New York City FC 2-0 Toronto FC: Flawless New York Trample Toronto

Toronto’s winless streak extends to seven games after the Reds lost 2-0 to an impressive NYCFC side that were missing David Villa.

Frank Lampard opened his MLS account with a cool half-volley in the 21st minute, and Patrick Mullins rounded off the win with a bullet header from a delightful Andrea Pirlo corner deep into the second half.

The Reds looked threatening in the opening stages at Yankee Stadium, and the main man Sebastian Giovinco was at the certain of the attack. The Italian tested Josh Saunders early on in the seventh minute with a looping shot from distance, but NYCFC’s man between the sticks did well to punch the ball out for a corner. City responded well though. Patrick Mullins, who was filling in for the injured David Villa, turned from his marker from outside the penalty box, but his curling effort flew wide.

NYCFC kept the early pressure going as the half progressed. Ned Grabavoy linked up well with Chris Wingert in the 17th minute to set the left back through on goal, however his shot from a tight angle was parried away by Chris Konopka, and the danger was cleared.

The deadlock was broken by Frank Lampard, who at last opened his account in the MLS after five games for his new team. Andrea Pirlo played the ball into RJ Allen, the fullback kept the danger alive with an overhead pass to Lampard, who was at the right place at the right time, and the veteran midfielder volleyed the ball on the bounce past Konopka, to give New York the lead.

Toronto responded well though, as Marco Delgado found some space down the right wing to tee up Michael Bradley inside the penalty box, but the Toronto captain fired wide and missed a perfect opportunity to level the game up. Jozy Altidore was next to try his luck at finding an equalizer, as the USA international managed to get a shot off on the turn, but Saunders was there to make a great save to deny Altidore.

Saunders was forced into another crucial save when Bradley bombed down the NYC midfield, before lashing a shot from distance, however Saunders was there again to make the save.

NYC came close to a second when the hosts went on a promising, quick counter attack after Pirlo had one possession in the midfield, however Andrew Jacobson’s final shot sailed just high over the bar. Jacobson was involved with play again, this time on the other side of the pitch when Bradley found a way into the penalty box, and rounded Saunders who had sprang off his goal line early, however Bradley’s delivery into the path of Altidore was well cleared by Jacobson, who timed his diving header well, and the ball spun out for a corner.

The opening 15 minutes of the second half provided little chances from either teams, it wasn’t until the 60th minute when Giovinco stepped up for a free kick from 30 yards out that either keeper was tested. The Italian’s free kick went through the wall, but Saunders held on strong, and deflected the shot away.

Saunders was called to NYC’s aid again when Giovinco stepped up for another free kick in a similar position to his first, and just like his first one, Saunders dealt with the shot with ease.

Lampard should had doubled his tally in the 66th minute when Grabavoy and NYC’s captain for the evening linked up well on the counter attack, that saw Grabavoy tee the ball up to Lampard in the penalty box, but his connection with the ball was poor, and Konopka saved the shot with ease.

Saunders remained occupied in the NYC penalty box when Bradley got off two powerful strikes from distance, both of which were expertly saved by Saunders. On the other end of the pitch, substitute Poku nearly made an instant impact as the Ghanaian glided past the Toronto defense, before giving the ball to Patrick Mullins inside the box, however Konopka smothered his strike.

The second goal for New York was coming, and it came in the form of Patrick Mullins in the 77th minute. Pirlo sent in beautiful corner from the right side that found the head of Mullins, who did well to beat his marker in the box, and headed the ball past Konopka, to all but seal the three points for NYCFC.

The win for New York means that City have a slim chance of making the final play-off spot, however due to Monreal Impact’s schedule, their fate is now out of their hands.