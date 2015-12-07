Seattle Sounders Trade Lamar Neagle To D.C. United

For the third time in his career, Lamar Neagle has been let go by the Seattle Sounders. Neagle was cut in 2009 by Seattle and traded to the Montreal Impact prior to the beginning of the 2012 MLS season. Neagle has been traded to D.C. United in exchange for cash. That cash appears to be regular and Targeted Allocation Money (TAM).

Neagle, 29 and local player, had scored 29 goals across all competitions for the Rave Green the past three seasons. It appeared that the end was coming soon for Neagle has he had not played in a game for the Sounders since October 4th. The Sounders have a stacked lineup with Obafemi Martins, Clint Dempsey, Nelson Valdez and Andreas Ivanschitz. It would be a rare occurrence that Neagle would be able to crack the Starting XI barring an injury to the starters.

Sounders GM and President Garth Lagerwey had this to say in the team press release; "We want to wish Lamar every success with D.C. United as he takes the next step in his career. Lamar has been a dedicated member of our team and an active participant in our community, making a difference throughout the Puget Sound region with his philanthropic work. As we move into the offseason these types of challenging personnel decisions are required, and the resources we are receiving in today's trade give us further flexibility to enhance our roster for 2016."

Neagle got a lot of starts during the summer swoon that saw the Sounders got 1-8-0 during a nine game stretch. During that stretch, the Sounders lost Martins to injury and Dempsey to suspension. Lamar played as the lone forward in a lot of those games with little to no success.

Neagle was huge for the Sounders during the CONCACAF Champions League group states. Neagle score the tying goal against Cascadia Rival Vancouver Whitecaps on the road to secure a vital road point. He also scored a brace in the return match against the Whitecaps to send them through to the quarterfinals. He scored three goals in four games played during the group stage. He will be cup tied with the Sounders and cannot participate in the knockout rounds for D.C. United.

Neagle seemed to receive a lot of grief from Sounders fans over the last few years. He is a local product as he grew up in nearby Federal Way. A lot of the hatred towards him seemed to be from his lack of finishing when in front of goal. It is sad to see Lamar go as he has always been one of yours truly favorite players. All the best to Lamar and his family.