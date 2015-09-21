Becky Sauerbrunn Named NWSL Defender of the Year

Becky Sauerbrunn has done it again. She has done what again? She has been named the NWSL Defender of the Year for the third straight year. The FC Kansas City center back is the only NWSL player to earn that award in the three year existence of the league.

Sauerbrunn, 30, missed nine of Kansas City’s 20 games this year due to the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Canada this past summer. During the 11 games she played for Kansas City, the team recorded five of its league leading nine shutouts. She also helped the team only concede 20 goals in 20 games.

She was also part of the Blues record-tying four-match shutout streak from August 8th to August 27th. That equaled the record set earlier in the season by Kansas City as well as by Sky Blue FC in 2013. During that streak, Kansas City had back-to-back matches in which Sauerbrunn and her teammates did not allow a shot on goal.

Sauerbrunn is widely considered the best defender in the world. She helped the United States women’s national team win their third Women’s World Cup this past summer. She was a key member of the United States defense as they only allowed three goals all tournament. A streak that reached 540 minutes until Japan scored on them in the 27th minute of the Final.

Sauerbrunn and Kansas City will take on Seattle Reign on October 1st at Providence Park in Portland, OR. This will be the second straight season that the two teams will square off in the final. Kansas City walked away with a 2-1 win last year in front of Seattle’s fans. Kansas City has a great chance to walk away with it for the second straight season with Sauerbrunn at center back. It should be a great contest.

The NWSL awards are voted on by a selection of journalists that cover the league on a consistent basis, club officials, players and fans.