Score USA - Mexico in 2015 CONCACAF Cup (2-3)

118' GOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLL MEXICO!!!!!!!!!!! AGUILAR WITH THE ABSOLUTE SCREAMER!!! SURELY THAT'S IT!!!

116' ... hits the wall and an offside ended the move.

115' Free kick in a very dangerous area for the States coming up...

113' A quick little one-two was nearly executed to perfection by Beasly and Bradley; but the latter's return pass was over hit.

110' Bobby Wood's header came close but flew just over the top of the cross bar.

108' GOAL GOAL GOAL GOAL!!!!! BOBBY WOOD FINDS THE BACK OF THE NET AND WE ARE LEVEL ONCE MORE!!!

107' Jesus Corona wih his first attempt on target that went over the goal.

Second half of extra time has gotten underway now.

105' Mexico oozing with confidence after that goal. Passing the ball with ease and moving into space freely.

102' Cross from Pertla is caught by Guzan.

97' GOOOAAAAAAALLLLLL MEXICO!!!!!! ORIBE PERALTA BREAKS THE DEADLOCK!!!

95' DeAndre Yedlin was breaking towards the middle of the pitch when Guemez knocked him over, getting a yellow card for his efforts.

94' Peralta gets in behind the defense forcing Guzan to make a save that Besler eventually cleared for a corner.

91' Bradley's shot was deflected slightly and Munoz caught the ball comfortably.

We are off to extra time!!!!

90 +2' Aguilar tries a shot from an acute angle that was always rising over the frame of the goal.

Three minutes of stoppage time to end regulation.

88' For the first time, in what seems like a long time, the States moved the ball up the pitch. Bradley chipped the ball over the top of the defense. Unfortunately, there was no one making a run to get onto the ball.

85' After the subs, play has died down immensly. Mexico has had the majority of the possession but has done nothing with it.

78' Gyasi Zardes will be making way for DeAndre Yedlin. The Galaxy forward had a quiet game and rightly substituted off the pitch.

73' Mexico gets a shot on traget finally though Raul Jimenez, but it is weak and straight at Guzan.

69' A ball hit the hand of Hernadez after Beasley mistimed his jump that would have been a dangerous scoring opportunity for El Tri.

67' Diego Reyes takes a hard hit to the head from a rocket off of Altidore's boot that deflected out for a corner.

63' Guardado hits his second shot of the night that soares into row z.

62' Jermaine Jones and Oribe Peralta clashed heads with the duo collapsing to the ground. After a brief stoppage in play, they are both okay to carry on.

59' Chicharito should have given his nation the lead, tried to be too cute infront of goal and as a result, the ball went out for a goal kick. Huge missed opportunity.

56' After a corner kick, Clint Dempsey was a little slow to get up off the ground but looks fine to continue on for now.

53' Kyle Beckerman picks up a yellow for a retaliation challenge.

51' Munoz makes a big save on a shot from Altidore, Beasly was close to the rebound and was judged to be offside.

50' Altidore comes in to make a great block to force a second corner.

48' Beasly gives away the first corner of the match.

47' Brad Guzan makes a huge stop!!!

46' Here we go!!

We are still wating for Mexico to come out of the locker room and once they do, the second half will commence.

And that's the half!!! Geoff Cameron canceled out Javier Hernandez' goal and things are level at 1 at the break.

1 minute of stoppage time has been added to end this half.

44' Hector Moreno receives Mexico's third yellow of the night with the US getting a dangerous free kick.... Bradley tries to go near post but Munoz is up to the challenge.

41' This time, Zardes whips in the ball from the right to Altidore who's touch fires the ball over the top of the goal.

39' DeMarcus Beasley makes a great run from the left to get into the box and Bradley's pass finds him, but the effort was too close to Moises Munoz.

37' Oribe Perlata dives for a header that goes wide of the frame. He's been very active in this first half of play.

34' Peralta goes hard into Guzan and as Matt Besler was pulling up the Mexican forward, tempers flared with both sides needing to be seperated.

