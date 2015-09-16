FC Dallas Take On Sporting Kansas City In Heavyweight Match-up

A massive Western Conference battle will take place on Friday at Sporting Park, when Sporting Kansas City and FC Dallas meet for the third time this season.

The home team is currently in a funk. Kansas City has lost four out of their last five games giving up 13 goals in the process. The last match Kansas won was at home against the Vancouver Whitecaps FC, they won 4-3 on Aug. the 15th. Since then life in MLS has not been so pleasant for Sporting.

Dallas is on a three game winning streak. The month of Aug. started rough for Dallas as they lost to the LA Galaxy and Vancouver. The month changed for them when they faced Real Salt Lake at home on August 29th. They defeated RSL 2-0, and have now beaten the Columbus Crew on the road 3-0 and recently New York City FC 2-1 at home.

That being said, Dallas has struggled to defeat Sporting in Kansas. It has been four years since the Hoops have tasted victory on the home grounds of Sporting. Since they won 3-2 on August 27th, 2011 back when the stadium was named LIVESTRONG Sporting Park. Since then, Dallas has lost three games and tied once. The Hoops have only scored four times in that stretch and have given up 13 goals.

This is the best time for Dallas to end their winless streak at Sporting Park since Kansas City is limping into this game. Additionally, the Hoops need to get the three points to keep up with the Whitecaps who are in first place in the Supporters' Shield race with 48 points. Dallas is in second with 47. Sporting is in fifth place with 41 points and only seven games left Sporting cannot afford to keep sliding.

The road to victory for Dallas

The defense is going have to withstand the early barrage that will be coming from Sporting. Kansas City is desperate to end the skid they are currently on, not to mention that Kansas City forward Dom Dwyer had his red card rescinded, which will bring more motivation to Sporting.

Dallas will need to win the battle of the midfield. If they are able to do that, then they can unleash their speedsters and force SKC to make mistakes.

The road to victory for Sporting Kansas City

They cannot let the talented midfield of Dallas gain momentum in the match. If the Hoops engine begins to pick up steam it might be a long night at Sporting Park for Kansas City. That being said the home team will need to take advantage of the ruckus that is Sporting Park and jump ahead early in the game. Taking an early lead will make Dallas become unsettled and the fans in the “Blue Hell” go crazy.

Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 1-3 FC Dallas

Fabian Castillo, Blas Pérez, Michael Barrios, Tesho Akindele and David Texeira will be too much for the bewildered Sporting defense to handle. Losing this match might drop Kansas City to seventh place if the Portland Timbers and the San Jose Earthquakes win thier matches in week 29 of MLS.