNT To Comeback Victory Over Peru
Captain Jozy Altidore celebrates his second goal against Peru on Friday at RFK Stadium. (Photo provided by Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports.)

Captain Jozy Altidore put on the cape and bagged a brace in a nine minute span to come back and defeat Peru 2-1 on Friday night at RFK Stadium.

The 25-year-old forward scored the winning goal at the 68th minute. However, the play did not unfold as plan or quickly for the captain.

He began the play by sending the speedy DeAndre Yedlin into the right hand corner of the penalty box. Yedlin then eluded a Peruvian defender by cutting back; the captain followed the play and was soon in the perfect position to score.

Yedlin saw an open Alitdore and sent a low accurate cross to the 25-year-old veteran. It seemed destined that the striker was going to bury the ball into the back of the net, but at the last second a defender completed his slide tackle and cleared the danger.

The Toronto FC forward did not give up on the play, as he continued to move towards the mouth of the goal.

While Gyasi Zardes collected the loose ball inside the box at the left hand side, he started to run towards the end line, but then quickly crossed the ball to the center. His pass was deflected, but Altidore continued his run and hammered the ball into the back of the net to give the USMNT the 2-1 lead.

After scoring the eventual game winner, a relief Alitdore celebrated and was not able to stop smiling.  