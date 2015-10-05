Jurgen Klinsmann Names 23-Man Squad For CONCACAF Cup Against Mexico

The final roster has been finalized for the big United States match against bitter rivals Mexico in the CONCACAF Cup to see who will represent the region in the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia.

Experienced squad

Experienced is the right word for this squad. In this squad, there are seven players with 50 or more caps and four - DaMarcus Beasley, Michael Bradley, Clint Dempsey, Tim Howard – that have made over 100 appearances for the United States. A total of 16 players in this group were a part of the USA’s 2014 FIFA World Cup roster.

The most notable omissions from this important roster include Omar Gonzalez of the Los Angeles Galaxy and Mix Diskerud of New York City FC, who both have been great players for the national teams in the last few years. Other players out include Joe Corona, Alfredo Morales, Bill Hamid, John Brooks, Greg Garza, Lee Nguyen, Alan Gordon, Aron Jóhannsson, Jordan Morris and Bobby Wood.

List

Goalkeepers (3): Brad Guzan (Aston Villa), Tim Howard (Everton), Nick Rimando (Real Salt Lake)

Defenders (9): Ventura Alvarado (Club América), DaMarcus Beasley (Houston Dynamo), Matt Besler (Sporting Kansas City), Geoff Cameron (Stoke City), Brad Evans (Seattle Sounders), Fabian Johnson (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Michael Orozco (Club Tijuana), Tim Ream (Fulham), Jonathan Spector (Birmingham City)

Midfielders (7): Kyle Beckerman (Real Salt Lake), Alejandro Bedoya (Nantes), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Jermaine Jones (New England Revolution), Danny Williams (Reading), DeAndre Yedlin (Sunderland), Graham Zusi (Sporting Kansas City)

Forwards (4): Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC), Clint Dempsey (Seattle Sounders), Chris Wondolowski (San Jose Earthquakes), Gyasi Zardes (LA Galaxy)

The match will kick off Saturday, October 10, at 6:30 p.m. PT at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, and will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1, FOX Sports GO, Univision and the Univision Deportes Network.