33' Space is created by MIchael Bradley and his effort from the top of the box misses just wide of the right post.

32' A first-time cross from Hernandez sails through the box and Zardes is able to clear it.

27' Jozy Altidore got cleaned out by a tough challenge, limped a little getting up, but seems to be moving better now.

25' Guardado tries an audacious shot from well beyond the area, but Guzan was able to react quick enough to get down to the turf and smoother the ball.

23' Brad Guzan comes out to punch the ball away, does not get all of it, continues to chase the ball and does eventually get enough of it to clear the danger far enough down the pitch after he had to get outside of the box.

21' Paul Aguilar was issued a yellow card after the play had stopped for taking down Jermain Jones earlier.

19' A foul was awarded to Mexico after Chicharito got taken down from behind.

15' The US will get a free kick from 22 yards out on the left side of the pitch with Michael Bradley standing over the ball....HE FINDS THE HEAD OF GEOFF CAMERON AND THE USA EQUALIZES!!!!

14' Cross from Gyasi Zardes finds no one in particular and gives the ball back to the opposition for the time being.

12' Mexico gets a break as Kyle Beckerman picks up a foul after the US had a bit of the ball inside the final third of the pitch.

10' GOOOOAAAALLL MEXICO!!!!! Brad Guzan gets pulled off his line and Oribe Peralta squared it back to Hernandez who fired the ball into the empty net.

8' Javier Guemez with a nice bit of skill to keep the becore a cross from Paul Aguilar whips a cross in towards the area that no one was able to get onto the end of the inswinger.

6' Beasley then draws a foul to alleviate the pressure a little.

6' Big shouts for handball in the Mexican box, but nothing given.

5' Hernandez called for being offside.

3' Both sides trying to utilize the wings early but just lacking that final touch on the ball to start.

3' USA gets a free kick from the middle of the pitch, and they restart quickly.

1' Neat little build up from Mexico ends in a goal kick for Brad Guzan.

1' WE ARE UNDERWAY FROM THE ROSE BOWL!!!

Both sides are walking onto the pitch! Anthems, then kickoff!

Mexico takes to the field and a loud cheer comes from the crowd.

The United States squad is now on the field for their warm ups! Less than an hour away until kick off!

Now for the Mexico starting XI: Munoz; Aguilar, Reyes, Moreno, Layun; Herrera, Marquez, Guardado; Jimenez, Hernandez, Peralta​

Up first, USA: Guzan; Johnson, Cameron, Besler, Beasley; Jones, Beckerman, Bradley (c), Zardes; Dempsey, Altidore

Here are the starting line-ups!

Jermain Jones should be starting in the mniddle of the pitch alongside Kyle Beckerman. For Jones, his responsibility will be to be physical with the Mexican forwards. However, if he picks up an early yellow for a reckless challenge, then do not be surprised if Mexico tries to exploit this and run straight at him.

The United States will need to play a physical brand of soccer if the are going to get past a speedy Mexican side. If they try to keep up with the quickness of their opposition, they will be played off the park.

With an hour before kick off, the stadium is slowly filling in nicely. The Mexico National Team bussed in a little while ago and the two teams will be coming out for warmups soon.

"It's something more than soccer. I've lived it as a fan, as a professional, on the pitch, off it and I think everybody feels the excitement this match generates. It's a game that shouldn't be missed," said Hector Moreno of the rivalry between the two nations.

Jurgen Klinsmann on the streak versus Mexico heading into today’s match, “There’s no reason for [the streak],” Klinsmann said. “There’s a lot of respect for Mexico, always. How we approach them, how we analyze them, there’s admiration for them, for their individual players, for their program, for what they’ve done over so many years and for this rivalry. And every time you get to another clash, which happens tomorrow night, you start at 0-0 again. You have no idea how it will end, and that’s the exciting part about football. You can’t predict.”

