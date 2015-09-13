Seattle Sounders, San Jose Earthquakes Fight To Stalemate In Crucial Western Conference Battle

SAN JOSE -- The San Jose Earthquakes looked to complete a season sweep of Seattle Sounders FC Saturday night at home, however this game was different than the previous two. Seattle had Obafemi Martins, Clint Dempsey, and Nelson Valdez all in the Starting XI, the first time any of those stars had been in lineups against the 'Quakes.

They proved an equal match. After a scoreless first 70, Fatai Alashe put SJ up 1-0 with a header off a free kick cross from Matias Perez Garcia, finally beating Stefan Frei to the left side of the net.

However, the Sounders were able to equalize in the 82nd, when newcomer Andreas Ivanschitz, who came on as a substitute for Brad Evans at half time to make his Seattle debut, whipped in a fantastic cross. Zach Scott slashed a header at net, where David Bingham made a fantastic save, however the volley came right to Oba Martins, who tapped the ball in from the right side of the net to equalize the match at 1-1.

It was no ordinary tap, as Martins made a Go-Go-Gadget style reaction to a ball that was going away from net, making contact with the ball effortlessly while facing away from the goal and directing his half-bicycle kick perfectly into the net for a stunning equalizer.

This match was dead even throughout, as evident by the stat sheet as a whole. Possession was near 50-50, along with shots on target and passing accuracy. Seattle's attack of Dempsey, Martins, and Valdez was clicking, but couldn't make the final moves to break past Bingham and gain an advantage on San Jose.

Sounders FC's first chance came in the 16th minute, when Martins gained possession on a 2-on-2 fast break alongside Dempsey. Oba drove left, then fired a weak cross that couldn't quite make it all the way to his attacking mate and was cleared away.

Clint Dempsey had a shot in the 20th minute, when one thing led to another and the USA star had a one-on-one with defender Clarence Goodson. Dempsey evaded Goodson with a sidestep to the right, but when Clint wound up for a shot on goal at David Bingham, Goodson heroically dove in the way of the shot to prevent a possible score.

Old school Oba and Deuce were back at it in the 35th, but the Nigerian's final through ball for midfielder/defender and captain Brad Evans was just long and slid through for a goal kick.

San Jose's best chance in the first half came in the 37th minute, when Chris Wondolowski struck the post with his turnaround left-footed strike front the front right portion of the box after an absolutely clinical passing series from the Earthquakes. The shot caromed of the back post after getting by Stefan Frei and was eventually cleared by Seattle.

Sounders defender Roman Torres landed awkwardly after a missed header in the 42nd minute, and unfortunately had to be carted off the pitch on a stretcher. He was replaced by Zach Scott, who made his 100th MLS appearance with the sub.

Goodson tried a bicycle kick in first-half stoppage time, but his attempt was wide. After a scoreless first half, both teams were itching to get on the board.

A close call occurred in the Sounders box in the 56th, when a set piece ricocheted to the wide open foot of Anibal Godoy. Out of nowhere came Nelson Valdez, who miraculously slid in front of the shot attempt in a fantastic clearance that could be voted Save of the Week. Why not have him do more for Seattle?

Oniel Fisher warranted a yellow card in the 68th minute for pulling down Cordell Cato on the right wing. Fisher, who had a great overall performance, was picked on often in this match.

Alashe scored his goal in the 70th, and that is when Andreas Ivanschitz began his push on the left wing for Seattle, firing in numerous crosses to Lamar Neagle and Chad Marshall that nearly resulted in equalizers. Oba finally made it level in the 82nd to relieve interim manager Brian Schmetzer.

Goodson spent some time down on the pitch through the start of stoppage time, but returned for an exciting finale to the match. Chris Wondolowski tried for a header at the last second, but he couldn't convert his chance and the match ended as a 1-1 draw.

The Sounders face Vancouver Whitecaps FC in a Cascadia matchup next Saturday, while San Jose face Montreal Impact on Wednesday.