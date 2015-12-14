2015 Victory Tour: Crystal Dunn, Christen Press Deliver 2-0 victory For USWNT

The United States Women's national team overcame China’s defensive wall to win 2-0 on Sunday at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

It was clear that the Chinese strategy was to frustrate the Americans and counter when possible. China committed 11 fouls and delivered 22 tackles on the night.

However, on the offensive side the Steel Roses production suffered as they only managed to create five shots and only controlled 40 percent of the possession in the match. China’s energy was spent chasing the U.S. players.

China’s plan was working as the Americans struggled to complete passes and get decent shots off in the match. The U.S. players appeared to be surrounded by a swarm of red jerseys every time they lifted their heads.

The Steel Roses gave the World Cup Champions no space to shoot or pass, everything was contested. It was clear that if the United States were going to break the deadlock it was going to take a moment of brilliance.

At the 39th minute the Stars and Stripes broke through with Crystal Dunn blasting a shot into the roof of the net. Another American attack appeared to be smothered by the relentless Chinese pressure. Alex Morgan attempted to cross the ball from the right hand side of the field, but her pass was intercepted by a defender.

However, the defender was not able to get a clear touch. Right before the ball rolled out for a corner kick another Chinese defender cleared the ball. Her hard clearances headed right into the path of Dunn.

The speedy American attacker was in the congested penalty box when she received the ball. A clean first touch set up her shot and she blasted it right away to avoid the six Chinese defenders that were in the box. The ball ripped the roof of the net to give the United States the 1-0 lead right before halftime.

The first half ended and China’s game plan was working even with the USWNT grabbing the 1-0 lead. The Steel Roses midfield, defense and goalkeeper Zhao Lina were busy as the Americans created 12 shots in the first part of the match. However, their defensive effort wiped out the lifeline of their offense, as they only produced one off target shot.

The second half was the same for both nations. China was bunkering in and being patient on when they choose to attack. The USWNT were on the offensive and they did not slow down.

In fact their aggressive approach allowed the Steel Roses to take four shots but U.S. goalie Alyssa Naeher stood her ground the few times she was called into action. Naeher made three saves in the match to keep the clean sheet intact.

Even though the United States took a total of 27 shots in the game, the defense of China only allowed five of them to be on target. However, in the 81st minute substitute Christen Press made it 2-0 with a bomb from right outside of the penalty box.

Press had just entered the game in the 79th minute and right away she made an impact. She collected the rebound at the top of the box; she cut the ball to her right and eluded one defender. Press then lined up the shot and blasted the ball into the upper left hand corner to seal their seventh win in the Victory Tour.

The USWNT will end the tour and say good bye to Abby Wambach on Wednesday against China at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA.