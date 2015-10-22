Shannon Boxx Calls It Quits

Shannon Boxx has called it quits after 13 years. In her 13 year international career, she has won three Olympic Gold Medals (2004, 2008 & 2012) and one World Cup (2015) to go along with two third place finishes (2003 & 2007) and second place finish (2011). Before she was part of the USWNT, she won an NCAA Women’s Soccer Championship with Notre Dame in 1995.

In 2003 at the age of 26, she made her first appearance for the USWNT and ended with 195 CAPS on October 21, 2015.

“Fate happened. I was pretty much in the right spot at the right time, and I took advantage of it and created the opportunity. Here I am, 12 years later. I’m going out as a World Cup champion and going out on my own terms, and it feels pretty amazing,” Boxx said after Wednesday night’s match in Seattle.

Boxx battled numerous things throughout her career with the USWNT. She has battled Lupus and Sjögren's syndrome. She also battles injuries throughout that time. She suffered a torn MCL and a torn cartilage in her hip in 2006.

Most players would have given up after that. Not Boxx. She just kept battling; “Perseverance and hard work—those things paid off for me. I got knocked down a bunch of different times. I had injuries, I had illnesses, I had people telling me I wasn’t good enough.”

Boxx’s inclusion to the 2015 Women’s World Cup squad surprises some people, but Head Coach Jill Ellis felt it was deserved.

“I felt that I owed it to her to at least see if she could come back. She took the bull by the horns. It wasn’t a gesture for her to make the World Cup squad. She deserved to be on that roster, and it’s so fitting that she goes out as a world champion.”

Boxx is confident and not worried at all about the team heading into the 2016 Olympics in Rio; “I have no worries about how this team is going to do in the next Olympics and the next World Cup after that. It was really fun to play with that person that is a young player, and she is going to be the next generation, the next one that’s going to have to hold the fort down.”

When Boxx was subbed off in the 41st minute, she joked about getting off the field; “You know at first I kind forgot and I got to get off the field fast. Then I was like, wait a second. This is the last time I get to do this. Slow down you know. So I kind of slowed myself down to take it in and definitely thank the crowd.”

Boxx continued; “None of this could have happened without the fans in the U.S. and the game has grown so much and you are seeing how many more fans are coming out to the U.S. game. That’s just our product doing that and what we are doing that on the field, so it’s been pretty cool.”

It has been truly amazing to watch Boxx play these last 13 years and watch her come back from so many difficult situations. Boxx is truly what an American is being about. Never give up on your dreams and don’t let anything get in your way of accomplishing your goals.

Best wishes to Shannon and her family in life after soccer. #ThanksBoxxy