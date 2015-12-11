2015 Victory Tour: Lindsey Horan, Christen Press Help Secure Sixth Victory For USWNT In Tour

Lindsey Horan and substitute Christen Press’s hat-trick guides the United States to a comfortable 6-0 victory against Trinidad and Tobago in the Alamodome.

The match was another one-sided victory for the Americans in the Victory Tour. In the second half, the U.S. exploded with five unanswered goals. However, it was to be expected as US Soccer was forced to give the Trinidad and Tobago Football Federation an emergency loan to pay their players. If they had not given the federation the money then the game was going to be canceled, since the players were boycotting.

Some of the T&T players had left San Antonio due to the lack of payments. In fact, the head coach of Trinidad and Tobago, Randy Waldrum, had to pay for his midfielder Victoria Swift's bus fare to return back to the Alamodome. Swift arrived at midnight before the game. By the time the game started, T&T only had 17 players available for Waldrum to choose from, and three of them were goalkeepers.

Right away, it showed that the Caribbean Nation was overmatched and not prepared to face the American offense. Regardless that the United States only managed to score one goal in the first half, they still dominated T&T.

In the first half, the Americans launched 16 shots and placed seven on them on target. The main reason for that domination is because the USWNT controlled 76 percent of the possession. The midfield of the United States suffocated the Trinidad and Tobago offense as they did not produce a shot in the first 45 minutes. U.S. goalie Hope Solo did not touch the ball until the 40th minute.

The United States' opening goal came from a penalty that really was a foul against the American forward Alex Morgan. T&T goalie Kimika Forbes came out to punch the ball out of the box, and Morgan sprinted to attempt to make contact with the ball. Forbes was able to get the ball out of the danger area but at the same time Morgan leg crashed into Forbes ribs.

With most refs, Morgan would have received a yellow card for placing her leg so high against the goalie, but the referee Lucila Venegas instead awarded the USWNT a penalty on the 22nd minute. Captain Carli Lloyd went on to convert the penalty and made it 1-0.

In the second half, the USWNT picked up their offense pressure as they created four more shots and got three more on target. However, the final 45 minutes became the Horan and Press show. The two of them combined for four of the six goals. Horan also went on to add two assists in the match.

Horan assisted on the second goal by sending a long and well-placed pass to a cutting Morgan. The crafty forward had time to make a decision since the pass was placed just ahead of her in the penalty box. However, she wasted no time and blasted the into the bottom left hand corner giving the U.S. the 2-0 lead at the 52nd minute.

Press then made her mark as she scored the next three goals for the Americans. The forward entered the match in the 60th minute and within a minute she gave the Americans a 3-0 lead. Her first goal came from a powerful shot to the bottom left hand corner. Her second goal came at the 75th minute.

Fellow substitute Ali Krieger centered the ball into the heart of the box, and Press blasted a low accurate shot. The ball deflected off the defenders arm and then the ball flew through legs of the goalie to make it 4-0.

Press completed her hat-trick with a little help from Horan in the 84th minute. Horan crossed the ball near the penalty spot. Press beat the offside trap and headed the ball into the back of the net to make it 5-0.

Horan finished the game off by completing substitute Stephanie McCaffrey cross from the right hand side of the box. Horan completed her run into the box and buried the ball into the back of the net to finish the game 6-0.

The United States Victory Tour will continue on Sunday against China PR at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ.