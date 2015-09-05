NWSL: The Western New York Flash End Season With A Victory

For the Western New York Flash, they ended the 2015 National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) on a high note with a 3-2 victory over the Portland Thorns on Friday night at the Sahlen’s Stadium.

The Flash avoided the Thorns sweeping them this season. New York’s midfielder Samantha Mewis scored the eventual game-winning goal in the 24th minute. The crafty midfielder started the play by stealing the ball near the center of the field. Then Mewis took off towards the goal; she ran past one defender and kept the second one guessing as she entered the penalty box.

Mewis lined up her shot and blasted the ball into the bottom right hand corner to give the Flash the 3-0 lead.

“I think the team was just really eager to finish the season with a win,” Flash head coach Aaran Lines told NWSL after the victory. “We had a great crowd tonight, which was really important. We’ve had a tough season in phases and we’ve been good in phases. This team has shown they can beat anyone, on any given day. Today was a good day, against a quality Portland side that came in here.”

New York from the very start of the game took control. As they jumped to an early lead with midfielder Halimatu Ayinde tapping the ball into an open net to make it 1-0 for New York at the 6th minute.

Flash’s forward Michelle Heyman ran down the left hand side of the field and into the penalty box. She then quickly sent a low cross to a cutting Aylinde, where she finished the play with the opening goal.

The hot start for the home team continued as they doubled their lead two minutes later. Striker Jasmyne Spencer displayed a clinical touch on the ball as she buried the volley in full stride to give the Flash a 2-0 lead at the 8th minute.

Then Mewis officially made it a blowout by scoring the third goal before 30 minutes passed. New York appeared to be running away with the game, until Jodie Taylor made it 3-1 at the 28th minute.

U.S. international Alex Morgan centered the ball right into the patch of cutting Taylor. The forward then tapped the ball into the net to bring the Flash back to reality.

After that goal, both clubs went after each other. Both of the teams played without any hesitation since they were out of the playoffs. Not to mention this match was the finale of the NWSL season for both the Flash and the Thorns.

The back and forth tempo continued, but it seemed the game was going to end 3-1. However, right before the referee ended the season for both clubs, Portland’s forward Allie Long made it 3-2 at the 92nd minute. Long scored her 10th goal of the season, finishing her in the top three of scorers for the NWSL campaign.

Regardless that the Flash’s three goal lead evaporated to just one, they still managed to hold on and end the season with a 3-2 home victory.

Highlights provided by the NWSL.