On the importance of the Confederations Cup from Michael Bradley, “It’s a dry run for the World Cup. You get to spend time in the country a year before, you play in the stadiums, you stay in the hotels, you get a feel for what the weather is like and the way things work … In South Africa we arrived for the World Cup feeling like we had been there before and we knew what to expect. You can’t understate how important that feeling is.”

As mentioned earlier, Chicharito will be one of key players to stop if the United States wants to advance and here is what Matt Besler had to say about the man he is supposed to stop, “He makes it hard on you because he never gives you a play off. Always takes chances in behind. His runs are very well timed, so as a defender you always have to be aware of where he is, and you have to stay locked in for 90-plus minutes."

If there is anyone who needs redemption it is San Jose Earthquakes striker Chris Wondolowski. In last summer’s World Cup, he missed a sitter right before full time that would have more than likely clinched the win against Belgium. Should he find the back of the net against his nation’s most hated rivals, those memories will soon fade away.

Jozy Altidore has had a very inconsistent season thus far for his club, Toronto FC. There are times on the pitch where he looks like one of the best forwards in the league. When he gets the service he needs, which will come from Clint Dempsey, Gyasi Zardes and company, Altidore will have the confidence he needs to push his nation towards victory.

Reports came out yesterday saying that Alejandro Bedoya will not be available for today’s huge clash as he picked up a knock in training. The Nantes midfielder is very versatile and can slot into many different positions in the starting eleven, his veteran presence will be hugely missed. As a result, it will be 1. FC Union Berlin forward Bobby Wood who will replace the midfielder.

Even though he is just 23 years of age, Diego Reyes will be key along the back five should Rafa Marquez not be fit enough to play. The Real Sociedad central defender has played in every minute of the season for his club and has been getting fantastic experience playing against some of the best forwards in the world.

Right now, however, Mexico has a bit of an injury bug with Giovani dos Santos unable to play in today’s match as he is recovering from an ankle injury. Andres Guardado and Rafa Marquez are hoping to be fit as they are recovering from minor knocks. The former was one of the most influential during the Gold Cup. Without him, Mexico will struggle a little bit more as he is able to create his own chances from nothing while providing service to Chicharito.

Javier Hernandez, or better known as Chicharito, made a move to Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen in order to get more playing time while he tries to regain his form. He opened up his Leverkusen account against Mainz during the latter part of September, scoring in the 69th minute. He has only scored other goal and that came in the qualifying round for the Champions League against BATE Borisov.

For the USA, their last friendly matches were both against South American opposition. They hosted Peru in the first friendly in the nation’s capital, and defeated them with both goals coming off the foot of Jozy Altidore in the second half. Against Brazil, Klinsmann’s side got hammered. Neymar scored two goals, one from the spot, and two more Brazilians found the back of the net. It took until stoppage time in the second half for the States to score through Danny Williams.

Mexico’s September friendlies were both draws. The first: a 3-3 draw to Trinidad and Tobago in which they were aided by an own goal, otherwise, T&T would have dealt them a loss. Their next match came against World Cup finalists, Argentina. This time around, El Tri performed much better, opening up a 2-0 lead this time around. Then, Lionel Messi came off the bench and proceeded to score to take away a win.

Since the Gold Cup final in 2011, which was at this same venue, Mexico has not beaten the United States – three draws and two wins, including a 2-0 victory for the USA thrown into the mix.

This past summer, Mexico won the tournament as they defeated Jamaica by a score of 1-3 in the final with the goals coming from Andres Guardado, Jesus Corona, and Oribe Peralta. When the USA won the tournament in 2013, it was Brek Shea who the game’s only goal in the 69th minute against Panama.

The winners of the previous two Gold Cup’s will be squaring off tonight with the winner clinching their spot in the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia.

Hello everyone! My name is Kyle Sennikoff and I will be bringing you LIVE updates of tonight’s CONCACAF Cup match between the United States and Mexico from the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. The match kicks off at 9:00 PM EST and I will have line-ups for you an hour beforehand. Stay tuned and enjoy!