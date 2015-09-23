Chicago Fire's Sean Johnson, Eric Gehrig Ruled Out For Rest Of MLS Season

Today the Chicago Fire announced that Sean Johnson and Eric Gehrig are both out for the season due to the injury.

Gehrig suffered a navicular stress fracture and will have surgery on Friday. Although the defender wasn't at 100% health every game for Chicago, he was a key player for Chicago and was ready whenever called on. He started 25 games for the Fire and now Chicago will have to go into the bench to replace Gehrig.

Johnson, who recently got a call up from the USMNT against Brazil, suffered a labral tear in his shoulder, but won't require surgery. Although he had to fight for his spot against veteran Jon Busch, Johnson played 21 games for Chicago and had 4 shutouts in those games.

It will be key losses for the Fire's backline as they head down the final stretch of the season. This will further add to the Fire's problems at the back as they have surrendered up bad goals throughout the season.

Sitting last in the Eastern Conference table, it was a good idea to shut down both Gehrig and Johnson for the rest of the season. Especially for Johnson, since he is still a player in his prime and has shown potential to be a solid goalkeeper in the MLS.

Gehrig was a solid presence at the back for Chicago. For a team that changed its lineup from game to game, Gehrig at the back represented some steadiness for this team.

With Frank Yallop's exit, 2016 will be a new season for the Chicago Fire. But they still have to get through 2015. The Fire has been reeling as they have been on a three game losing streak. Chicago has to be thankful that the MLS doesn't have relegation/promotion system otherwise the Fire would be in real trouble.