United States, Mexico Release Provisional Squads For CONCACAF Cup

35 names have been selected from the United States and Mexico with a final list of 23 names set to be announced by USMNT manager Jurgen Klinsmann and interm manager Ricardo ''Tuca'' Ferretti by October 1st.

The CONCACAF Cup, which takes place on Saturday, October 10th at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, is a playoff between the winners of the 2013 and 2015 Gold Cups that will determine who will be the region’s representative at the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia.

A strong list has been released by the Mexicans with 19 names playing in Mexico, six of which have been coached by Ferretti at his club Tigres, and another 16 playing outside of Liga MX. For the United States, Klinsmann has put 16 names that play in Major League Soccer with one playing in NCAA and 18 playing outside of America.

The list goes as follows:

United States

Goalkeepers (4) - Brad Guzan (Aston Villa/England); Bill Hamid (D.C. United/USA); Tim Howard (Everton/England); Nick Rimando (Real Salt Lake/USA)

Defenders (12) – Ventura Alvarado (Club America/Mexico); DaMarcus Beasley (Houston Dynamo/USA); Matt Besler (Sporting Kansas City/USA); John Brooks (Hertha Berlin/Germany); Geoff Cameron (Stoke City/England); Brad Evans (Seattle Sounders FC/USA); Greg Garza (Atlas/Mexico); Omar Gonzalez (LA Galaxy/USA); Michael Orozco (Club Tijuana/Mexico); Tim Ream (Fulham/England); Jonathan Spector (Birmingham City/England); DeAndre Yedlin (Sunderland/England)

Midfielders (12) – Kyle Beckerman (Real Salt Lake/USA); Alejandro Bedoya (Nantes/France); Michael Bradley (Toronto FC/Canada); Joe Corona (Veracruz/Mexico); Mix Diskerud (New York City FC/USA); Fabian Johnson (Borussia Mönchengladbach/Germany); Jermaine Jones (New England Revolution/USA); Alfredo Morales (FC Ingolstadt/Germany); Lee Nguyen (New England Revolution/USA); Danny Williams (Reading/England); Gyasi Zardes (LA Galaxy/USA); Graham Zusi (Sporting Kansas City/USA)

Forwards (7) – Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC/Canada); Clint Dempsey (Seattle Sounders FC/USA); Alan Gordon (LA Galaxy/USA); Aron Johannsson (Werder Bremen/Germany); Jordan Morris (Stanford University/USA); Chris Wondolowski (San Jose Earthquakes/USA); Bobby Wood (Union Berlin/Germany)

Mexico

Goalkeepers (4) – Guillermo Ochoa (Malaga/Spain); Moises Munoz (Club America/Mexico); Alfredo Talavera (Toluca/Mexico); Jonathan Orozco (Monterrey/Mexico)



Defenders (10) – Paul Aguilar (Club America/Mexico); Diego Reyes (Real Sociedad/Spain); Rafael Marquez (Hellas Verona/Italy); Hector Moreno (PSV Eindhoven/Netherlands); Miguel Layun (Porto/Portugal); Hector Herrera (Porto, Portugal); Oswaldo Alanis (Guadalajara/Mexico); Arturo Rivas (Tigres/Mexico); Miguel Herrera (Pachuca/Mexico); Jorge Torres Nilo (Tigres/Mexico)



Midfielders (9) – Israel Jimenez (Tigres/Mexico); Andres Guardado (PSV Eindhoven; Netherlands); Jose Juan Vazquez (Leon/Mexico); Jesus Duenas (Tigres/Mexico); Javier Aquino (Tigres/Mexico); Jonathan Dos Santos (Villarreal/ Spain); Luis Montes (Leon/Mexico); Carlos Pena (Leon/Mexico); Javier Guemez (Club America/Mexico)

Forwards (9) – Oribe Peralta (Club America/Mexico); Raul Jimenez (Benfica/Portugal); Carlos Vela (Real Sociedad/Spain); Carlos Esquivel (Toluca/Mexico); Jesus Corona (Porto/Portugal); Javier Hernandez (Bayer Leverkusen/Germany); Elias Hernandez (Leon/Mexico); Jurgen Damm (Tigres/Mexico); Giovani Dos Santos (LA Galaxy/United States)